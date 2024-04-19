GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Down Bad: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
the tortured poets departments

Down Bad è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La canzone racconta di come lei stia lottando con momenti di grandissima tristezza dopo essersi lasciata con il suo ex storico Joe Alwyn.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Down Bad

[Verse 1]
Did you really beam me up?
In a cloud of sparkling dust
Just to do experiments on
Tell me I was the chosen one
Showed me that this world is bigger than us
Then sent me back where I came from

[Pre-Chorus]
For a moment I knew cosmic love

[Chorus]
Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym
Everything comes out teenage petulance
“Fuck it if I can’t have him”
“I might just die, it would make no difference”
Down bad, waking up in blood
Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up
Fuck it if I can’t have us
I might just not get up
I might stay down bad
Fuck it if I can’t have him
Down bad
Fuck it if I can’t have him

[Verse 2]
Did you take all my old clothes?
Just to leave me here naked and alone
In a field in my same old town
That somehow seems so hollow now
They’ll say I’m nuts if I talk about
The existence of you

[Pre-Chorus]
For a moment, I was heavenstruck

[Chorus]
Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym
Everything comes out teenage petulance
“Fuck it if I can’t have him”
“I might just die, it would make no difference”
Down bad, waking up in blood
Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up
Fuck it if I can’t have us
I might just not get up
I might stay down bad (Like I lost my twin)
Fuck it if I can’t have him (Down bad)
Down bad (Waving at the ship)
Fuck it if I can’t have him

[Bridge]
I loved your hostile take-overs
Encounters closer and closer
All your indecent exposures
How dare you say that it’s–
I’ll build you a fort on some planet
Where they can all understand it
How dare you think it’s romantic
Leaving me safe and stranded?
Cause fuck it, I was in love
So fuck you if I can’t have us
Cause fuck it, I was in love

[Chorus]
Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym
Everything comes out teenage petulance
“Fuck it if I can’t have him”
“I might just die, it would make no difference”
Down bad, waking up in blood
Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up
Fuck it if I can’t have us
I might just not get up
I might stay down bad (Like I lost my twin)
Fuck it if I can’t have him (Down bad)
Down bad (Waving at the ship)
Fuck it if I can’t have him

[Outro]
Like I lost my twin
Fuck it if I can’t have him
Down bad (Waving at the ship)
Fuck it if I can’t have him

Traduzione Down Bad

In aggiornamento

