Taylor Swift – How Did It End?: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
How Did It End? è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

In How Did It End? Taylor Swift discute riguardo le speculazioni diffuse sulla fine della sua relazione, durata sei anni, con l’attore britannico Joe Alwyn.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo How Did It End? Taylor Swift

[Intro]
(Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh)

[Verse 1]
We hereby conduct
This post-mortem
He was a hot house flower to my outdoorsmen
Our maladies were such
We could not cure them
And so a touch that was my birth right became foreign

[Chorus]
Come one come all
It’s happ’nin’ again
The empathetic hunger descends
We’ll tell no-one
‘Cept all of our friends
We must know
How did it end?
(Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh)

[Verse 2]
We were blind to unforeseen circumstances
We learn the right steps to diffеrent dances (Oh, oh-oh)
And fell victim to intеrlopers glances
Lost the game of chance, what are the chances?
Soon they’ll go home to their husbands
Smug ‘cause they know they can trust him
Then feverishly calling their cousins (Oh, oh)

[Chorus]
Guess who we ran into at the shops?
Walking in circles like she was lost
Didn’t you hear?
They called it all off
One gasp and then
How did it end?

[Bridge]
Say it once again with feeling
How the death rattle breathing
Silenced as the soul was leaving
The deflation of our dreaming
Leaving me bereft and reeling
My beloved ghost and me
Sitting in a tree
D-Y-I-N-G

[Pre-Chorus]
It’s happening again
How did it end?
I can’t pretend like I understand
How did it end?

[Chorus]
Come one come all
It’s happening again
The empathetic hunger descends
We’ll tell no-one
Except all of our friends
But I still don’t know
How did it end?

Traduzione How Did It End?

[Introduzione]
(Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh)

[Verso 1]
Con la presente conduciamo
Questa autopsia
Era un fiore all’occhiello per i miei amanti della vita all’aria aperta
Le nostre malattie erano tali
Non potevamo curarli
E così un tocco che era mio diritto di nascita mi è diventato estraneo

[Coro]
Venite uno, venite tutti
Sta succedendo di nuovo
La fame empatica diminuisce
Non lo diremo a nessuno
«Tranne tutti i nostri amici
Dobbiamo sapere
Come è andata a finire?
(Uh-oh, uh-oh-oh-oh)

[Verso 2]
Eravamo ciechi di fronte alle circostanze impreviste
Impariamo i passi giusti per balli diversi (Oh, oh-oh)
E cadde vittima degli sguardi degli intrusi
Hai perso il gioco d’azzardo, quali sono le possibilità?
Presto torneranno a casa dai loro mariti
Compiaciuti perché sanno che possono fidarsi di lui
Poi chiamano febbrilmente i loro cugini (Oh, oh)

[Coro]
Indovina chi abbiamo incontrato nei negozi?
Camminare in tondo come se si fosse persa
Non hai sentito?
Hanno annullato tutto
Un sussulto e poi
Come è andata a finire?

[Ponte]
Ditelo ancora una volta con sentimento
Come il respiro rantoloso
Silenzioso mentre l’anima se ne andava
La deflazione dei nostri sogni
Lasciandomi privo e vacillante
Io e il mio amato fantasma
Seduto su un albero
MORIBONDO

[Pre-ritornello]
Sta succedendo di nuovo
Come è andata a finire?
Non posso fingere di capire
Come è andata a finire?

[Coro]
Venite uno, venite tutti
Sta succedendo di nuovo
La fame empatica diminuisce
Non lo diremo a nessuno
Tranne tutti i nostri amici
Ma ancora non lo so
Come è andata a finire?

