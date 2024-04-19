GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – So High School: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
taylor swift the tortured poets deparment the antology

So High School è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Questa canzone probabilmente parla dell’attuale fidanzato di Taylor Swift, il giocatore di football statunitense Travis Kelce, poiché i due sono stati paragonati a “una coppia potente del liceo”.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo So High School di Taylor Swift

[Intro]
I feel so high school every time I look at you
I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you

[Chorus]
And in a blink of a crinkling eye
I’m sinking, our fingers entwined
Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights
Tell me ‘bout the first time you saw me
I’ll drink what you think and I’m high
From smoking your jokes all damn night
The brink of a wrinkle in time
Been a sweet 16 suddenly

[Post-Chorus]
I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night
Your friends are around, so be quiet
I’m trying to stifle my sighs
‘Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you, but look at you
Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba

[Verse 1]
Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me)
It’s just a game, but really (Really)
I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (All three)
Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? (That sweet)
Then pull me to the backsеat (Backseat)
No one’s evеr had me (Had me), not like you
[Bridge]
Truth, dare, spin bottles
You know how to ball, I know Aristotle
Brand new, full throttle
Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto
It’s true, swear, scouts honor
You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her
Brand new, full throttle
You already know, babe

[Verse 2]
I feel like laughing in the middle of practice
To that impression you did of your dad again
I’m hearing voices like a madman

[Chorus]
And in a blink of a crinkling eye
I’m sinking, our fingers entwined
Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights
Tell me ‘bout the first time you saw me
I’ll drink what you think and I’m high
From smoking your jokes all damn night
The brink of a wrinkle in time
Been a sweet 16 suddenly

[Post-Chorus]
I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night
Your friends are around, so be quiet
I’m trying to stifle my sighs
‘Cause I feel so high school (So high school) every time I look at you, but look at you

[Bridge]
Truth, dare, spin bottles
You know how to ball, I know Aristotle
Brand new, full throttle
Teach me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto
It’s true, swear, scouts honor
You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her
Brand new, full throttle
You already know, babe
You already know, babe

Traduzione So High School

[Introduzione]
Mi sento così liceale ogni volta che ti guardo
Voglio trovarti in mezzo alla folla solo per nascondermi da te

[Coro]
E in un batter d’occhio
Sto affondando, le nostre dita intrecciate
Le guance rosa sotto le luci scintillanti
Raccontami della prima volta che mi hai visto
Berrò quello che pensi e sarò fatto
Per aver fumato le tue battute tutta la notte
L’orlo di una ruga nel tempo
Ho avuto 16 anni all’improvviso

[Post-Ritornello]
Guarderò American Pie con te sabato sera
I tuoi amici sono in giro, quindi stai zitto
Sto cercando di soffocare i miei sospiri
Perché mi sento così liceale ogni volta che ti guardo, ma guardati
Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba

[Verso 1]
Mi sposerai, mi bacerai o mi ucciderai (uccidimi)
È solo un gioco, ma davvero (davvero)
Scommetto su tutti e tre per noi due (tutti e tre)
Prendi la portiera della mia macchina, non è dolce? (Che dolce)
Quindi trascinami sul sedile posteriore (sedile posteriore)
Nessuno mi ha mai avuto (mi ha avuto), non come te

[Ponte]
Obbligo, verità, far girare le bottiglie
Tu sai ballare, io conosco Aristotele
Nuovissimo, a tutto gas
Toccami mentre i tuoi fratelli giocano a Grand Theft Auto
È vero, giuro, onore agli scout
Sapevi cosa volevi e, ragazzo, l’hai ottenuta
Nuovissimo, a tutto gas
Lo sai già, tesoro

[Verso 2]
Mi viene da ridere nel bel mezzo dell’allenamento
A quell’impressione che hai fatto di nuovo a tuo padre
Sento voci come un pazza

[Coro]
E in un batter d’occhio
Sto affondando, le nostre dita intrecciate
Le guance rosa sotto le luci scintillanti
Raccontami della prima volta che mi hai visto
Berrò quello che pensi e sarò fatto
Per aver fumato le tue battute tutta la notte
L’orlo di una ruga nel tempo
Ho avuto 16 anni all’improvviso

[Post-Ritornello]
Guarderò American Pie con te sabato sera
I tuoi amici sono in giro, quindi stai zitto
Sto cercando di soffocare i miei sospiri
Perché mi sento così liceale (Così liceale) ogni volta che ti guardo, ma guardati

[Ponte]
Obbligo, verità, far girare le bottiglie
Tu sai ballare, io conosco Aristotele
Nuovissimo, a tutto gas
Insegnamelo mentre i tuoi fratelli giocano a Grand Theft Auto
È vero, giuro, onore agli scout
Sapevi cosa volevi e, ragazzo, l’hai ottenuta
Nuovissimo, a tutto gas
Lo sai già, tesoro
Lo sai già, tesoro

