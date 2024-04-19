Taylor Swift – The Prophecy audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 19 Aprile 2024 The Prophecy è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: Nella canzone The Prophecy Taylor Swift esplora le tematiche della perdita e della volontà di cambiamento. Riflette sulla sofferenza che sta provando supplicando di cambiare la profezia che l’ha portata fino a questo momento, ma si rifiuta di perdere la fede nel futuro. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo The Prophecy [Verse 1] Hand on the throttle Thought I caught lightning in a bottle Oh, but it’s gone again And it was written I got cursed like Eve got bitten Oh, was it punishment? Pad around when I get home I guess a lesser woman would’ve lost hope A greater woman wouldn’t beg But I looked to the sky and said [Chorus] Please I’ve been on my knees Change the prophecy Don’t want money Just someone who wants my company Let it once be me Who do I have to speak to About if they can redo the prophecy? [Verse 2] Cards on thе table Mine play out like fools in a fablе Oh, it was sinking in (Sinking in, oh) Slow is the quicksand Poison blood from the wound of the pricked hand Oh, still I dream of him [Chorus] Please I’ve been on my knees Change the prophecy Don’t want money Just someone who wants my company Let it once be me Who do I have to speak to About if they can redo the prophecy? [Bridge] And I sound like an infant Feeling like the very last drops of an ink pen A greater woman stays cool But I howl like a wolf at the moon And I look unstable Gathered with a coven ‘round a sorceress’ table A greater woman has faith But even statues crumble if they’re made to wait I’m so afraid I sealed my fate No sign of soulmates I’m just a paperweight, in shades of greige Spending my last coin so someone will tell me it’ll be okay [Break] Ooh Ooh Ooh Ooh [Chorus] Please I’ve been on my knees Change the prophecy Don’t want money Just someone who wants my company Let it once be me Who do I have to speak to About if they can redo the prophecy? Who do I have to speak to To change the prophecy? [Outro] Hand on the throttle Thought I caught lightning in a bottle Oh, but it’s gone again Pad around when I get home I guess a lesser woman would’ve lost hope A greater woman wouldn’t beg But I looked to the sky and said (Please) Traduzione The Prophecy In aggiornamento Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift