Taylor Swift – Down Bad: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 Down Bad è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: La canzone racconta di come lei stia lottando con momenti di grandissima tristezza dopo essersi lasciata con il suo ex storico Joe Alwyn. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Down Bad [Verse 1] Did you really beam me up? In a cloud of sparkling dust Just to do experiments on Tell me I was the chosen one Showed me that this world is bigger than us Then sent me back where I came from [Pre-Chorus] For a moment I knew cosmic love [Chorus] Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym Everything comes out teenage petulance “Fuck it if I can’t have him” “I might just die, it would make no difference” Down bad, waking up in blood Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up Fuck it if I can’t have us I might just not get up I might stay down bad Fuck it if I can’t have him Down bad Fuck it if I can’t have him [Verse 2] Did you take all my old clothes? Just to leave me here naked and alone In a field in my same old town That somehow seems so hollow now They’ll say I’m nuts if I talk about The existence of you [Pre-Chorus] For a moment, I was heavenstruck [Chorus] Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym Everything comes out teenage petulance “Fuck it if I can’t have him” “I might just die, it would make no difference” Down bad, waking up in blood Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up Fuck it if I can’t have us I might just not get up I might stay down bad (Like I lost my twin) Fuck it if I can’t have him (Down bad) Down bad (Waving at the ship) Fuck it if I can’t have him [Bridge] I loved your hostile take-overs Encounters closer and closer All your indecent exposures How dare you say that it’s– I’ll build you a fort on some planet Where they can all understand it How dare you think it’s romantic Leaving me safe and stranded? Cause fuck it, I was in love So fuck you if I can’t have us Cause fuck it, I was in love [Chorus] Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym Everything comes out teenage petulance “Fuck it if I can’t have him” “I might just die, it would make no difference” Down bad, waking up in blood Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up Fuck it if I can’t have us I might just not get up I might stay down bad (Like I lost my twin) Fuck it if I can’t have him (Down bad) Down bad (Waving at the ship) Fuck it if I can’t have him [Outro] Like I lost my twin Fuck it if I can’t have him Down bad (Waving at the ship) Fuck it if I can’t have him Traduzione Down Bad In aggiornamento Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift