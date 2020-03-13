Rita Ora: audio, testo e traduzione di How To Be Lonely

Rita Ora ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo How To Be Lonely. Il brano anticipa una nuova era per la cantante che potrebbe ben presto rilasciare anche un nuovo album dopo il successo di Phoenix.
Qui per ascoltare l’audio
Rita Ora - How To Be Lonely (Official Audio)
Testo
He told me that he loved me more than most
That he could be the one to take me home
(But am I good enough to) Be the everything that he could want?
He told me that he loved me more than most
Soon as I find it, I’ll be fuckin’ it up (Break it up)
Like I ain’t made a mess here often enough
Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no [Chorus] Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely
Ain’t nobody can hold me like the way you hold me
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely [Post-Chorus] Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely [Verse 2] (But am I good enough to) Tell you that I love you more than most?
That you could be the one to take me home?
(But am I good enough to) To give you everything that you will hold?
In truth, I’m being honest, I don’t know [Pre-Chorus] Been lookin’ for a non-material love
Soon as I find it, I’ll be fuckin’ it up (Break it up)
Like I ain’t made a mess here often enough
Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no [Chorus] Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely [Post-Chorus] Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely [Break] But am I good enough to-
Hmm
Yeah, yeah [Chorus] Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely
Ain’t nobody can hold me, I like the way you hold me
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely [Post-Chorus] Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Lonely)
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely
Traduzione di Rita Ora a cura di Gingergeneration.it
mi ha detto che mi ama tantissimo
che potrebbe essere quello che mi porta a casa
ma sono buona abbastanza per essere tutto quello che desidera?