Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione A Sweeter Place

Dopo tanta attesa, Selena Gomez ha finalmente il suo sesto studio album. SG2 il cui nome ufficiale è Rare, è giunto a noi e ai suoi fan che ormai non stavano più nella pelle.

Anche la cantante si è detta più volte emozionata di mostrare al mondo il suo ultimo gioiellino.Rare contiene 13 tracce nella versione standard, mentre sarà rilasciata una versione deluxe che dovrebbe contenere alcuni singoli di qualche anno fa come Fetish e Bad Liar. Dall’album in questione sono già stati estratti due singoli: Lose You To Love Me e Look At Her Now.

Testo di Selena Gomez

Yeah-o, yeah-o-ah

Yeah-o, yeah-o-ah, ah

Traduzione

[Chorus: Selena Gomez] Is there a place where I can hide away?Red lips, french kiss my worries all awayThere must be a sweeter placeWe can sugarcoat the tasteSweeter placeThere must be a sweeter [Post-Chorus: Selena Gomez] Place where I can… [Verse 1: Selena Gomez] Ooh, you’ll really wanna know where I’ve been all this timeSo lemme tell yaOoh, got two feet on the ground and felt what real is likeWhat it was likeLivin’ out of the scene, out in the waterLearnin’ to breatheUp in the clouds, far from the crowdsI can’t believe, I can be loudHoldin’ hands with the darkness and knowin’ my heart is allowedAllowed [Chorus: Selena Gomez] Is there a place where I can hide away?Red lips, french kiss my worries all awayThere must be a sweeter placeWe can sugarcoat the tasteSweeter placeThere must be a sweeter [Post-Chorus: Selena Gomez] Place where I can…Place where I can… [Verse 2: Kid Cudi] As I fantasizeSo much to see, I’m in paradise, oh, IAlways seems I’m new insideDeep, deep down in me, I lift up, baby, born to fly, oh, INow see, how could it be?We will find our way, we’ll find the things we see, ooh-eeYou see, I’m mesmerizedThis is just for me and I am cuttin’ ties, goodbyeOoh, no, no, no, no [Chorus: Selena Gomez] Is there a place where I can hide away? (Hide away)Red lips, french kiss my worries all away (All away)There must be a sweeter placeWe can sugarcoat the tasteSweeter placeThere must be a sweeter [Post-Chorus: Selena Gomez] Place where I can…Place where I can… [Bridge: Selena Gomez] Have no fear (No fear)Heaven is near (Oh), oh-woahHead is so clear (So clear)My sweeter place, my sweeter placeHave no fear (No fear)Heaven is near (Oh), oh-woahHead is so clear (So clear)My sweeter place, my sweeter place [Chorus: Selena Gomez] Is there a place where I can hide away? (Hide away)Red lips, french kiss my worries all away (All away)There must be a sweeter placeWe can sugarcoat the tasteSweeter placeThere must be a sweeter [Post-Chorus: Kid Cudi & Selena Gomez] Yeah, yeah, oohPlace where I can…Yeah, yeah, ooh

Sì, sì, sì

Sì-o, sì-o-ah, ah

C’è un posto dove posso nascondermi?

Labbra rosse, bacio alla francese, le mie preoccupazioni tutte lontane

Deve esserci un posto più dolce

Possiamo rivestire di zucchero il gusto

Posto più dolce

Deve esserci un dolce

Luogo dove posso …

Ooh, vorrai davvero sapere dove sono stato tutto questo tempo

Quindi lasciami dire

Ooh, ho due piedi per terra e ho sentito com’è reale

Com’è stato

Vivendo fuori dalla scena, fuori nell’acqua

Imparare a respirare

Tra le nuvole, lontano dalla folla

Non ci posso credere, posso essere forte

Tenendo le mani nell’oscurità e sapendo che il mio cuore è autorizzato

Permesso

C’è un posto dove posso nascondermi?

Labbra rosse, bacio alla francese, le mie preoccupazioni tutte lontane

Deve esserci un posto più dolce

Possiamo rivestire di zucchero il gusto

Posto più dolce

Deve esserci un dolce

Luogo dove posso …

Luogo dove posso …

Come immagino

Così tanto da vedere, sono in paradiso, oh, io

Sembra sempre che io sia nuovo dentro

Nel profondo, nel profondo di me, mi alzo, piccola, nata per volare, oh, io

Ora vedi, come potrebbe essere?

Troveremo la nostra strada, troveremo le cose che vediamo, ooh-ee

Vedi, sono incantato

Questo è solo per me e sto tagliando i legami, arrivederci

Ooh, no, no, no, no

C’è un posto dove posso nascondermi? (Nascondi)

Labbra rosse, bacio alla francese, le mie preoccupazioni tutte lontane (tutte lontane)

Deve esserci un posto più dolce

Possiamo rivestire di zucchero il gusto

Posto più dolce

Deve esserci un dolce

Luogo dove posso

Luogo dove posso

Non avere paura (Nessuna paura)

Il paradiso è vicino (Oh), oh-woah

La testa è così chiara (così chiara)

Il mio posto più dolce, il mio posto più dolce

Non avere paura (Nessuna paura)

Il paradiso è vicino (Oh), oh-woah

La testa è così chiara (così chiara)

Il mio posto più dolce, il mio posto più dolce

C’è un posto dove posso nascondermi? (Nascondi)

Labbra rosse, bacio alla francese, le mie preoccupazioni tutte lontane (tutte lontane)

Deve esserci un posto più dolce

Possiamo rivestire di zucchero il gusto

Posto più dolce

Deve esserci un dolce

Sì, sì, ooh

Luogo dove posso