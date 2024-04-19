Taylor Swift – How Did It End?: audio, testo e traduzione

How Did It End? è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

In How Did It End? Taylor Swift discute riguardo le speculazioni diffuse sulla fine della sua relazione, durata sei anni, con l’attore britannico Joe Alwyn.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo How Did It End? Taylor Swift

[Intro]

(Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh)

[Verse 1]

We hereby conduct

This post-mortem

He was a hot house flower to my outdoorsmen

Our maladies were such

We could not cure them

And so a touch that was my birth right became foreign

[Chorus]

Come one come all

It’s happ’nin’ again

The empathetic hunger descends

We’ll tell no-one

‘Cept all of our friends

We must know

How did it end?

(Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh)

[Verse 2]

We were blind to unforeseen circumstances

We learn the right steps to diffеrent dances (Oh, oh-oh)

And fell victim to intеrlopers glances

Lost the game of chance, what are the chances?

Soon they’ll go home to their husbands

Smug ‘cause they know they can trust him

Then feverishly calling their cousins (Oh, oh)

[Chorus]

Guess who we ran into at the shops?

Walking in circles like she was lost

Didn’t you hear?

They called it all off

One gasp and then

How did it end?

[Bridge]

Say it once again with feeling

How the death rattle breathing

Silenced as the soul was leaving

The deflation of our dreaming

Leaving me bereft and reeling

My beloved ghost and me

Sitting in a tree

D-Y-I-N-G

[Pre-Chorus]

It’s happening again

How did it end?

I can’t pretend like I understand

How did it end?

[Chorus]

Come one come all

It’s happening again

The empathetic hunger descends

We’ll tell no-one

Except all of our friends

But I still don’t know

How did it end?

(fonte Genius)

Traduzione How Did It End?

[Introduzione]

(Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh)

[Verso 1]

Con la presente conduciamo

Questa autopsia

Era un fiore all’occhiello per i miei amanti della vita all’aria aperta

Le nostre malattie erano tali

Non potevamo curarli

E così un tocco che era mio diritto di nascita mi è diventato estraneo

[Coro]

Venite uno, venite tutti

Sta succedendo di nuovo

La fame empatica diminuisce

Non lo diremo a nessuno

«Tranne tutti i nostri amici

Dobbiamo sapere

Come è andata a finire?

(Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh)

[Verso 2]

Eravamo ciechi di fronte alle circostanze impreviste

Impariamo i passi giusti per balli diversi (Oh, oh-oh)

E cadde vittima degli sguardi degli intrusi

Hai perso il gioco d’azzardo, quali sono le possibilità?

Presto torneranno a casa dai loro mariti

Compiaciuti perché sanno che possono fidarsi di lui

Poi chiamano febbrilmente i loro cugini (Oh, oh)

[Coro]

Indovina chi abbiamo incontrato nei negozi?

Camminare in tondo come se si fosse persa

Non hai sentito?

Hanno annullato tutto

Un sussulto e poi

Come è andata a finire?

[Ponte]

Ditelo ancora una volta con sentimento

Come il respiro rantoloso

Silenzioso mentre l’anima se ne andava

La deflazione dei nostri sogni

Lasciandomi privo e vacillante

Io e il mio amato fantasma

Seduto su un albero

MORIBONDO

[Pre-ritornello]

Sta succedendo di nuovo

Come è andata a finire?

Non posso fingere di capire

Come è andata a finire?

[Coro]

Venite uno, venite tutti

Sta succedendo di nuovo

La fame empatica diminuisce

Non lo diremo a nessuno

Tranne tutti i nostri amici

Ma ancora non lo so

Come è andata a finire?