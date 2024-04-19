Taylor Swift – The Manuscript: audio, testo e traduzione

The Manuscript è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La canzone è perfetta per chiudere un disco così personale e profondo come The Tortured Poets Department; nel testo la protagonista ripercorre alcuni dei momenti più dolorosi e traumatici delle sue relazioni passate, ma questa volta è consapevole del vero significato di questo dolore, di dove l’ha portata. Adesso è ponta a chiudere il manoscritto che contiene tutte queste storie tormentate ed a voltare pagina per sempre.

Testo The Manuscript di Taylor Swift

[Verse 1]

Now and then she rereads the manuscript

Of the entire torrid affair

They compared their licenses

He said, “I’m not a donor but

I’d give you my heart if you needed it”

She rolled her eyes and said

“You’re a professional”

He said, “No, just a good samaritan”

He said that if the sex was half as good as the conversation was

Soon they’d be pushin’ strollers

But soon it was over

[Verse 2]

In the age of him, she wished she was thirty

And made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press

Afterwards she only atе kids’ cereal

And couldn’t sleep unless it was in her mother’s bed

Then she dated boys who were her own age

With dart boards on the backs of their doors

She thought about how he said since she was so wise beyond her years

Everything had been above board

She wasn’t sure

[Bridge]

And the years passed

Like scenes of a show

The Professor said to write what you know

Lookin’ backwards

Might be the only way to move forward

Then the actors

Were hitting their marks

And the slow dance

Was alight with the sparks

And the tears fell

In synchronicity with the score

And at last

She knew what the agony had been for

[Verse 3]

The only thing that’s left is the manuscript

One last souvenir from my trip to your shores

Now and then I reread the manuscript

But the story isn’t mine anymore

Traduzione The Manuscript di Taylor Swift

[Verse 1]

Ogni tanto lei rilegge il manoscritto

di tutta la torrida storia

Hanno messo a confronto le loro patenti

Lui ha detto, “Non sono un donatore

ma ti darei il mio cuore se dovessi averne bisogno”

Lei ha alzato gli occhi al cielo e detto:

“Sei un professionista”

Lui ha detto, “No, solo un buon samaritano”

Lui ha detto che il sesso sarebbe stato bello almeno la metà di quanto lo era la conversazione

presto avrebbero spinto passeggini

ma presto era già finita

[Verse 2]

Alla sua epoca, lei sperava di avere 30 anni

e fatto il caffè ogni mattina con la pressa francese

dopo tutto le mangiava solo cereali da bambini

e non riusciva a dormire se non nel letto di sua mamma

era uscita con ragazzi della sua età

con tabelloni per le freccette dietro la porta

Lei ha pensato a come lui ha detto che lei era così saggia per la sua età

Tutto sarebbe stato a a carte scoperte

ma non lei non era sicura

[Bridge]

e gli anni sono passati

come le scene di uno spettacolo

Il professore ha detto di scrivere di quello che conosci

Guardare indietro

potrebbe essere l’unico modo di andare avanti

poi gli attori

si sono messi ai loro posti

e la danza lenta

era allineata alle scintille

e le lacrime sono cadute

sincronizzate con la colonna sonora

e alla fine

Lei ha capito a cosa è servita questa agonia

[Verse 3]

L’unica cosa rimasta è il manoscritto

Un ultimo souvenir del viaggio nelle tue coste

Ogni tanto lei rilegge il manoscritto

ma la storia non mi appartiene più