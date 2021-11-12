Taylor Swift – Babe: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version) scritto da Laura Boni 12 Novembre 2021 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Babe. Si tratta di un brano edito, ma che aveva dato alla band Sugarland nel 2018 con cui ha duettato; la canzone, che i fan pensano essere stata ispirata dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal, Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)! La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran. Audio di Babe di Taylor Swift: Testo di Babe di Taylor Swift: What a shame Didn’t wanna be the one that got away, yeah Big mistake, broke the sweetest promise That you never should have made I’m here on the kitchen floor You call, but I won’t hear it You said no one else, how could you do this, babe? You really blew this, babe We ain’t getting through this one, babe This is the last time I’ll ever call you, babe This is the last time, this is the last time This is the last time, I’ll ever call you babe What a waste Taking down the pictures and the plans we made, yeah And it’s strange how your face doesn’t look so innocent Your secret has its consequence and that’s on you, babe I break down every time you call We’re a wreck, you’re the wrecking ball We said no one else, how could you do this, babe? [Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift] You really blew this, babe We ain’t getting through this one, babe This is the last time I’ll ever call you, babe This is the last time, this is the last time This is the last time Since you admitted it, I keep picturing Her lips on your neck, I can’t unsee it I hate that because of you, I can’t love you Babe What a shame, didn’t want to be the one that got away How could you do this, babe? [Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift] You really blew this, babe We ain’t getting through this one, babe How could you do this, babe This is the last time, this is the last time This is the last time, I’ll ever call you babe How could you do this, babe? I’m here on the kitchen floor, you call but I won’t hear it You said I’m no one else, we ain’t getting through this one, babe I break down every time you call, this is the last time We’re a wreck, you’re the wrecking ball This is the last time, this is the last time You said I’m no one else, this is the last time I’ll never call you, babe Traduzione Che peccato Non volevo essere quello che andava via, si Un grosso errore, hai rotto la promessa più dolce Cosa che non avresti mai dovuto fare Sono qui sul pavimento della cucina Chiami, ma non lo sentirò Hai detto nessun altro, come hai potuto farmi questo, tesoro? hai davvero rovinato tutto, tesoro Non riusciamo a superarlo, piccola Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò, piccola Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta Questa è l’ultima volta, ti chiamerò mai piccola Che spreco Tirando via le foto e le foto che abbiamo scattato, sì Ed è strano come la tua faccia non appaia così innocente Il tuo segreto ha le sue conseguenze e questo è merito tuo, tesoro Mi butto giù ogni volta che chiami Siamo un disastro, tu sei la palla da demolizione Non abbiamo detto nessun altro, come hai potuto farlo, tesoro? Lo hai davvero mandato all’aria, tesoro Non stiamo superando questo, piccola Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò, piccola Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta Questa è l’ultima volta, ti chiamerò mai piccola Da quando l’hai ammesso, continuo a immaginare Le sue labbra sul tuo collo, non riesco a vederlo Lo odio per colpa tua, non posso amarti baby Che vergogna, non volevo essere quello che se ne andava via Come hai potuto fare questo, piccola? hai davvero rovinato tutto, tesoro Non riusciamo a superarlo, piccola Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò, piccola Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta Questa è l’ultima volta, ti chiamerò mai piccola Come hai potuto farmi questo, piccola? Sono qui sul pavimento della cucina, chiami ma non lo sentirò Hai detto che non sono nessun altro, non stiamo superando questo, piccola Mi dispero ogni volta che chiami, questa è l’ultima volta Siamo un disastro, tu sei la palla da demolizione Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta Hai detto che non sono nessun altro, questa è l’ultima volta Non ti chiamerò mai più, tesoro