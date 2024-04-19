GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Peter: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Laura Boni
taylor swift the tortured poets deparment the antology

Peter è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Nel brano ‘Peter,’ Taylor Swift parla di una figura del suo passato, destreggiandosi a sentimenti di tradimento e difficoltà a trovare una chiusura. Sembra essere una persona del suo passato che lei chiama Peter, come Peter Pan, e che le ha detto che un giorno sarebbe cresciuto e sarebbe tornato a cercarla. Promesse però che avrebbero potuto mantenere, nonostante abbiano fatto del loro meglio. Ormai sono in due galassie differenti.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Peter

[Verse 1]
Forgive me, Peter
My lost fearless leader
In closets like cedar
Preserved from when we were just kids
Is it something I did?
The goddess of timing
Once found us beguiling
She said she was trying
Peter, was she lying?
My ribs get the feeling she did

[Pre-Chorus]
And I didn’t wanna come down
I thought it was just goodbye for now

[Chorus]
You said you were gonna grow up
Then you were gonna come find me
Said you were gonna grow up
Thеn you were gonna come find mе
Said you were gonna grow up
Then you were gonna come find me
Words from the mouths of babes
Promises oceans deep
But never to keep
Oh, never to keep

[Verse 2]
Are you still a mind reader?
A natural scene stealer?
I’ve heard great things, Peter
But life was always easier on you
Than it was on me
And sometimes it gets me
When crossing your jet stream
We both did the best we could do
Underneath the same moon
In different galaxies

[Pre-Chorus]
And I didn’t wanna hang around
We said it was just goodbye for now

[Chorus]
You said you were gonna grow up
Then you were gonna come find me
Said you were gonna grow up
Then you were gonna come find me
Said you were gonna grow up
Then you were gonna come find me
Words from the mouths of babes
Promises oceans deep
But never to keep
Never to keep

[Bridge]
And I won’t confess that I waited, but I let the lamp burn
As the men masqueraded, I hoped you’d return
With your feet on the ground, tell me all that you’d learned
‘Cause love’s never lost when perspective is earned
And you said you’d come and get me, but you were twenty-five
And the shelf life of those fantasies has expired
Lost to the “Lost Boys” chapter of your life
Forgive me, Peter, please know that I tried
To hold on (Hold on) to the days (To the days)
When you were mine
But the woman who sits by the window
Has turned out the light

[Chorus]
You said you were gonna grow up
Then you were gonna come find me
Said you were gonna grow up
You said you were gonna grow up
Then you were gonna come find me
Said you were gonna grow up
You said you were gonna grow up
Then you were gonna come find me
Said you were gonna grow up
Then you were gonna come find me
Said you were gonna grow up
Then you were gonna come find me
Words from the mouths of babes
Promises oceans deep
But never to keep

Traduzione Peter

In aggiornamento

Potrebbe anche interessarti:

Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

Articoli correlati