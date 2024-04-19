Taylor Swift – How Did It End?: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 How Did It End? è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: In How Did It End? Taylor Swift discute riguardo le speculazioni diffuse sulla fine della sua relazione, durata sei anni, con l’attore britannico Joe Alwyn. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo How Did It End? Taylor Swift [Intro] (Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh) [Verse 1] We hereby conduct This post-mortem He was a hot house flower to my outdoorsmen Our maladies were such We could not cure them And so a touch that was my birth right became foreign [Chorus] Come one come all It’s happ’nin’ again The empathetic hunger descends We’ll tell no-one ‘Cept all of our friends We must know How did it end? (Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh) [Verse 2] We were blind to unforeseen circumstances We learn the right steps to diffеrent dances (Oh, oh-oh) And fell victim to intеrlopers glances Lost the game of chance, what are the chances? Soon they’ll go home to their husbands Smug ‘cause they know they can trust him Then feverishly calling their cousins (Oh, oh) [Chorus] Guess who we ran into at the shops? Walking in circles like she was lost Didn’t you hear? They called it all off One gasp and then How did it end? [Bridge] Say it once again with feeling How the death rattle breathing Silenced as the soul was leaving The deflation of our dreaming Leaving me bereft and reeling My beloved ghost and me Sitting in a tree D-Y-I-N-G [Pre-Chorus] It’s happening again How did it end? I can’t pretend like I understand How did it end? [Chorus] Come one come all It’s happening again The empathetic hunger descends We’ll tell no-one Except all of our friends But I still don’t know How did it end? (fonte Genius) Traduzione How Did It End? [Introduzione] (Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh) [Verso 1] Con la presente conduciamo Questa autopsia Era un fiore all’occhiello per i miei amanti della vita all’aria aperta Le nostre malattie erano tali Non potevamo curarli E così un tocco che era mio diritto di nascita mi è diventato estraneo [Coro] Venite uno, venite tutti Sta succedendo di nuovo La fame empatica diminuisce Non lo diremo a nessuno «Tranne tutti i nostri amici Dobbiamo sapere Come è andata a finire? (Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh) [Verso 2] Eravamo ciechi di fronte alle circostanze impreviste Impariamo i passi giusti per balli diversi (Oh, oh-oh) E cadde vittima degli sguardi degli intrusi Hai perso il gioco d’azzardo, quali sono le possibilità? Presto torneranno a casa dai loro mariti Compiaciuti perché sanno che possono fidarsi di lui Poi chiamano febbrilmente i loro cugini (Oh, oh) [Coro] Indovina chi abbiamo incontrato nei negozi? Camminare in tondo come se si fosse persa Non hai sentito? Hanno annullato tutto Un sussulto e poi Come è andata a finire? [Ponte] Ditelo ancora una volta con sentimento Come il respiro rantoloso Silenzioso mentre l’anima se ne andava La deflazione dei nostri sogni Lasciandomi privo e vacillante Io e il mio amato fantasma Seduto su un albero MORIBONDO [Pre-ritornello] Sta succedendo di nuovo Come è andata a finire? Non posso fingere di capire Come è andata a finire? [Coro] Venite uno, venite tutti Sta succedendo di nuovo La fame empatica diminuisce Non lo diremo a nessuno Tranne tutti i nostri amici Ma ancora non lo so Come è andata a finire? Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift