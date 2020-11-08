Vincitori MTV EMA 2020: finalmente abbiamo scoperto chi si è portato a casa il maggior numero di premi!

Si sono da pochi minuti conclusi gli MTV EMA 2020, uno degli eventi musicali che più amiamo in assoluto. La manifestazione, trasmessa in diretta, ha visto anche quest’anno la partecipazione di molte delle nostre star preferite. Anche se, rispetto agli altri anni, c’è stato uno spirito un po’ diverso. L’emergenza Covid-19 ha infatti purtroppo impedito agli artisti di esibirsi tutti insieme nella stessa location. Ma questo non ha certo tolto la magia e le emozioni dalle loro performance!

Le host della serata, come vi avevamo anticipato, sono state le straordinarie Little MIx. Le ragazze si sono presentate però in una formazione a tre, visto che Jesy ha dato forfait all’ultimo per problemi di salute.

Vincitori MTV EMA 2020: ecco la lista completa

A trionfare sugli altri, con un bottino di ben premi sono stati i BTS, che si sono portati a casa il premio per Miglior Canzone (Dynamite) e quello per i migliori fan! La BTS Army non si smentisce mai! Qui sotto trovate la lista completa con tutti i vincitori della serata!

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake VINCITORE

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga VINCITORE

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite VINCITORE



DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj VINCITORE

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix VINCITORE

You all did that!!! 🤩 Thank you to everyone who voted for us to win Best UK & Ireland act and Best Pop 💗💗💗 Love you all Mixers @mtvema pic.twitter.com/mQwe5Z1fXv — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 8, 2020

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS VINCITORE

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat VINCITORE

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS VINCITORE

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G VINCITORE

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay VINCITORE



Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B VINCITORE

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta VINCITORE



Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams VINCITORE

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe VINCITORE



Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD VINCITORE

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream VINCITORE



J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best Italian Act

Diodato VINCITORE

Elettra Lamborghini

Irama

Levante

Random