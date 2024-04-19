Taylor Swift – Peter: audio, testo e traduzione

Peter è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Nel brano ‘Peter,’ Taylor Swift parla di una figura del suo passato, destreggiandosi a sentimenti di tradimento e difficoltà a trovare una chiusura. Sembra essere una persona del suo passato che lei chiama Peter, come Peter Pan, e che le ha detto che un giorno sarebbe cresciuto e sarebbe tornato a cercarla. Promesse però che avrebbero potuto mantenere, nonostante abbiano fatto del loro meglio. Ormai sono in due galassie differenti.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Peter

[Verse 1]

Forgive me, Peter

My lost fearless leader

In closets like cedar

Preserved from when we were just kids

Is it something I did?

The goddess of timing

Once found us beguiling

She said she was trying

Peter, was she lying?

My ribs get the feeling she did

[Pre-Chorus]

And I didn’t wanna come down

I thought it was just goodbye for now

[Chorus]

You said you were gonna grow up

Then you were gonna come find me

Said you were gonna grow up

Thеn you were gonna come find mе

Said you were gonna grow up

Then you were gonna come find me

Words from the mouths of babes

Promises oceans deep

But never to keep

Oh, never to keep

[Verse 2]

Are you still a mind reader?

A natural scene stealer?

I’ve heard great things, Peter

But life was always easier on you

Than it was on me

And sometimes it gets me

When crossing your jet stream

We both did the best we could do

Underneath the same moon

In different galaxies

[Pre-Chorus]

And I didn’t wanna hang around

We said it was just goodbye for now

[Chorus]

You said you were gonna grow up

Then you were gonna come find me

Said you were gonna grow up

Then you were gonna come find me

Said you were gonna grow up

Then you were gonna come find me

Words from the mouths of babes

Promises oceans deep

But never to keep

Never to keep

[Bridge]

And I won’t confess that I waited, but I let the lamp burn

As the men masqueraded, I hoped you’d return

With your feet on the ground, tell me all that you’d learned

‘Cause love’s never lost when perspective is earned

And you said you’d come and get me, but you were twenty-five

And the shelf life of those fantasies has expired

Lost to the “Lost Boys” chapter of your life

Forgive me, Peter, please know that I tried

To hold on (Hold on) to the days (To the days)

When you were mine

But the woman who sits by the window

Has turned out the light

[Chorus]

You said you were gonna grow up

Then you were gonna come find me

Said you were gonna grow up

You said you were gonna grow up

Then you were gonna come find me

Said you were gonna grow up

You said you were gonna grow up

Then you were gonna come find me

Said you were gonna grow up

Then you were gonna come find me

Said you were gonna grow up

Then you were gonna come find me

Words from the mouths of babes

Promises oceans deep

But never to keep

Traduzione Peter

In aggiornamento