Taylor Swift – Come back, be here: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è Come back be here. Il brano parla della difficiltà delle relazioni a distanza; nella canzone, infatti, Taylor racconta di aver conosciuto un ragazzo che le piace, ma lui poi deve subito partire per degli impegni di lavoro che lo portano in giro per il mondo. Come back, be here è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Harry Styles.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di Come back be here di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Come back be here di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

You said it in a simple way

4 AM, the second day

How strange that I don’t know you at all

Stumbled through the long goodbye

One last kiss, then catch your flight

Right when I was just about to fall

[Pre-Chorus 1]

I told myself, don’t get attached

But in my mind, I play it back

Spinning faster than the plane that took you

[Chorus]

And this is when the feeling sinks in

I don’t wanna miss you like this

Come back, be here, come back, be here

I guess you’re in New York today

I don’t wanna need you this way

Come back, be here, come back, be here

[Verse 2]

The delicate beginning rush

The feeling you can know so much

Without knowing anything at all

And now that I can put this down

If I had known what I know now

I never would’ve played so nonchalant

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Taxi cabs and busy streets

That never bring you back to me

I can’t help but wish you took me with you

[Chorus 2]

And this is when the feeling sinks in

I don’t wanna miss you like this

Come back, be here, come back, be here

I guess you’re in London today

And I don’t wanna need you this way

Come back, be here, come back, be here

[Bridge]

This is falling in love in the cruelest way

This is falling for you when you are worlds away

In New York, be here

But you’re in London, and I break down

‘Cause it’s not fair that you’re not around

[Chorus]

This is when the feeling sinks in

I don’t wanna miss you like this

Come back, be here, come back, be here

I guess you’re in New York today

And I don’t wanna need you this way

Come back, be here, come back, be here

[Outro]

Oh-oh, oh-oh

I don’t wanna miss you like this

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Come back, be here

Come back, be here

Traduzione di Come back, be here:

[Verse 1]

Lo hai detto in modo semplice

4 AM, il secondo giorno

che strano pensare che non ti conosco nemmeno

inciampo sul lungo addio

un ultimo bacio, poi prendi l’aereo

proprio mentre stavo per innamorarmi

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Mi sono detta, non affezionarti

ma nella mia testa, rivivo i momenti

gira più veloce dell’aereo che hai preso

[Chorus]

ed è li che comincio a provare

che non voglio che mi manchi così

Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui

Immagino che tu sia a New York oggi

Non voglio avere così bisogno di te

Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui

[Verse 2]

Il delicato rossore degli inizi

un sentimento che conosci così bene

senza sapere nulla

ed ora che riesco a capirlo

se avessi saputo quello che so oggi

non mi sarei comportata con distacco

[Pre-Chorus 2]

taxi e strade trafficate

che non ti riportano mai da me

non faccio altro che desiderare che avessi portato con te

[Chorus 2]

ed è li che comincio a provare

che non voglio che mi manchi così

Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui

Immagino che tu sia a New York oggi

Non voglio avere così bisogno di te

Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui

[Bridge]

Questo è il modo di innamorarsi più crudele

Questo è innamorarsi di te quando sei lontano mondi

In New York, sii qui

ma sei a London, e io crollo

perché non è giusto che non sei qui

[Chorus]

ed è li che comincio a provare

che non voglio che mi manchi così

Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui

Immagino che tu sia a New York oggi

Non voglio avere così bisogno di te

Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui

[Outro]

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Non voglio sentire così tanto la tua mancanza

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Torna, sii qui, torna, sii qui