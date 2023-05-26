Taylor Swift – Hits Different: Audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Hits Different di Taylor Swift, è finalmente disponibile anche in streaming! Il brano, contenuto nella versione Target di Midnights, è amatissima dai fan, ma fino ad oggi era contenuta solo su una versione fisica dell’album; questa pubblicazione, però fa parte dell’annuncio della versione Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) che contiene anche Karma (Remix) con Ice Spice e tutte le canzoni della 3 a.m. Edition del disco.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Hits Different:

In questa canzone Taylor parla di una tipologia di sensazioni in campo sentimentale che non ha mai provato prima. “hits different”, ovvero mi colpisce in modo diverso, perché è qualcosa fuori dall’ordinario. I momenti felici sono stati molto felici, ma adesso che si sono lasciati la delusione è insostenibile; la tematica canzone ricorda molto Death by a thousand cuts.

Testo Hits Different:

[Verse 1]

I washed my hands of us at the club

You made a mess of me

I pictured you with other girls in love

Then threw up on the street

Like waiting for a bus that never shows

You just start walkin’ on

They say that if it’s right, you know

Each bar plays our song

Nothing has ever felt so wrong

[Chorus]

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

It hits different

It hits different this time

Catastrophic blues

Movin’ on was always easy for me to do

It hits different

It hits different ‘cause it’s you

[Post-Chorus]

(‘Cause it’s you)

[Verse 2]

I used to switch out these Kens, I’d just ghost

Rip the band-aid off and skip town likе an asshole outlaw

Freedom felt like summеr then on the coast

Now the sun burns my heart and the sand hurts my feelings

And I never don’t cry (And I never don’t cry) at the bar

Yeah, my sadness is contagious (My sadness is contagious)

I slur your name ‘til someone puts me in a car

I stopped receiving invitations

[Chorus]

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

It hits different

It hits different this time

Catastrophic blues

Movin’ on was always easy for me to do

It hits different

It hits different ‘cause it’s you

[Post-Chorus]

(‘Cause it’s you)

[Bridge]

I find the artifacts, cried over a hat

Cursed the space that I needed

I trace the evidence, make it make some sense

Why the wound is still bleedin’

You were the one that I loved

Don’t need another metaphor, it’s simple enough

A wrinkle in time like the crease by your eyes

This is why they shouldn’t kill off the main guy

Dreams of your hair and your stare and sense of belief

In the good in the world, you once believed in me

And I felt you and I held you for a while

Bet I could still melt your world

Argumentative, antithetical dream girl

[Verse 3]

I heard your key turn in the door down the hallway

Is that your key in the door?

Is it okay? Is it you?

Or have they come to take me away?

To take me away

[Chorus]

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

It hits different (It hits different)

It hits different this time

Catastrophic blues

Movin’ on was always easy for me to do

It hits different (It hits different)

It hits different ‘cause it’s you

[Outro]

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

‘Cause it’s you

Catastrophic blues

Movin’ on was always easy for me to do

It hits different (Yeah)

It hits different ‘cause it’s you

Traduzione:

In aggiornamento

[Verse 1]

Mi sono lavata le mani al club

mi hai distrutto

ti immagino con altre ragazze

e poi vomitato per strada

come attendere un autobus che non passa mai

Hai cominciato ad andare avanti

dicono che è la cosa giusta, sai

tutti i bar suonano la nostra canzone

Nulla è mai sembrato così sbagliato

[Chorus]

Oh, mio, amore è una bugia

le cavolate che dicono i miei amici mi fanno sopravvivere

E’ diverso

questa volta fa male in modo diverso

Dolore catastrofico

Andare avanti è sempre stato facile per me

E’ diverso

Questa volta è diverso perché sei tu

[Post-Chorus]

(perché sei tu)

[Verse 2]

ero abituata a passare da un Ken all’altro, sparivo

Strappavo il cerotto e cambiavo città come un maledetto criminale

la libertà era come l’estate sulla costa

Ora il sole brucia il mio cuore e la sabbia fa male ai miei sentimenti

e piango sempre (piango sempre) al bar

Yeah, la mia tristezza è contagiosa (la mia tristezza è contagiosa)

Biascico il tuo nome finchè qualcuno non mi mette in macchina

ho smesso di ricevere inviti

[Chorus]

Oh, mio, amore è una bugia

le cavolate che dicono i miei amici mi fanno sopravvivere

E’ diverso

questa volta fa male in modo diverso

Dolore catastrofico

Andare avanti è sempre stato facile per me

E’ diverso

Questa volta è diverso perché sei tu

[Post-Chorus]

(perché sei tu)

[Bridge]

Ho trovato un artefatto, ho pianto per un cappello

maledetto lo spazio di cui avevo bisogno

Traccio le prove, per dare un senso alla situazione

perché la ferita non smette di sanguinare

tu eri quello che amavo

non mi serve un’altra metafora, è abbastanza semplice

un’increspatura nel tempo, come la piega vicino ai tuoi occhi

questo è il perché non dovrebbero uccidere il protagonista

Sogni nei tuoi capelli e il tuo sguardo ed la tua fede

che c’è bene del mondo, una volta hai creduto in me

e ti ho sentito ed abbracciato per un po

penso di poter ancora farti innamorare

Argomentativa, antitetica ragazza dei sogni

[Verse 3]

Sento la tua chiave nella porta

E’ la tua chiave nella porta?

è okay? sei tu?

o sono venuti a portarmi via?

a portarmi via

[Chorus]

Oh, mio, amore è una bugia

le cavolate che dicono i miei amici mi fanno sopravvivere

E’ diverso

questa volta fa male in modo diverso

Dolore catastrofico

Andare avanti è sempre stato facile per me

E’ diverso

Questa volta è diverso perché sei tu

[Outro]

Oh, mio, amore è una bugia

le cavolate che dicono i miei amici mi fanno sopravvivere

E’ diverso

questa volta fa male in modo diverso

Dolore catastrofico

Andare avanti è sempre stato facile per me

E’ diverso

Questa volta è diverso perché sei tu

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.