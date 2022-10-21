Taylor Swift – Midnights 3am edition: Audio, testo e traduzione di Glitch

Glitch è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nella versione a sorpresa dell’album di Taylor Swift, Midnights 3am edition con 7 bonus tracks. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Glitch:

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Glitch:

[Verse 1]

We were supposed to be just friends

You don’t live in that part of town but maybe I’ll see you out some weekend

Depending on what kind of mood and situationship I’m in

And what’s in my system

[Chorus]

I think there’s been a glitch, I

Five seconds later, I’m fastenin’ myself to you with a stitch, I

And I’m not even sorry, nights are so starry, blood moon lit

It must be counterfeit

I think there’s been a glitch, uh

Uh-huh, uh

[Verse 2]

I was supposed to sweat you out

In search of glorious happenings of happenstance on someone else’s playground

But it’s been two-thousand one-hundred and ninety days of our love blackout (Our love is blacking out)

The system’s breaking down (The system’s breaking down)

[Chorus]

I think there’s been a glitch, I

Five seconds later, I’m fastenin’ myself to you with a stitch, I

And I’m not even sorry, nights are so starry, blood moon lit

It must be counterfeit

I think there’s been a glitch, uh

Uh-huh, uh

[Bridge]

A brief interruption, a slight malfunction

I’d go back to wanting due to givin’ nothing

I thought we had no chance

And that’s romance, let’s dance

[Chorus]

Glitch, I

Five seconds later, I’m fastenin’ myself to you with a stitch, I

And I’m not even sorry, nights are so starry, blood moon lit

It must be counterfeit (It must be counterfeit)

I think there’s been a glitch, uh

Uh-huh, uh

Traduzione Glitch:

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.