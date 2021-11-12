GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Come back, be here: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift Red (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è Come back be here. Il brano parla della difficiltà delle relazioni a distanza; nella canzone, infatti, Taylor racconta di aver conosciuto un ragazzo che le piace, ma lui poi deve subito partire per degli impegni di lavoro che lo portano in giro per il mondo. Come back, be here è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Harry Styles.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di Come back be here di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Come back be here di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]
You said it in a simple way
4 AM, the second day
How strange that I don’t know you at all
Stumbled through the long goodbye
One last kiss, then catch your flight
Right when I was just about to fall

[Pre-Chorus 1]
I told myself, don’t get attached
But in my mind, I play it back
Spinning faster than the plane that took you

[Chorus]
And this is when the feeling sinks in
I don’t wanna miss you like this
Come back, be here, come back, be here
I guess you’re in New York today
I don’t wanna need you this way
Come back, be here, come back, be here

[Verse 2]
The delicate beginning rush
The feeling you can know so much
Without knowing anything at all
And now that I can put this down
If I had known what I know now
I never would’ve played so nonchalant

[Pre-Chorus 2]
Taxi cabs and busy streets
That never bring you back to me
I can’t help but wish you took me with you

[Chorus 2]
And this is when the feeling sinks in
I don’t wanna miss you like this
Come back, be here, come back, be here
I guess you’re in London today
And I don’t wanna need you this way
Come back, be here, come back, be here

[Bridge]
This is falling in love in the cruelest way
This is falling for you when you are worlds away
In New York, be here
But you’re in London, and I break down
‘Cause it’s not fair that you’re not around

[Chorus]
This is when the feeling sinks in
I don’t wanna miss you like this
Come back, be here, come back, be here
I guess you’re in New York today
And I don’t wanna need you this way
Come back, be here, come back, be here

[Outro]
Oh-oh, oh-oh
I don’t wanna miss you like this
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Come back, be here
Come back, be here

Traduzione di Come back, be here:
[Verse 1]
Lo hai detto in modo semplice
4 AM, il secondo giorno
che strano pensare che non ti conosco nemmeno
inciampo sul lungo addio
un ultimo bacio, poi prendi l’aereo
proprio mentre stavo per innamorarmi

[Pre-Chorus 1]
Mi sono detta, non affezionarti
ma nella mia testa, rivivo i momenti
gira più veloce dell’aereo che hai preso

[Chorus]
ed è li che comincio a provare
che non voglio che mi manchi così
Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui
Immagino che tu sia a New York oggi
Non voglio avere così bisogno di te
Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui

[Verse 2]
Il delicato rossore degli inizi
un sentimento che conosci così bene
senza sapere nulla
ed ora che riesco a capirlo
se avessi saputo quello che so oggi
non mi sarei comportata con distacco

[Pre-Chorus 2]
taxi e strade trafficate
che non ti riportano mai da me
non faccio altro che desiderare che avessi portato con te

[Chorus 2]
ed è li che comincio a provare
che non voglio che mi manchi così
Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui
Immagino che tu sia a New York oggi
Non voglio avere così bisogno di te
Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui

[Bridge]
Questo è il modo di innamorarsi più crudele
Questo è innamorarsi di te quando sei lontano mondi
In New York, sii qui
ma sei a London, e io crollo
perché non è giusto che non sei qui

[Chorus]
ed è li che comincio a provare
che non voglio che mi manchi così
Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui
Immagino che tu sia a New York oggi
Non voglio avere così bisogno di te
Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui

[Outro]
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Non voglio sentire così tanto la tua mancanza
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

