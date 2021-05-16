Rafal è stato scelto dal suo paese d’origine, la Polonia, per partecipare all’Eurovision Song Contest 2021. A ESC 2021, dunque, il cantante si presenterà con il brano The Ride!



Clicca qui per abbonarti a Star e Disney Plus!

L’Eurovision Song Contest 2021, dopo la cancellazione dell’evento dello scorso anno causa Covid-19, si terrà dal 18 al 22 maggio prossimi all’Ahoy Rotterdam, in Olanda.

Alla competizione vi ricordiamo parteciperanno anche i nostri Maneskin. Il gruppo si presenterà in gara con il brano Zitti e buoni, vincitore del Festival di Sanremo 2021.

Qui sotto trovate video, testo e traduzione di The Ride di Rafal

RAFAŁ - The Ride - Poland 🇵🇱 - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2021

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo Rafal The Ride



gingergeneration

[Verse 1] Lights, beating down a rainy streetAll the faces that I meet tell me I’m wrongBright, staring at the neon signsMaking up a storyline, gotta hold on [Pre-Chorus] Not lost, even in the dead of nightI can make it out alrightJust let me goYeah I, I will make it through somehowLet me figure out what is in and out [Chorus] So baby, hold on for the ride of your lifeHigh above ground, livin’ it loudI’m gonna take it to the end of the lineTakin’ the fight, make it alrightIt doesn’t matter if I stumble and fallI’ll make it through, I’ll never touch the groundSo baby, hold on for the ride of your lifeHold on real tight, make it alright[Verse 2] Heart, I won’t give my heart and soulI am going for the gold, no holding backI’m gonna rise high up in the atmosphereI ain’t got no time to fearFollow my tracks[Pre-Chorus] Not lost, following the neon lightsShooting through the summer skiesJust let me goYeah I, I will make it through somehowLet me figure out what is in and out [Chorus] So baby, hold on for the ride of your lifeHigh above ground, livin’ it loudI’m gonna take it to the end of the lineTakin’ the fight, make it alrightIt doesn’t matter if I stumble and fallI’ll make it through, I’ll never touch the groundSo baby, hold on for the ride of your lifeHold on real tight, make it alright [Bridge] I’m gonna take on the world tonight (Oh-woah-oh-oh)Not gonna ask, gonna take what’s mine (Oh-woah-oh-oh)So hold on tight, baby, let’s get high (Oh-woah-oh-oh)High above the groundBright, staring at the neon signsLet me figure out what is in and out [Chorus] So baby, hold on for the ride of your lifeHigh above ground, livin’ it loudI’m gonna take it to the end of the lineTakin’ the fight, make it alrightIt doesn’t matter if I stumble and fallI’ll make it through, I’ll never touch the groundSo baby, hold on for the ride of your lifeHold on real tight, make it alright

Traduzione

uci,che colpiscono una strada piovosa

tutte le facce che incontro mi dicono che ho sbagliato

vivido, che fissa le luci al neon

creando una storyline, devo resistere

non sono perso, anche nel pieno della notte

posso già metterlo apposto

lasciami andare

sì ce la farò in qualche modo

lasciami capire cosa c’è fuori e dentro

ho copiato gingergeneration

quindi tesoro tieniti forte per la corsa più importante della tua vita

sopra il terreno, vivendo al massimo

porterò tutto al limite

accettando lo scontro, facendo la cosa giusta

non importa se inciampo e cado

ce la farò, non toccherò il terreno

cuore io non darò il mio cuore e anima

cercherò l’oro, non mi trattengo

arriverà fino all’atmosfera

non ho tempo per temere

segui le mie tracce

non sono perso seguo le luci al neon

sparate verso i cieli estivi

lasiciami andare e basta

sì ce la farò in qualche modo

lasciami capire cosa c’è fuori e dentro

conquisterò il mondo stanotte ( oh oh oh )

non chiederò, prenderò ciò che è mio (oh oh oh)

quindi resisti baby, inebriamoci (oh oh oh)

in alto sopra il terreno

vividi, fissando le luci al neon

lasciami capire cosa c’è dentro e cosa c’è fuori

quindi tesoro tieniti forte per la corsa più importante della tua vita

sopra il terreno, vivendo al massimo

porterò tutto al limite

accettando lo scontro, facendo la cosa giusta

tieni duro, fai la cosa giusta

non importa se inciampo e cado

ce la farò, non toccherò il terreno

quindi tesoro preparati per la corsa più importante della tua vita

stringi i denti, fallo bene