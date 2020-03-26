Selena Gomez: ecco il video ufficiale di Dance Again (testo e traduzione)

Selena Gomez ha rilasciato il video ufficiale di Dance Again. Il brano che era stato scelto come inno di uno speciale campionato di basket potrebbe essere diventato ufficialmente il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album Rare.

Qui per guardare il video di Dance Again

Selena Gomez - Dance Again (Performance Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo di Selena Gomez

Traduzione di Dance Again di Selena Gomez

[Verse 1] HappinessAin’t something you sit back and you wait forMmm, ahConfidenceIs throwing your heart through every brick wallMmm, ah[Pre-Chorus] I kickstart the rhythmAll the drama’s in remissionNo, I don’t need permission[Chorus] Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance againFeels so, feels so, feels so good to dance againWith my emotions, I just start going in with everythingTo dance againFeels so, feels so, feels so good[Verse 2] VulnerableAin’t easy, believe me, but I go thereMmm, ahIt’s like I’m ten feet tallI’m high off the weight of them shouldersMmm, ah[Pre-Chorus] I kickstart the rhythmAll the drama’s in remissionNo, I don’t need permissionI kickstart my systemWhen I speak, my body listensI know what I’m missing[Chorus] Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance againFeels so, feels so, feels so good to dance againWith my emotions, I just start going in with everythingTo dance againFeels so, feels so, feels so good[Post-Chorus] Ooh (Ah), oohI’m feelingOoh (Ah), oohMe againOoh (Ah), ooh (Oh)Feels so good to dance again (Ah)Feels so, feels so, feels so good[Bridge] (So, so, so good)(Mmm, ah)Happiness ain’t something you sit back and you wait forFeels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again (Ah)[Chorus] Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance againWith my emotions, I just start going in (Go in)With everything (Everything)To dance againFeels so, feels so, feels so good[Outro] I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh)All the drama’s in remission (Ooh)I’m feelin’ (Ooh, ah, mmm)Me againI kickstart the rhythm (Ooh, ah)All the drama’s in remission (Ooh)I’m feelin’ (Ooh, ah)Feels so, feels so, feels so good

la felicità

non è qualcosa che aspetti stando seduto

mm, ah

fiducia

sta mandando il tuo cuore contro ogni muro infranto

mmm, ah

ho iniziato a calciare il ritmo

e il dramma è in remissione

no, non ho bisogno del permesso

mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo

mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo

con le mie emozioni, ci sto dando dentro in tutto

per ballare di nuovo

mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene

vulnerabile

non è facile, credimi, ma ci sono arrivata

mmm, ah

è come se fossi alta 10 piedi

sono più alta del peso sulle loro spalle

mmm, ah

ho iniziato a calciare il ritmo

e il dramma è in remissione

no, non ho bisogno del permesso

mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo

mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo

con le mie emozioni, ci sto dando dentro in tutto

per ballare di nuovo

mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene

Ooh (Ah), ooh

mi sento

Ooh (Ah), ooh

me stessa di nuovo

Ooh (Ah), ooh (Oh)

mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo

mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene

ho iniziato a calciare il ritmo

e il dramma è in remissione

no, non ho bisogno del permesso

mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo

mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo

con le mie emozioni, ci sto dando dentro in tutto

per ballare di nuovo

mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene

Cosa ne pensate del video del nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez?