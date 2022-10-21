Taylor Swift – Midnights 3am edition: Audio, testo e traduzione di Paris scritto da Laura Boni 21 Ottobre 2022 Paris è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nella versione a sorpresa dell’album di Taylor Swift, Midnights 3am edition con 7 bonus tracks. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s. Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz. Significato di Paris: In aggiornamento. Scopri QUI tutti le canzoni di Midnights (3am edition)! Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Paris: [Verse 1] Your ex friend’s sister Met someone at a club and he kissed her Turns out it was that guy you hooked up with ages ago Some wannabe Z lister And all the outfits were terrible 2003, unbearable Did you see the photos? No, I didn’t, but thanks, though [Pre-Chorus] I’m so in love that I might stop breathing Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling No, I didn’t see the news ‘Cause we were somewhere else Stumbled down pretend alleyways, cheap wine Make believe it’s champagne [Chorus] I was taken by the view Like we were in Paris Like we were somewhere else Like we were in Paris, oh We were somewhere else [Verse 2] Privacy sign on the door And on my page and on the whole world Romance is not dead if you keep it just yours Levitated thought, all the messes made Sip wine by my side in the shade And not the kind that’s thrown I mean, the kind under where a tree has grown [Pre-Chorus] I’m so in love that I might stop breathing Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling No, I didn’t see the news ‘Cause we were somewhere else Stumbled down pretend alleyways, cheap wine Make believe it’s champagne [Chorus] I was taken by the view Like we were in Paris, oh Like we were somewhere else Like we were in Paris, oh We were somewhere else [Bridge] I wanna brainwash you Into loving me forever I wanna transport you To somewhere the culture’s clever Confess my truth In swooping sloping cursive letters Let the only flashing lights Be the tower at midnight [Pre-Chorus] In my mind We drew a map on your bedroom ceiling No, I didn’t see the news ‘Cause we were somewhere else In an alleyway, drinking champagne [Chorus] ‘Cause we were in Paris Yes, we were somewhere else My love, we were in Paris Yes, we were somewhere else Traduzione Paris: In Aggiornamento Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album: Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno. “Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita. Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.