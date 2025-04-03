Eurovision 2025: video e testo di Strobe Lights di Red Sebastian (Belgio)

Strobe Lights di Red Sebastian è il brano che rappresenta il Belgio all’Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

All’età di 14 anni, Seppe Herreman (questo il suo vero nome) divenne famoso per la prima volta come finalista di Belgium’s Got Talent. Proseguì gli studi al Conservatorio di Ghent, dove ricevette lezioni di canto da Gustaph (l’artista belga all’Eurovision Song Contest nel 2023) e sviluppò il suo alter ego: Red Sebastian. La pop star dai capelli rossi fu finalista nel talent show televisivo del 2024 Sing Again, durante il quale si distinse sia per la sua fantastica estensione vocale sia per i vistosi look. Red è anche un affermato pianista e nel comporre musica si è ispirato a Lady Gaga sin dalla tenera età.

Il video ufficiale del Belgio a a Eurovision 2025

Testo Strobe Lights di Red Sebastian

Strobe lights

Gettin’ lost in your eyes

Cotton candy haze

We’re floating round in space

Fallin’ where up is down

Screamin’, but won’t make a sound

Alice, show me your hand

Take it to Wonderland

Step into the mirror to bright new dimensions

Where no words are needed to feel the connection

Where clocks never tick and where love is the ending

Come down through the looking glass

Strobe lights

Gettin’ lost in your eyes

Cotton candy haze

We’re floating round in space

Skin tight

Never felt so alive

Caught up in this maze

It’s where I wanna staaaaaaaay

Flyin’ deep underground

Silence never felt so loud

Step into the mirror to bright new dimensions

Where no words are needed to feel the connection

Where clocks never tick and where love is the ending

Come down through the looking glass

Strobe lights

Gettin’ lost in your eyes

Cotton candy haze

We’re floating round in space

Skin tight

Ooh I feel so alive

Caught up in this maze

It’s where I wanna stay

That’s where I wanna staaaaaaaay

That’s where I wanna stay

Traduzione

Luci stroboscopiche

Perdersi nei tuoi occhi

Foschia di zucchero filato

Stiamo fluttuando nello spazio

Cadere dove l’alto è basso

Urlare, ma non fare alcun suono

Alice, mostrami la tua mano

Portala nel Paese delle Meraviglie

Entra nello specchio verso nuove dimensioni luminose

Dove non servono parole per sentire la connessione

Dove gli orologi non ticchettano mai e dove l’amore è la fine

Scendete attraverso lo specchio

Luci stroboscopiche

Perdersi nei tuoi occhi

Foschia di zucchero filato

Stiamo fluttuando nello spazio

Pelle attillata

Non mi sono mai sentito così vivo

Intrappolato in questo labirinto

È dove voglio stareaaaaaaay

Volare in profondità sottoterra

Il silenzio non è mai stato così forte

Entra nello specchio verso nuove dimensioni luminose

Dove non servono parole per sentire la connessione

Dove gli orologi non ticchettano mai e dove l’amore è la fine

Scendete attraverso lo specchio

Luci stroboscopiche

Perdersi nei tuoi occhi

Foschia di zucchero filato

Stiamo fluttuando nello spazio

Pelle attillata

Oh mi sento così vivo

Intrappolato in questo labirinto

È lì che voglio stare

È lì che voglio stareaaaaaaaay

È lì che voglio stare

Cosa ne pensate del brano del Belgio a Eurovision 2025?