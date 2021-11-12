GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Babe: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift Red (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Babe.

Si tratta di un brano edito, ma che aveva dato alla band Sugarland nel 2018 con cui ha duettato; la canzone, che i fan pensano essere stata ispirata dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal,

Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)!

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

 

Audio di Babe di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Babe di Taylor Swift:

What a shame
Didn’t wanna be the one that got away, yeah
Big mistake, broke the sweetest promise
That you never should have made
I’m here on the kitchen floor
You call, but I won’t hear it
You said no one else, how could you do this, babe?

You really blew this, babe
We ain’t getting through this one, babe
This is the last time I’ll ever call you, babe
This is the last time, this is the last time
This is the last time, I’ll ever call you babe

What a waste
Taking down the pictures and the plans we made, yeah
And it’s strange how your face doesn’t look so innocent
Your secret has its consequence and that’s on you, babe
I break down every time you call
We’re a wreck, you’re the wrecking ball
We said no one else, how could you do this, babe?

[Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]
You really blew this, babe
We ain’t getting through this one, babe
This is the last time I’ll ever call you, babe
This is the last time, this is the last time
This is the last time

Since you admitted it, I keep picturing
Her lips on your neck, I can’t unsee it
I hate that because of you, I can’t love you
Babe
What a shame, didn’t want to be the one that got away
How could you do this, babe?

[Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]
You really blew this, babe
We ain’t getting through this one, babe
How could you do this, babe
This is the last time, this is the last time
This is the last time, I’ll ever call you babe

How could you do this, babe?
I’m here on the kitchen floor, you call but I won’t hear it
You said I’m no one else, we ain’t getting through this one, babe
I break down every time you call, this is the last time
We’re a wreck, you’re the wrecking ball
This is the last time, this is the last time
You said I’m no one else, this is the last time
I’ll never call you, babe

Traduzione

Che peccato
Non volevo essere quello che andava via, si
Un grosso errore, hai rotto la promessa più dolce
Cosa che non avresti mai dovuto fare
Sono qui sul pavimento della cucina
Chiami, ma non lo sentirò
Hai detto nessun altro, come hai potuto farmi questo, tesoro?

hai davvero rovinato tutto, tesoro
Non riusciamo a superarlo, piccola
Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò, piccola
Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta
Questa è l’ultima volta, ti chiamerò mai piccola

Che spreco
Tirando via le foto e le foto che abbiamo scattato, sì
Ed è strano come la tua faccia non appaia così innocente
Il tuo segreto ha le sue conseguenze e questo è merito tuo, tesoro
Mi butto giù ogni volta che chiami
Siamo un disastro, tu sei la palla da demolizione
Non abbiamo detto nessun altro, come hai potuto farlo, tesoro?

Lo hai davvero mandato all’aria, tesoro
Non stiamo superando questo, piccola
Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò, piccola
Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta
Questa è l’ultima volta, ti chiamerò mai piccola

Da quando l’hai ammesso, continuo a immaginare
Le sue labbra sul tuo collo, non riesco a vederlo
Lo odio per colpa tua, non posso amarti
baby
Che vergogna, non volevo essere quello che se ne andava via
Come hai potuto fare questo, piccola?

hai davvero rovinato tutto, tesoro
Non riusciamo a superarlo, piccola
Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò, piccola
Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta
Questa è l’ultima volta, ti chiamerò mai piccola

Come hai potuto farmi questo, piccola?
Sono qui sul pavimento della cucina, chiami ma non lo sentirò
Hai detto che non sono nessun altro, non stiamo superando questo, piccola
Mi dispero ogni volta che chiami, questa è l’ultima volta
Siamo un disastro, tu sei la palla da demolizione
Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta
Hai detto che non sono nessun altro, questa è l’ultima volta
Non ti chiamerò mai più, tesoro

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

Articoli correlati