Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Younger And Hotter Than Me (Video, Testo e Traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 21 Marzo 2025 Younger And Hotter Than Me è una delle tracce dell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato venerdì 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il video ufficiale della canzone. Testo Younger And Hotter Than Me Waited outside your apartment You used to come down for me I used to feel like an angel Now I’m a dog on your leash Begging for more X on my hand drawn in sharpie Now I use my own id All of the girls at this party Are younger and hotter than me And I hate what I wore But I hate myself more For thinking you were different Wish I never loved you We’re not getting any younger But your girlfriends seem to Looking for something to tell you Looking for reasons to speak Pictures of you at the movies Is she younger and hotter than me? Is it all in my head? Should have moved on instead For thinking you were different Wish I never loved you We’re not getting any younger But your girlfriends seem to Someone else Was I just someone else? now you’re someone else Someone else Waited outside your apartment You used to come down for me Traduzione Ti ho aspettato fuori dal tuo appartamento Tu eri solito scendere per me Mi sentivo come un angelo Ora sono un cane al tuo guinzaglio Ti supplico di più X sulla mia mano disegnata con un pennarello Ora uso il mio ID Tutte le ragazze a questa festa Sono più giovani e più sexy di me E odio quello che indossavo Ma odio di più me stessa Per aver pensato che fossi diversa Vorrei non averti mai amato Non stiamo diventando più giovani Ma le tue amiche sembra che Stiano cercando qualcosa da dirti Cercando motivi per parlare Foto di te al cinema È più giovane e più sexy di me? È tutto nella mia testa? Avrei dovuto andare avanti invece Per aver pensato che fossi diversa Vorrei non averti mai amato Non stiamo diventando più giovani Ma le tue amiche sembra che Qualcun altro Ero solo qualcun altra? ora sei qualcun altro Qualcun altro Ti ho aspettato fuori dal tuo appartamento Tu eri solito scendere per me Cosa ne pensate di Younger And Hotter Than Me di Selena Gomez e benny blanco?