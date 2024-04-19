Taylor Swift – Down Bad: audio, testo e traduzione

Down Bad è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La canzone racconta di come lei stia lottando con momenti di grandissima tristezza dopo essersi lasciata con il suo ex storico Joe Alwyn.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Down Bad

[Verse 1]

Did you really beam me up?

In a cloud of sparkling dust

Just to do experiments on

Tell me I was the chosen one

Showed me that this world is bigger than us

Then sent me back where I came from

[Pre-Chorus]

For a moment I knew cosmic love

[Chorus]

Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym

Everything comes out teenage petulance

“Fuck it if I can’t have him”

“I might just die, it would make no difference”

Down bad, waking up in blood

Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up

Fuck it if I can’t have us

I might just not get up

I might stay down bad

Fuck it if I can’t have him

Down bad

Fuck it if I can’t have him

[Verse 2]

Did you take all my old clothes?

Just to leave me here naked and alone

In a field in my same old town

That somehow seems so hollow now

They’ll say I’m nuts if I talk about

The existence of you

[Pre-Chorus]

For a moment, I was heavenstruck

[Chorus]

Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym

Everything comes out teenage petulance

“Fuck it if I can’t have him”

“I might just die, it would make no difference”

Down bad, waking up in blood

Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up

Fuck it if I can’t have us

I might just not get up

I might stay down bad (Like I lost my twin)

Fuck it if I can’t have him (Down bad)

Down bad (Waving at the ship)

Fuck it if I can’t have him

[Bridge]

I loved your hostile take-overs

Encounters closer and closer

All your indecent exposures

How dare you say that it’s–

I’ll build you a fort on some planet

Where they can all understand it

How dare you think it’s romantic

Leaving me safe and stranded?

Cause fuck it, I was in love

So fuck you if I can’t have us

Cause fuck it, I was in love

[Chorus]

Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym

Everything comes out teenage petulance

“Fuck it if I can’t have him”

“I might just die, it would make no difference”

Down bad, waking up in blood

Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up

Fuck it if I can’t have us

I might just not get up

I might stay down bad (Like I lost my twin)

Fuck it if I can’t have him (Down bad)

Down bad (Waving at the ship)

Fuck it if I can’t have him

[Outro]

Like I lost my twin

Fuck it if I can’t have him

Down bad (Waving at the ship)

Fuck it if I can’t have him

Traduzione Down Bad

In aggiornamento