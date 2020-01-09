Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione A Sweeter Place

Dopo tanta attesa, Selena Gomez ha finalmente il suo sesto studio album. SG2 il cui nome ufficiale è Rare, è giunto a noi e ai suoi fan che ormai non stavano più nella pelle.
Anche la cantante si è detta più volte emozionata di mostrare al mondo il suo ultimo gioiellino.Rare contiene 13 tracce nella versione standard, mentre sarà rilasciata una versione deluxe che dovrebbe contenere alcuni singoli di qualche anno fa come Fetish e Bad Liar. Dall’album in questione sono già stati estratti due singoli: Lose You To Love Me e Look At Her Now.
Testo di Selena Gomez
Yeah-o, yeah-o-ah
Yeah-o, yeah-o-ah, ah
Red lips, french kiss my worries all away
There must be a sweeter place
We can sugarcoat the taste
Sweeter place
There must be a sweeter [Post-Chorus: Selena Gomez] Place where I can… [Verse 1: Selena Gomez] Ooh, you’ll really wanna know where I’ve been all this time
So lemme tell ya
Ooh, got two feet on the ground and felt what real is like
What it was like
Livin’ out of the scene, out in the water
Learnin’ to breathe
Up in the clouds, far from the crowds
I can’t believe, I can be loud
Holdin’ hands with the darkness and knowin’ my heart is allowed
Allowed [Chorus: Selena Gomez] Is there a place where I can hide away?
Red lips, french kiss my worries all away
There must be a sweeter place
We can sugarcoat the taste
Sweeter place
There must be a sweeter [Post-Chorus: Selena Gomez] Place where I can…
Place where I can… [Verse 2: Kid Cudi] As I fantasize
So much to see, I’m in paradise, oh, I
Always seems I’m new inside
Deep, deep down in me, I lift up, baby, born to fly, oh, I
Now see, how could it be?
We will find our way, we’ll find the things we see, ooh-ee
You see, I’m mesmerized
This is just for me and I am cuttin’ ties, goodbye
Ooh, no, no, no, no [Chorus: Selena Gomez] Is there a place where I can hide away? (Hide away)
Red lips, french kiss my worries all away (All away)
There must be a sweeter place
We can sugarcoat the taste
Sweeter place
There must be a sweeter [Post-Chorus: Selena Gomez] Place where I can…
Place where I can… [Bridge: Selena Gomez] Have no fear (No fear)
Heaven is near (Oh), oh-woah
Head is so clear (So clear)
My sweeter place, my sweeter place
Have no fear (No fear)
Heaven is near (Oh), oh-woah
Head is so clear (So clear)
My sweeter place, my sweeter place [Chorus: Selena Gomez] Is there a place where I can hide away? (Hide away)
Red lips, french kiss my worries all away (All away)
There must be a sweeter place
We can sugarcoat the taste
Sweeter place
There must be a sweeter [Post-Chorus: Kid Cudi & Selena Gomez] Yeah, yeah, ooh
Place where I can…
Yeah, yeah, ooh
Traduzione
Sì, sì, sì
Sì-o, sì-o-ah, ah
C’è un posto dove posso nascondermi?
Labbra rosse, bacio alla francese, le mie preoccupazioni tutte lontane
Deve esserci un posto più dolce
Possiamo rivestire di zucchero il gusto
Posto più dolce
Deve esserci un dolce
Luogo dove posso …
Ooh, vorrai davvero sapere dove sono stato tutto questo tempo
Quindi lasciami dire
Ooh, ho due piedi per terra e ho sentito com’è reale
Com’è stato
Vivendo fuori dalla scena, fuori nell’acqua
Imparare a respirare
Tra le nuvole, lontano dalla folla
Non ci posso credere, posso essere forte
Tenendo le mani nell’oscurità e sapendo che il mio cuore è autorizzato
Permesso
C’è un posto dove posso nascondermi?
Labbra rosse, bacio alla francese, le mie preoccupazioni tutte lontane
Deve esserci un posto più dolce
Possiamo rivestire di zucchero il gusto
Posto più dolce
Deve esserci un dolce
Luogo dove posso …
Luogo dove posso …
Come immagino
Così tanto da vedere, sono in paradiso, oh, io
Sembra sempre che io sia nuovo dentro
Nel profondo, nel profondo di me, mi alzo, piccola, nata per volare, oh, io
Ora vedi, come potrebbe essere?
Troveremo la nostra strada, troveremo le cose che vediamo, ooh-ee
Vedi, sono incantato
Questo è solo per me e sto tagliando i legami, arrivederci
Ooh, no, no, no, no
C’è un posto dove posso nascondermi? (Nascondi)
Labbra rosse, bacio alla francese, le mie preoccupazioni tutte lontane (tutte lontane)
Deve esserci un posto più dolce
Possiamo rivestire di zucchero il gusto
Posto più dolce
Deve esserci un dolce
Luogo dove posso
Luogo dove posso
Non avere paura (Nessuna paura)
Il paradiso è vicino (Oh), oh-woah
La testa è così chiara (così chiara)
Il mio posto più dolce, il mio posto più dolce
Non avere paura (Nessuna paura)
Il paradiso è vicino (Oh), oh-woah
La testa è così chiara (così chiara)
Il mio posto più dolce, il mio posto più dolce
C’è un posto dove posso nascondermi? (Nascondi)
Labbra rosse, bacio alla francese, le mie preoccupazioni tutte lontane (tutte lontane)
Deve esserci un posto più dolce
Possiamo rivestire di zucchero il gusto
Posto più dolce
Deve esserci un dolce
Sì, sì, ooh
Luogo dove posso