Taylor Swift – Cassandra: audio, testo e traduzione

Cassandra è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Nel brano Cassandra, Taylor Swift torna ad esplorare alcune degli eventi di Reputation raccontando dalla prospettiva odierna; ripercorre le tematiche del tradimento, sgomento, isolamento attraverso la metafora di Cassandra di Troia. Il mito di Cassandra narra che la Apollo, innamorato della figlia del Re di Troia, le donò la capacità della preveggenza; il dio greco, però, poi la maledisse: avrebbe continuato a prevedere il futuro, ma nessuno le avrebbe creduto. Cassandra, infatti, aveva previsto la rovina di Troia, ma la sua profezia rimase inascoltata.

Nella canzone Taylor racconta attraverso questa figura retorica di come quando Kim e Kanye hanno mentito su di lei, tutto il mondo ha voluto la sua testa, ma quando poi è uscita la verità, le stesse persone sono rimaste in silenzio.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Cassandra

[Verse 1]

I was in my new house placing daydreams

Patching up the crack along the wall

I pass it and lose track of what I’m saying

‘Cause that’s where I was when I got the call

[Pre-Chorus]

When the first stone’s thrown, they’re screaming

In the streets, there’s a raging riot

When it’s “Burn the bitch,” they’re shrieking

When the truth comes out, it’s quiet

[Chorus]

So, they killed Cassandra first ‘cause she feared the worst

And tried to tell the town

So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say

Do you believe me now?

[Verse 2]

I was in my tower weaving nightmares

Twisting all my smiles into snarls

They say, “What doesn’t kill you makes you aware”

What happens if it becomes who you are?

[Chorus]

So, they killed Cassandra first ‘cause she feared the worst

And tried to tell the town

So, they set my life in flames, I regret to say

Do you believe me now?

[Bridge]

They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time

That I was onto something

The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line

They all said nothing

Blood’s thick but nothing like a payroll

Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul

You can mark my words that I said it first

In a morning warning, no one heard

[Verse 3]

I patched up the crack along the wall

I pass it and lose track of what I’m saying

‘Cause that’s where I was when I lost it all

[Chorus]

So, they killed Cassandra first ‘cause she feared the worst

And tried to tell the town

So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say

Do you believe me now?

[Bridge]

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah

I was onto something

Ah-ah-ah, ah

They all said nothing

Blood’s thick but nothing like a payroll

Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul

You can mark my words that I said it first

In a morning warning, no one heard

No one heard, not a single word was heard

[Outro]

When the first stone’s thrown, they’re screaming

In the streets, there’s a raging riot

When it’s “Burn the bitch,” they’re shrieking

When the truth comes out, it’s quiet

It’s so quiet

Traduzione Cassandra

In aggiornamento