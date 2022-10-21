Taylor Swift – Midnights 3am edition: Audio, testo e traduzione di Paris

Paris è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nella versione a sorpresa dell’album di Taylor Swift, Midnights 3am edition con 7 bonus tracks. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Paris:

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Paris:

[Verse 1]

Your ex friend’s sister

Met someone at a club and he kissed her

Turns out it was that guy you hooked up with ages ago

Some wannabe Z lister

And all the outfits were terrible

2003, unbearable

Did you see the photos?

No, I didn’t, but thanks, though

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m so in love that I might stop breathing

Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling

No, I didn’t see the news

‘Cause we were somewhere else

Stumbled down pretend alleyways, cheap wine

Make believe it’s champagne

[Chorus]

I was taken by the view

Like we were in Paris

Like we were somewhere else

Like we were in Paris, oh

We were somewhere else

[Verse 2]

Privacy sign on the door

And on my page and on the whole world

Romance is not dead if you keep it just yours

Levitated thought, all the messes made

Sip wine by my side in the shade

And not the kind that’s thrown

I mean, the kind under where a tree has grown

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m so in love that I might stop breathing

Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling

No, I didn’t see the news

‘Cause we were somewhere else

Stumbled down pretend alleyways, cheap wine

Make believe it’s champagne

[Chorus]

I was taken by the view

Like we were in Paris, oh

Like we were somewhere else

Like we were in Paris, oh

We were somewhere else

[Bridge]

I wanna brainwash you

Into loving me forever

I wanna transport you

To somewhere the culture’s clever

Confess my truth

In swooping sloping cursive letters

Let the only flashing lights

Be the tower at midnight

[Pre-Chorus]

In my mind

We drew a map on your bedroom ceiling

No, I didn’t see the news

‘Cause we were somewhere else

In an alleyway, drinking champagne

[Chorus]

‘Cause we were in Paris

Yes, we were somewhere else

My love, we were in Paris

Yes, we were somewhere else

Traduzione Paris:

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.