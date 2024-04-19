GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – The Prophecy audio, testo e traduzione

The Prophecy è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Nella canzone The Prophecy Taylor Swift esplora le tematiche della perdita e della volontà di cambiamento. Riflette sulla sofferenza che sta provando supplicando di cambiare la profezia che l’ha portata fino a questo momento, ma si rifiuta di perdere la fede nel futuro.

Testo The Prophecy

[Verse 1]
Hand on the throttle
Thought I caught lightning in a bottle
Oh, but it’s gone again
And it was written
I got cursed like Eve got bitten
Oh, was it punishment?
Pad around when I get home
I guess a lesser woman would’ve lost hope
A greater woman wouldn’t beg
But I looked to the sky and said

[Chorus]
Please
I’ve been on my knees
Change the prophecy
Don’t want money
Just someone who wants my company
Let it once be me
Who do I have to speak to
About if they can redo the prophecy?

[Verse 2]
Cards on thе table
Mine play out like fools in a fablе
Oh, it was sinking in (Sinking in, oh)
Slow is the quicksand
Poison blood from the wound of the pricked hand
Oh, still I dream of him

[Chorus]
Please
I’ve been on my knees
Change the prophecy
Don’t want money
Just someone who wants my company
Let it once be me
Who do I have to speak to
About if they can redo the prophecy?

[Bridge]
And I sound like an infant
Feeling like the very last drops of an ink pen
A greater woman stays cool
But I howl like a wolf at the moon
And I look unstable
Gathered with a coven ‘round a sorceress’ table
A greater woman has faith
But even statues crumble if they’re made to wait
I’m so afraid I sealed my fate
No sign of soulmates
I’m just a paperweight, in shades of greige
Spending my last coin so someone will tell me it’ll be okay

[Break]
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh

[Chorus]
Please
I’ve been on my knees
Change the prophecy
Don’t want money
Just someone who wants my company
Let it once be me
Who do I have to speak to
About if they can redo the prophecy?
Who do I have to speak to
To change the prophecy?

[Outro]
Hand on the throttle
Thought I caught lightning in a bottle
Oh, but it’s gone again
Pad around when I get home
I guess a lesser woman would’ve lost hope
A greater woman wouldn’t beg
But I looked to the sky and said (Please)

Traduzione The Prophecy

In aggiornamento

