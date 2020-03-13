Rita Ora: audio, testo e traduzione di How To Be Lonely

Rita Ora ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo How To Be Lonely. Il brano anticipa una nuova era per la cantante che potrebbe ben presto rilasciare anche un nuovo album dopo il successo di Phoenix.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio

Rita Ora - How To Be Lonely (Official Audio)

Traduzione di Rita Ora a cura di Gingergeneration.it

[Pre-Chorus] Been lookin’ for a non-material loveSoon as I find it, I’ll be fuckin’ it up (Break it up)Like I ain’t made a mess here often enoughNot enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no [Chorus] Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?End up on my own almost every nightI must be the onlyFeeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonelyAin’t nobody can hold me like the way you hold meEnd up on my own almost every nightI must be the onlyFeeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely [Post-Chorus] Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohOh, oh, oh, oh, ohOh, oh, ohFeeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely [Verse 2] (But am I good enough to) Tell you that I love you more than most?That you could be the one to take me home?(But am I good enough to) To give you everything that you will hold?In truth, I’m being honest, I don’t know [Pre-Chorus] Been lookin’ for a non-material loveSoon as I find it, I’ll be fuckin’ it up (Break it up)Like I ain’t made a mess here often enoughNot enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no [Chorus] Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?End up on my own almost every nightI must be the onlyFeeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely [Post-Chorus] Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohOh, oh, oh, oh, ohOh, oh, ohFeeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely [Break] But am I good enough to-HmmYeah, yeah [Chorus] Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?End up on my own almost every nightI must be the onlyFeeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonelyAin’t nobody can hold me, I like the way you hold meEnd up on my own almost every nightI must be the onlyFeeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely [Post-Chorus] Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohOh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Lonely)Oh, oh, ohFeeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonelyOh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)Oh, oh, ohFeeling like losing you’ll show me how to be lonely

mi ha detto che mi ama tantissimo

che potrebbe essere quello che mi porta a casa

ma sono buona abbastanza per essere tutto quello che desidera?