Taylor Swift – Come back, be here: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version) scritto da Laura Boni 12 Novembre 2021 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è Come back be here. Il brano parla della difficiltà delle relazioni a distanza; nella canzone, infatti, Taylor racconta di aver conosciuto un ragazzo che le piace, ma lui poi deve subito partire per degli impegni di lavoro che lo portano in giro per il mondo. Come back, be here è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Harry Styles. Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)! La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran. Audio di Come back be here di Taylor Swift: Testo di Come back be here di Taylor Swift: [Verse 1] You said it in a simple way 4 AM, the second day How strange that I don’t know you at all Stumbled through the long goodbye One last kiss, then catch your flight Right when I was just about to fall [Pre-Chorus 1] I told myself, don’t get attached But in my mind, I play it back Spinning faster than the plane that took you [Chorus] And this is when the feeling sinks in I don’t wanna miss you like this Come back, be here, come back, be here I guess you’re in New York today I don’t wanna need you this way Come back, be here, come back, be here [Verse 2] The delicate beginning rush The feeling you can know so much Without knowing anything at all And now that I can put this down If I had known what I know now I never would’ve played so nonchalant [Pre-Chorus 2] Taxi cabs and busy streets That never bring you back to me I can’t help but wish you took me with you [Chorus 2] And this is when the feeling sinks in I don’t wanna miss you like this Come back, be here, come back, be here I guess you’re in London today And I don’t wanna need you this way Come back, be here, come back, be here [Bridge] This is falling in love in the cruelest way This is falling for you when you are worlds away In New York, be here But you’re in London, and I break down ‘Cause it’s not fair that you’re not around [Chorus] This is when the feeling sinks in I don’t wanna miss you like this Come back, be here, come back, be here I guess you’re in New York today And I don’t wanna need you this way Come back, be here, come back, be here [Outro] Oh-oh, oh-oh I don’t wanna miss you like this Oh-oh, oh-oh Come back, be here Come back, be here Traduzione di Come back, be here: [Verse 1] Lo hai detto in modo semplice 4 AM, il secondo giorno che strano pensare che non ti conosco nemmeno inciampo sul lungo addio un ultimo bacio, poi prendi l’aereo proprio mentre stavo per innamorarmi [Pre-Chorus 1] Mi sono detta, non affezionarti ma nella mia testa, rivivo i momenti gira più veloce dell’aereo che hai preso [Chorus] ed è li che comincio a provare che non voglio che mi manchi così Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui Immagino che tu sia a New York oggi Non voglio avere così bisogno di te Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui [Verse 2] Il delicato rossore degli inizi un sentimento che conosci così bene senza sapere nulla ed ora che riesco a capirlo se avessi saputo quello che so oggi non mi sarei comportata con distacco [Pre-Chorus 2] taxi e strade trafficate che non ti riportano mai da me non faccio altro che desiderare che avessi portato con te [Chorus 2] ed è li che comincio a provare che non voglio che mi manchi così Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui Immagino che tu sia a New York oggi Non voglio avere così bisogno di te Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui [Bridge] Questo è il modo di innamorarsi più crudele Questo è innamorarsi di te quando sei lontano mondi In New York, sii qui ma sei a London, e io crollo perché non è giusto che non sei qui [Chorus] ed è li che comincio a provare che non voglio che mi manchi così Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui Immagino che tu sia a New York oggi Non voglio avere così bisogno di te Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui [Outro] Oh-oh, oh-oh Non voglio sentire così tanto la tua mancanza Oh-oh, oh-oh Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui