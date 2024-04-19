Taylor Swift – So High School: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 So High School è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: Questa canzone probabilmente parla dell’attuale fidanzato di Taylor Swift, il giocatore di football statunitense Travis Kelce, poiché i due sono stati paragonati a “una coppia potente del liceo”. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo So High School di Taylor Swift [Intro] I feel so high school every time I look at you I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you [Chorus] And in a blink of a crinkling eye I’m sinking, our fingers entwined Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights Tell me ‘bout the first time you saw me I’ll drink what you think and I’m high From smoking your jokes all damn night The brink of a wrinkle in time Been a sweet 16 suddenly [Post-Chorus] I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night Your friends are around, so be quiet I’m trying to stifle my sighs ‘Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you, but look at you Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba [Verse 1] Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) It’s just a game, but really (Really) I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (All three) Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? (That sweet) Then pull me to the backsеat (Backseat) No one’s evеr had me (Had me), not like you See Taylor Swift Live [Bridge] Truth, dare, spin bottles You know how to ball, I know Aristotle Brand new, full throttle Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto It’s true, swear, scouts honor You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her Brand new, full throttle You already know, babe [Verse 2] I feel like laughing in the middle of practice To that impression you did of your dad again I’m hearing voices like a madman [Chorus] And in a blink of a crinkling eye I’m sinking, our fingers entwined Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights Tell me ‘bout the first time you saw me I’ll drink what you think and I’m high From smoking your jokes all damn night The brink of a wrinkle in time Been a sweet 16 suddenly [Post-Chorus] I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night Your friends are around, so be quiet I’m trying to stifle my sighs ‘Cause I feel so high school (So high school) every time I look at you, but look at you [Bridge] Truth, dare, spin bottles You know how to ball, I know Aristotle Brand new, full throttle Teach me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto It’s true, swear, scouts honor You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her Brand new, full throttle You already know, babe You already know, babe (fonte Genius) Traduzione So High School [Introduzione] Mi sento così liceale ogni volta che ti guardo Voglio trovarti in mezzo alla folla solo per nascondermi da te [Coro] E in un batter d’occhio Sto affondando, le nostre dita intrecciate Le guance rosa sotto le luci scintillanti Raccontami della prima volta che mi hai visto Berrò quello che pensi e sarò fatto Per aver fumato le tue battute tutta la notte L’orlo di una ruga nel tempo Ho avuto 16 anni all’improvviso [Post-Ritornello] Guarderò American Pie con te sabato sera I tuoi amici sono in giro, quindi stai zitto Sto cercando di soffocare i miei sospiri Perché mi sento così liceale ogni volta che ti guardo, ma guardati Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba [Verso 1] Mi sposerai, mi bacerai o mi ucciderai (uccidimi) È solo un gioco, ma davvero (davvero) Scommetto su tutti e tre per noi due (tutti e tre) Prendi la portiera della mia macchina, non è dolce? (Che dolce) Quindi trascinami sul sedile posteriore (sedile posteriore) Nessuno mi ha mai avuto (mi ha avuto), non come te [Ponte] Obbligo, verità, far girare le bottiglie Tu sai ballare, io conosco Aristotele Nuovissimo, a tutto gas Toccami mentre i tuoi fratelli giocano a Grand Theft Auto È vero, giuro, onore agli scout Sapevi cosa volevi e, ragazzo, l'hai ottenuta Nuovissimo, a tutto gas Lo sai già, tesoro [Verso 2] Mi viene da ridere nel bel mezzo dell'allenamento A quell'impressione che hai fatto di nuovo a tuo padre Sento voci come un pazza [Coro] E in un batter d'occhio Sto affondando, le nostre dita intrecciate Le guance rosa sotto le luci scintillanti Raccontami della prima volta che mi hai visto Berrò quello che pensi e sarò fatto Per aver fumato le tue battute tutta la notte L'orlo di una ruga nel tempo Ho avuto 16 anni all'improvviso [Post-Ritornello] Guarderò American Pie con te sabato sera I tuoi amici sono in giro, quindi stai zitto Sto cercando di soffocare i miei sospiri Perché mi sento così liceale (Così liceale) ogni volta che ti guardo, ma guardati [Ponte] Obbligo, verità, far girare le bottiglie Tu sai ballare, io conosco Aristotele Nuovissimo, a tutto gas Insegnamelo mentre i tuoi fratelli giocano a Grand Theft Auto È vero, giuro, onore agli scout Sapevi cosa volevi e, ragazzo, l'hai ottenuta Nuovissimo, a tutto gas Lo sai già, tesoro Lo sai già, tesoro