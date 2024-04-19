Taylor Swift – Robin: audio, testo e traduzione

Robin è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

In Robin, Taylor Swift dipinge un mondo fanciullesco pieno di colori e fantasia con una curiosità verso la natura tipica di un bambino. Riflette sulla semplicità dell’infanzia, come quando si giocava sulle altalene o inseguivano le libellule, ma allo stesso tempo parla della necessità di proteggere quel momento.

Testo Robin

[Verse 1]

Long may you reign

You’re an animal, you are bloodthirsty

Out window panes talking utter nonsense

You have no idea

[Pre-Chorus]

Strings tied to levers

Slowed-down clocks tethered

All this showmanship

To keep it for you in sweetness

[Chorus]

Way to go, tiger

Higher and higher

Wilder and lighter

For you

[Verse 2]

Long may you roar

At your dinosaurs

You’re a just ruler

Covered in mud, you look ridiculous

And you have no idea

[Pre-Chorus]

Buried down deep and out of your reach

The secret we all vowed

To keep it from you in sweetness

[Chorus]

Way to go, tiger

Higher and higher

Wilder and lighter

For you

[Bridge]

You got the dragonflies above your bed

You have a favorite spot on the swing set

You have no room in your dreams for regrets

(You have no idea)

The time will arrive for the cruel and the mean

You’ll learn to bounce back just like your trampoline

But now we’ll curtail your curiosity

In sweetness

[Chorus]

Way to go, tiger (Way to go, tiger)

Higher and higher (Higher and higher)

Wilder and lighter

For you

Traduzione Robin

Traduzione Robin