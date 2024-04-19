GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Cassandra: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Laura Boni
taylor swift the tortured poets deparment the antology

Cassandra è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Nel brano Cassandra, Taylor Swift torna ad esplorare alcune degli eventi di Reputation raccontando dalla prospettiva odierna; ripercorre le tematiche del tradimento, sgomento, isolamento attraverso la metafora di Cassandra di Troia. Il mito di Cassandra narra che la Apollo, innamorato della figlia del Re di Troia, le donò la capacità della preveggenza; il dio greco, però, poi la maledisse: avrebbe continuato a prevedere il futuro, ma nessuno le avrebbe creduto. Cassandra, infatti, aveva previsto la rovina di Troia, ma la sua profezia rimase inascoltata.

Nella canzone Taylor racconta attraverso questa figura retorica di come quando Kim e Kanye hanno mentito su di lei, tutto il mondo ha voluto la sua testa, ma quando poi è uscita la verità, le stesse persone sono rimaste in silenzio.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Cassandra

[Verse 1]
I was in my new house placing daydreams
Patching up the crack along the wall
I pass it and lose track of what I’m saying
‘Cause that’s where I was when I got the call

[Pre-Chorus]
When the first stone’s thrown, they’re screaming
In the streets, there’s a raging riot
When it’s “Burn the bitch,” they’re shrieking
When the truth comes out, it’s quiet

[Chorus]
So, they killed Cassandra first ‘cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?

[Verse 2]
I was in my tower weaving nightmares
Twisting all my smiles into snarls
They say, “What doesn’t kill you makes you aware”
What happens if it becomes who you are?

[Chorus]
So, they killed Cassandra first ‘cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they set my life in flames, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?

[Bridge]
They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time
That I was onto something
The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line
They all said nothing
Blood’s thick but nothing like a payroll
Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul
You can mark my words that I said it first
In a morning warning, no one heard

[Verse 3]
I patched up the crack along the wall
I pass it and lose track of what I’m saying
‘Cause that’s where I was when I lost it all

[Chorus]
So, they killed Cassandra first ‘cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?

[Bridge]
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah
I was onto something
Ah-ah-ah, ah
They all said nothing
Blood’s thick but nothing like a payroll
Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul
You can mark my words that I said it first
In a morning warning, no one heard
No one heard, not a single word was heard

[Outro]
When the first stone’s thrown, they’re screaming
In the streets, there’s a raging riot
When it’s “Burn the bitch,” they’re shrieking
When the truth comes out, it’s quiet
It’s so quiet

Traduzione Cassandra

In aggiornamento

Potrebbe anche interessarti:

Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

Articoli correlati