Taylor Swift – Robin: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 19 Aprile 2024 Robin è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell'album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: In Robin, Taylor Swift dipinge un mondo fanciullesco pieno di colori e fantasia con una curiosità verso la natura tipica di un bambino. Riflette sulla semplicità dell'infanzia, come quando si giocava sulle altalene o inseguivano le libellule, ma allo stesso tempo parla della necessità di proteggere quel momento. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Robin [Verse 1] Long may you reign You're an animal, you are bloodthirsty Out window panes talking utter nonsense You have no idea [Pre-Chorus] Strings tied to levers Slowed-down clocks tethered All this showmanship To keep it for you in sweetness [Chorus] Way to go, tiger Higher and higher Wilder and lighter For you [Verse 2] Long may you roar At your dinosaurs You're a just ruler Covered in mud, you look ridiculous And you have no idea [Pre-Chorus] Buried down deep and out of your reach The secret we all vowed To keep it from you in sweetness [Chorus] Way to go, tiger Higher and higher Wilder and lighter For you [Bridge] You got the dragonflies above your bed You have a favorite spot on the swing set You have no room in your dreams for regrets (You have no idea) The time will arrive for the cruel and the mean You'll learn to bounce back just like your trampoline But now we'll curtail your curiosity In sweetness [Chorus] Way to go, tiger (Way to go, tiger) Higher and higher (Higher and higher) Wilder and lighter For you Traduzione Robin In aggiornamento