Vincitori MTV EMA 2020: finalmente abbiamo scoperto chi si è portato a casa il maggior numero di premi!
Si sono da pochi minuti conclusi gli MTV EMA 2020, uno degli eventi musicali che più amiamo in assoluto. La manifestazione, trasmessa in diretta, ha visto anche quest’anno la partecipazione di molte delle nostre star preferite. Anche se, rispetto agli altri anni, c’è stato uno spirito un po’ diverso. L’emergenza Covid-19 ha infatti purtroppo impedito agli artisti di esibirsi tutti insieme nella stessa location. Ma questo non ha certo tolto la magia e le emozioni dalle loro performance!
Le host della serata, come vi avevamo anticipato, sono state le straordinarie Little MIx. Le ragazze si sono presentate però in una formazione a tre, visto che Jesy ha dato forfait all’ultimo per problemi di salute.
Vincitori MTV EMA 2020: ecco la lista completa
A trionfare sugli altri, con un bottino di ben premi sono stati i BTS, che si sono portati a casa il premio per Miglior Canzone (Dynamite) e quello per i migliori fan! La BTS Army non si smentisce mai! Qui sotto trovate la lista completa con tutti i vincitori della serata!
Best Video
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake VINCITORE
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga VINCITORE
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS – Dynamite VINCITORE
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj VINCITORE
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix VINCITORE
You all did that!!! 🤩 Thank you to everyone who voted for us to win Best UK & Ireland act and Best Pop 💗💗💗 Love you all Mixers @mtvema pic.twitter.com/mQwe5Z1fXv
— Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 8, 2020
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS VINCITORE
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat VINCITORE
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS VINCITORE
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G VINCITORE
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay VINCITORE
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B VINCITORE
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta VINCITORE
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams VINCITORE
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe VINCITORE
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD VINCITORE
Best Virtual Live
BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream VINCITORE
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Best Italian Act
Diodato VINCITORE
Elettra Lamborghini
Irama
Levante
Random