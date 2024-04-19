Taylor Swift – The Manuscript: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 The Manuscript è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: La canzone è perfetta per chiudere un disco così personale e profondo come The Tortured Poets Department; nel testo la protagonista ripercorre alcuni dei momenti più dolorosi e traumatici delle sue relazioni passate, ma questa volta è consapevole del vero significato di questo dolore, di dove l’ha portata. Adesso è ponta a chiudere il manoscritto che contiene tutte queste storie tormentate ed a voltare pagina per sempre. Testo The Manuscript di Taylor Swift [Verse 1] Now and then she rereads the manuscript Of the entire torrid affair They compared their licenses He said, “I’m not a donor but I’d give you my heart if you needed it” She rolled her eyes and said “You’re a professional” He said, “No, just a good samaritan” He said that if the sex was half as good as the conversation was Soon they’d be pushin’ strollers But soon it was over [Verse 2] In the age of him, she wished she was thirty And made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press Afterwards she only atе kids’ cereal And couldn’t sleep unless it was in her mother’s bed Then she dated boys who were her own age With dart boards on the backs of their doors She thought about how he said since she was so wise beyond her years Everything had been above board She wasn’t sure [Bridge] And the years passed Like scenes of a show The Professor said to write what you know Lookin’ backwards Might be the only way to move forward Then the actors Were hitting their marks And the slow dance Was alight with the sparks And the tears fell In synchronicity with the score And at last She knew what the agony had been for [Verse 3] The only thing that’s left is the manuscript One last souvenir from my trip to your shores Now and then I reread the manuscript But the story isn’t mine anymore Traduzione The Manuscript di Taylor Swift [Verse 1] Ogni tanto lei rilegge il manoscritto di tutta la torrida storia Hanno messo a confronto le loro patenti Lui ha detto, “Non sono un donatore ma ti darei il mio cuore se dovessi averne bisogno” Lei ha alzato gli occhi al cielo e detto: “Sei un professionista” Lui ha detto, “No, solo un buon samaritano” Lui ha detto che il sesso sarebbe stato bello almeno la metà di quanto lo era la conversazione presto avrebbero spinto passeggini ma presto era già finita [Verse 2] Alla sua epoca, lei sperava di avere 30 anni e fatto il caffè ogni mattina con la pressa francese dopo tutto le mangiava solo cereali da bambini e non riusciva a dormire se non nel letto di sua mamma era uscita con ragazzi della sua età con tabelloni per le freccette dietro la porta Lei ha pensato a come lui ha detto che lei era così saggia per la sua età Tutto sarebbe stato a a carte scoperte ma non lei non era sicura [Bridge] e gli anni sono passati come le scene di uno spettacolo Il professore ha detto di scrivere di quello che conosci Guardare indietro potrebbe essere l’unico modo di andare avanti poi gli attori si sono messi ai loro posti e la danza lenta era allineata alle scintille e le lacrime sono cadute sincronizzate con la colonna sonora e alla fine Lei ha capito a cosa è servita questa agonia [Verse 3] L’unica cosa rimasta è il manoscritto Un ultimo souvenir del viaggio nelle tue coste Ogni tanto lei rilegge il manoscritto ma la storia non mi appartiene più Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift