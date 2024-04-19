GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – The Manuscript: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
taylor swift the tortured poets deparment the antology

The Manuscript è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La canzone è perfetta per chiudere un disco così personale e profondo come The Tortured Poets Department; nel testo la protagonista ripercorre alcuni dei momenti più dolorosi e traumatici delle sue relazioni passate, ma questa volta è consapevole del vero significato di questo dolore, di dove l’ha portata. Adesso è ponta a chiudere il manoscritto che contiene tutte queste storie tormentate ed a voltare pagina per sempre.

Testo The Manuscript di Taylor Swift

[Verse 1]
Now and then she rereads the manuscript
Of the entire torrid affair
They compared their licenses
He said, “I’m not a donor but
I’d give you my heart if you needed it”
She rolled her eyes and said
“You’re a professional”
He said, “No, just a good samaritan”
He said that if the sex was half as good as the conversation was
Soon they’d be pushin’ strollers
But soon it was over

[Verse 2]
In the age of him, she wished she was thirty
And made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press
Afterwards she only atе kids’ cereal
And couldn’t sleep unless it was in her mother’s bed
Then she dated boys who were her own age
With dart boards on the backs of their doors
She thought about how he said since she was so wise beyond her years
Everything had been above board
She wasn’t sure

[Bridge]
And the years passed
Like scenes of a show
The Professor said to write what you know
Lookin’ backwards
Might be the only way to move forward
Then the actors
Were hitting their marks
And the slow dance
Was alight with the sparks
And the tears fell
In synchronicity with the score
And at last
She knew what the agony had been for

[Verse 3]
The only thing that’s left is the manuscript
One last souvenir from my trip to your shores
Now and then I reread the manuscript
But the story isn’t mine anymore

Traduzione The Manuscript di Taylor Swift

[Verse 1]
Ogni tanto lei rilegge il manoscritto
di tutta la torrida storia
Hanno messo a confronto le loro patenti
Lui ha detto, “Non sono un donatore
ma ti darei il mio cuore se dovessi averne bisogno”
Lei ha alzato gli occhi al cielo e detto:
“Sei un professionista”
Lui ha detto, “No, solo un buon samaritano”
Lui ha detto che il sesso sarebbe stato bello almeno la metà di quanto lo era la conversazione
presto avrebbero spinto passeggini
ma presto era già finita

[Verse 2]
Alla sua epoca, lei sperava di avere 30 anni
e fatto il caffè ogni mattina con la pressa francese
dopo tutto le mangiava solo cereali da bambini
e non riusciva a dormire se non nel letto di sua mamma
era uscita con ragazzi della sua età
con tabelloni per le freccette dietro la porta
Lei ha pensato a come lui ha detto che lei era così saggia per la sua età
Tutto sarebbe stato a a carte scoperte
ma non lei non era sicura

[Bridge]
e gli anni sono passati
come le scene di uno spettacolo
Il professore ha detto di scrivere di quello che conosci
Guardare indietro
potrebbe essere l’unico modo di andare avanti
poi gli attori
si sono messi ai loro posti
e la danza lenta
era allineata alle scintille
e le lacrime sono cadute
sincronizzate con la colonna sonora
e alla fine
Lei ha capito a cosa è servita questa agonia

[Verse 3]
L’unica cosa rimasta è il manoscritto
Un ultimo souvenir del viaggio nelle tue coste
Ogni tanto lei rilegge il manoscritto
ma la storia non mi appartiene più

