Rafal è stato scelto dal suo paese d’origine, la Polonia, per partecipare all’Eurovision Song Contest 2021. A ESC 2021, dunque, il cantante si presenterà con il brano The Ride!
L’Eurovision Song Contest 2021, dopo la cancellazione dell’evento dello scorso anno causa Covid-19, si terrà dal 18 al 22 maggio prossimi all’Ahoy Rotterdam, in Olanda.
Alla competizione vi ricordiamo parteciperanno anche i nostri Maneskin. Il gruppo si presenterà in gara con il brano Zitti e buoni, vincitore del Festival di Sanremo 2021.
Qui sotto trovate video, testo e traduzione di The Ride di Rafal
Testo Rafal The Ride
All the faces that I meet tell me I’m wrong
Bright, staring at the neon signs
Making up a storyline, gotta hold on [Pre-Chorus] Not lost, even in the dead of night
I can make it out alright
Just let me go
Yeah I, I will make it through somehow
Let me figure out what is in and out [Chorus] So baby, hold on for the ride of your life
High above ground, livin’ it loud
I’m gonna take it to the end of the line
Takin’ the fight, make it alright
It doesn’t matter if I stumble and fall
I’ll make it through, I’ll never touch the ground
So baby, hold on for the ride of your life
Hold on real tight, make it alright
Heart, I won't give my heart and soul
I am going for the gold, no holding back
I’m gonna rise high up in the atmosphere
I ain’t got no time to fear
Follow my tracks
[Pre-Chorus] Not lost, following the neon lights
Shooting through the summer skies
Just let me go
Yeah I, I will make it through somehow
Let me figure out what is in and out [Chorus] So baby, hold on for the ride of your life
High above ground, livin’ it loud
I’m gonna take it to the end of the line
Takin’ the fight, make it alright
It doesn’t matter if I stumble and fall
I’ll make it through, I’ll never touch the ground
So baby, hold on for the ride of your life
Hold on real tight, make it alright [Bridge] I’m gonna take on the world tonight (Oh-woah-oh-oh)
Not gonna ask, gonna take what’s mine (Oh-woah-oh-oh)
So hold on tight, baby, let’s get high (Oh-woah-oh-oh)
High above the ground
Bright, staring at the neon signs
Let me figure out what is in and out [Chorus] So baby, hold on for the ride of your life
High above ground, livin’ it loud
I’m gonna take it to the end of the line
Takin’ the fight, make it alright
It doesn’t matter if I stumble and fall
I’ll make it through, I’ll never touch the ground
So baby, hold on for the ride of your life
Hold on real tight, make it alright
Traduzione
uci,che colpiscono una strada piovosa
tutte le facce che incontro mi dicono che ho sbagliato
vivido, che fissa le luci al neon
creando una storyline, devo resistere
non sono perso, anche nel pieno della notte
posso già metterlo apposto
lasciami andare
sì ce la farò in qualche modo
lasciami capire cosa c’è fuori e dentro
quindi tesoro tieniti forte per la corsa più importante della tua vita
sopra il terreno, vivendo al massimo
porterò tutto al limite
accettando lo scontro, facendo la cosa giusta
non importa se inciampo e cado
ce la farò, non toccherò il terreno
cuore io non darò il mio cuore e anima
cercherò l’oro, non mi trattengo
arriverà fino all’atmosfera
non ho tempo per temere
segui le mie tracce
non sono perso seguo le luci al neon
sparate verso i cieli estivi
lasiciami andare e basta
sì ce la farò in qualche modo
lasciami capire cosa c’è fuori e dentro
conquisterò il mondo stanotte ( oh oh oh )
non chiederò, prenderò ciò che è mio (oh oh oh)
quindi resisti baby, inebriamoci (oh oh oh)
in alto sopra il terreno
vividi, fissando le luci al neon
lasciami capire cosa c’è dentro e cosa c’è fuori
quindi tesoro tieniti forte per la corsa più importante della tua vita
sopra il terreno, vivendo al massimo
porterò tutto al limite
accettando lo scontro, facendo la cosa giusta
tieni duro, fai la cosa giusta
non importa se inciampo e cado
ce la farò, non toccherò il terreno
quindi tesoro preparati per la corsa più importante della tua vita
stringi i denti, fallo bene