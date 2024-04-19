Taylor Swift – The Prophecy audio, testo e traduzione

The Prophecy è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Nella canzone The Prophecy Taylor Swift esplora le tematiche della perdita e della volontà di cambiamento. Riflette sulla sofferenza che sta provando supplicando di cambiare la profezia che l’ha portata fino a questo momento, ma si rifiuta di perdere la fede nel futuro.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Prophecy

[Verse 1]

Hand on the throttle

Thought I caught lightning in a bottle

Oh, but it’s gone again

And it was written

I got cursed like Eve got bitten

Oh, was it punishment?

Pad around when I get home

I guess a lesser woman would’ve lost hope

A greater woman wouldn’t beg

But I looked to the sky and said

[Chorus]

Please

I’ve been on my knees

Change the prophecy

Don’t want money

Just someone who wants my company

Let it once be me

Who do I have to speak to

About if they can redo the prophecy?

[Verse 2]

Cards on thе table

Mine play out like fools in a fablе

Oh, it was sinking in (Sinking in, oh)

Slow is the quicksand

Poison blood from the wound of the pricked hand

Oh, still I dream of him

[Chorus]

Please

I’ve been on my knees

Change the prophecy

Don’t want money

Just someone who wants my company

Let it once be me

Who do I have to speak to

About if they can redo the prophecy?

[Bridge]

And I sound like an infant

Feeling like the very last drops of an ink pen

A greater woman stays cool

But I howl like a wolf at the moon

And I look unstable

Gathered with a coven ‘round a sorceress’ table

A greater woman has faith

But even statues crumble if they’re made to wait

I’m so afraid I sealed my fate

No sign of soulmates

I’m just a paperweight, in shades of greige

Spending my last coin so someone will tell me it’ll be okay

[Break]

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

[Chorus]

Please

I’ve been on my knees

Change the prophecy

Don’t want money

Just someone who wants my company

Let it once be me

Who do I have to speak to

About if they can redo the prophecy?

Who do I have to speak to

To change the prophecy?

[Outro]

Hand on the throttle

Thought I caught lightning in a bottle

Oh, but it’s gone again

Pad around when I get home

I guess a lesser woman would’ve lost hope

A greater woman wouldn’t beg

But I looked to the sky and said (Please)

Traduzione The Prophecy

In aggiornamento