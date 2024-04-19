GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Robin: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Laura Boni
taylor swift the tortured poets deparment the antology

Robin è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

In Robin, Taylor Swift dipinge un mondo fanciullesco pieno di colori e fantasia con una curiosità verso la natura tipica di un bambino. Riflette sulla semplicità dell’infanzia, come quando si giocava sulle altalene o inseguivano le libellule, ma allo stesso tempo parla della necessità di proteggere quel momento.

Testo Robin

[Verse 1]
Long may you reign
You’re an animal, you are bloodthirsty
Out window panes talking utter nonsense
You have no idea

[Pre-Chorus]
Strings tied to levers
Slowed-down clocks tethered
All this showmanship
To keep it for you in sweetness

[Chorus]
Way to go, tiger
Higher and higher
Wilder and lighter
For you

[Verse 2]
Long may you roar
At your dinosaurs
You’re a just ruler
Covered in mud, you look ridiculous
And you have no idea

[Pre-Chorus]
Buried down deep and out of your reach
The secret we all vowed
To keep it from you in sweetness

[Chorus]
Way to go, tiger
Higher and higher
Wilder and lighter
For you

[Bridge]
You got the dragonflies above your bed
You have a favorite spot on the swing set
You have no room in your dreams for regrets
(You have no idea)
The time will arrive for the cruel and the mean
You’ll learn to bounce back just like your trampoline
But now we’ll curtail your curiosity
In sweetness

[Chorus]
Way to go, tiger (Way to go, tiger)
Higher and higher (Higher and higher)
Wilder and lighter
For you

Traduzione Robin

