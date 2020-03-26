Selena Gomez: ecco il video ufficiale di Dance Again (testo e traduzione)

Selena Gomez ha rilasciato il video ufficiale di Dance Again. Il brano che era stato scelto come inno di uno speciale campionato di basket potrebbe essere diventato ufficialmente il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album Rare.
Qui per guardare il video di Dance Again
Testo di Selena Gomez[Verse 1] Happiness
Ain’t something you sit back and you wait for
Mmm, ah
Confidence
Is throwing your heart through every brick wall
Mmm, ah[Pre-Chorus] I kickstart the rhythm
All the drama’s in remission
No, I don’t need permission[Chorus] Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
With my emotions, I just start going in with everything
To dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good[Verse 2] Vulnerable
Ain’t easy, believe me, but I go there
Mmm, ah
It’s like I’m ten feet tall
I’m high off the weight of them shoulders
Mmm, ah[Pre-Chorus] I kickstart the rhythm
All the drama’s in remission
No, I don’t need permission
I kickstart my system
When I speak, my body listens
I know what I’m missing[Chorus] Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
With my emotions, I just start going in with everything
To dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good[Post-Chorus] Ooh (Ah), ooh
I’m feeling
Ooh (Ah), ooh
Me again
Ooh (Ah), ooh (Oh)
Feels so good to dance again (Ah)
Feels so, feels so, feels so good[Bridge] (So, so, so good)
(Mmm, ah)
Happiness ain’t something you sit back and you wait for
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again (Ah)[Chorus] Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
With my emotions, I just start going in (Go in)
With everything (Everything)
To dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good[Outro] I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh)
All the drama’s in remission (Ooh)
I’m feelin’ (Ooh, ah, mmm)
Me again
I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh, ah)
All the drama’s in remission (Ooh)
I’m feelin’ (Ooh, ah)
Feels so, feels so, feels so good
Traduzione di Dance Again di Selena Gomez
la felicità
non è qualcosa che aspetti stando seduto
mm, ah
fiducia
sta mandando il tuo cuore contro ogni muro infranto
mmm, ah
ho iniziato a calciare il ritmo
e il dramma è in remissione
no, non ho bisogno del permesso
mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo
mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo
con le mie emozioni, ci sto dando dentro in tutto
per ballare di nuovo
mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene
vulnerabile
non è facile, credimi, ma ci sono arrivata
mmm, ah
è come se fossi alta 10 piedi
sono più alta del peso sulle loro spalle
mmm, ah
ho iniziato a calciare il ritmo
e il dramma è in remissione
no, non ho bisogno del permesso
mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo
mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo
con le mie emozioni, ci sto dando dentro in tutto
per ballare di nuovo
mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene
Ooh (Ah), ooh
mi sento
Ooh (Ah), ooh
me stessa di nuovo
Ooh (Ah), ooh (Oh)
mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo
mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene
ho iniziato a calciare il ritmo
e il dramma è in remissione
no, non ho bisogno del permesso
mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo
mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo
con le mie emozioni, ci sto dando dentro in tutto
per ballare di nuovo
mi sento così bene, mi sento così bene