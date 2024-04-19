Taylor Swift – Peter: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 19 Aprile 2024 Peter è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: Nel brano ‘Peter,’ Taylor Swift parla di una figura del suo passato, destreggiandosi a sentimenti di tradimento e difficoltà a trovare una chiusura. Sembra essere una persona del suo passato che lei chiama Peter, come Peter Pan, e che le ha detto che un giorno sarebbe cresciuto e sarebbe tornato a cercarla. Promesse però che avrebbero potuto mantenere, nonostante abbiano fatto del loro meglio. Ormai sono in due galassie differenti. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Peter [Verse 1] Forgive me, Peter My lost fearless leader In closets like cedar Preserved from when we were just kids Is it something I did? The goddess of timing Once found us beguiling She said she was trying Peter, was she lying? My ribs get the feeling she did [Pre-Chorus] And I didn’t wanna come down I thought it was just goodbye for now [Chorus] You said you were gonna grow up Then you were gonna come find me Said you were gonna grow up Thеn you were gonna come find mе Said you were gonna grow up Then you were gonna come find me Words from the mouths of babes Promises oceans deep But never to keep Oh, never to keep [Verse 2] Are you still a mind reader? A natural scene stealer? I’ve heard great things, Peter But life was always easier on you Than it was on me And sometimes it gets me When crossing your jet stream We both did the best we could do Underneath the same moon In different galaxies [Pre-Chorus] And I didn’t wanna hang around We said it was just goodbye for now [Chorus] You said you were gonna grow up Then you were gonna come find me Said you were gonna grow up Then you were gonna come find me Said you were gonna grow up Then you were gonna come find me Words from the mouths of babes Promises oceans deep But never to keep Never to keep [Bridge] And I won’t confess that I waited, but I let the lamp burn As the men masqueraded, I hoped you’d return With your feet on the ground, tell me all that you’d learned ‘Cause love’s never lost when perspective is earned And you said you’d come and get me, but you were twenty-five And the shelf life of those fantasies has expired Lost to the “Lost Boys” chapter of your life Forgive me, Peter, please know that I tried To hold on (Hold on) to the days (To the days) When you were mine But the woman who sits by the window Has turned out the light [Chorus] You said you were gonna grow up Then you were gonna come find me Said you were gonna grow up You said you were gonna grow up Then you were gonna come find me Said you were gonna grow up You said you were gonna grow up Then you were gonna come find me Said you were gonna grow up Then you were gonna come find me Said you were gonna grow up Then you were gonna come find me Words from the mouths of babes Promises oceans deep But never to keep Traduzione Peter In aggiornamento Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift