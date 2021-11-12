Taylor Swift – Babe: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Babe.

Si tratta di un brano edito, ma che aveva dato alla band Sugarland nel 2018 con cui ha duettato; la canzone, che i fan pensano essere stata ispirata dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal,

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di Babe di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Babe di Taylor Swift:

What a shame

Didn’t wanna be the one that got away, yeah

Big mistake, broke the sweetest promise

That you never should have made

I’m here on the kitchen floor

You call, but I won’t hear it

You said no one else, how could you do this, babe?

You really blew this, babe

We ain’t getting through this one, babe

This is the last time I’ll ever call you, babe

This is the last time, this is the last time

This is the last time, I’ll ever call you babe

What a waste

Taking down the pictures and the plans we made, yeah

And it’s strange how your face doesn’t look so innocent

Your secret has its consequence and that’s on you, babe

I break down every time you call

We’re a wreck, you’re the wrecking ball

We said no one else, how could you do this, babe?

[Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]

You really blew this, babe

We ain’t getting through this one, babe

This is the last time I’ll ever call you, babe

This is the last time, this is the last time

This is the last time

Since you admitted it, I keep picturing

Her lips on your neck, I can’t unsee it

I hate that because of you, I can’t love you

Babe

What a shame, didn’t want to be the one that got away

How could you do this, babe?

[Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]

You really blew this, babe

We ain’t getting through this one, babe

How could you do this, babe

This is the last time, this is the last time

This is the last time, I’ll ever call you babe

How could you do this, babe?

I’m here on the kitchen floor, you call but I won’t hear it

You said I’m no one else, we ain’t getting through this one, babe

I break down every time you call, this is the last time

We’re a wreck, you’re the wrecking ball

This is the last time, this is the last time

You said I’m no one else, this is the last time

I’ll never call you, babe

Traduzione

Che peccato

Non volevo essere quello che andava via, si

Un grosso errore, hai rotto la promessa più dolce

Cosa che non avresti mai dovuto fare

Sono qui sul pavimento della cucina

Chiami, ma non lo sentirò

Hai detto nessun altro, come hai potuto farmi questo, tesoro?

hai davvero rovinato tutto, tesoro

Non riusciamo a superarlo, piccola

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò, piccola

Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta

Questa è l’ultima volta, ti chiamerò mai piccola

Che spreco

Tirando via le foto e le foto che abbiamo scattato, sì

Ed è strano come la tua faccia non appaia così innocente

Il tuo segreto ha le sue conseguenze e questo è merito tuo, tesoro

Mi butto giù ogni volta che chiami

Siamo un disastro, tu sei la palla da demolizione

Non abbiamo detto nessun altro, come hai potuto farlo, tesoro?

Lo hai davvero mandato all’aria, tesoro

Non stiamo superando questo, piccola

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò, piccola

Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta

Questa è l’ultima volta, ti chiamerò mai piccola

Da quando l’hai ammesso, continuo a immaginare

Le sue labbra sul tuo collo, non riesco a vederlo

Lo odio per colpa tua, non posso amarti

baby

Che vergogna, non volevo essere quello che se ne andava via

Come hai potuto fare questo, piccola?

hai davvero rovinato tutto, tesoro

Non riusciamo a superarlo, piccola

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò, piccola

Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta

Questa è l’ultima volta, ti chiamerò mai piccola

Come hai potuto farmi questo, piccola?

Sono qui sul pavimento della cucina, chiami ma non lo sentirò

Hai detto che non sono nessun altro, non stiamo superando questo, piccola

Mi dispero ogni volta che chiami, questa è l’ultima volta

Siamo un disastro, tu sei la palla da demolizione

Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta

Hai detto che non sono nessun altro, questa è l’ultima volta

Non ti chiamerò mai più, tesoro