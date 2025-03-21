GingerGeneration.it

Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Younger And Hotter Than Me (Video, Testo e Traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
i said i love you first

Younger And Hotter Than Me è una delle tracce dell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato venerdì 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il video ufficiale della canzone.

Testo Younger And Hotter Than Me

Waited outside your apartment
You used to come down for me
I used to feel like an angel
Now I’m a dog on your leash
Begging for more

X on my hand drawn in sharpie
Now I use my own id
All of the girls at this party
Are younger and hotter than me
And I hate what I wore
But I hate myself more

For thinking you were different
Wish I never loved you
We’re not getting any younger
But your girlfriends seem to

Looking for something to tell you
Looking for reasons to speak
Pictures of you at the movies
Is she younger and hotter than me?
Is it all in my head?
Should have moved on instead

For thinking you were different
Wish I never loved you
We’re not getting any younger
But your girlfriends seem to

Someone else
Was I just someone else?
now you’re someone else
Someone else

Waited outside your apartment
You used to come down for me

Traduzione

Ti ho aspettato fuori dal tuo appartamento
Tu eri solito scendere per me
Mi sentivo come un angelo
Ora sono un cane al tuo guinzaglio
Ti supplico di più

X sulla mia mano disegnata con un pennarello
Ora uso il mio ID
Tutte le ragazze a questa festa
Sono più giovani e più sexy di me
E odio quello che indossavo
Ma odio di più me stessa

Per aver pensato che fossi diversa
Vorrei non averti mai amato
Non stiamo diventando più giovani
Ma le tue amiche sembra che

Stiano cercando qualcosa da dirti
Cercando motivi per parlare
Foto di te al cinema
È più giovane e più sexy di me?
È tutto nella mia testa?
Avrei dovuto andare avanti invece

Per aver pensato che fossi diversa
Vorrei non averti mai amato
Non stiamo diventando più giovani
Ma le tue amiche sembra che

Qualcun altro
Ero solo qualcun altra?
ora sei qualcun altro
Qualcun altro

Ti ho aspettato fuori dal tuo appartamento
Tu eri solito scendere per me

Cosa ne pensate di Younger And Hotter Than Me di Selena Gomez e benny blanco?

