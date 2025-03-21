Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Younger And Hotter Than Me (Video, Testo e Traduzione)

Younger And Hotter Than Me è una delle tracce dell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato venerdì 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il video ufficiale della canzone.

Testo Younger And Hotter Than Me

Waited outside your apartment

You used to come down for me

I used to feel like an angel

Now I’m a dog on your leash

Begging for more

X on my hand drawn in sharpie

Now I use my own id

All of the girls at this party

Are younger and hotter than me

And I hate what I wore

But I hate myself more

For thinking you were different

Wish I never loved you

We’re not getting any younger

But your girlfriends seem to

Looking for something to tell you

Looking for reasons to speak

Pictures of you at the movies

Is she younger and hotter than me?

Is it all in my head?

Should have moved on instead

For thinking you were different

Wish I never loved you

We’re not getting any younger

But your girlfriends seem to

Someone else

Was I just someone else?

now you’re someone else

Someone else

Waited outside your apartment

You used to come down for me

Traduzione

Ti ho aspettato fuori dal tuo appartamento

Tu eri solito scendere per me

Mi sentivo come un angelo

Ora sono un cane al tuo guinzaglio

Ti supplico di più

X sulla mia mano disegnata con un pennarello

Ora uso il mio ID

Tutte le ragazze a questa festa

Sono più giovani e più sexy di me

E odio quello che indossavo

Ma odio di più me stessa

Per aver pensato che fossi diversa

Vorrei non averti mai amato

Non stiamo diventando più giovani

Ma le tue amiche sembra che

Stiano cercando qualcosa da dirti

Cercando motivi per parlare

Foto di te al cinema

È più giovane e più sexy di me?

È tutto nella mia testa?

Avrei dovuto andare avanti invece

Per aver pensato che fossi diversa

Vorrei non averti mai amato

Non stiamo diventando più giovani

Ma le tue amiche sembra che

Qualcun altro

Ero solo qualcun altra?

ora sei qualcun altro

Qualcun altro

Ti ho aspettato fuori dal tuo appartamento

Tu eri solito scendere per me

Cosa ne pensate di Younger And Hotter Than Me di Selena Gomez e benny blanco?