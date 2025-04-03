GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2025: video e testo di Strobe Lights di Red Sebastian (Belgio)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Strobe Lights di Red Sebastian è il brano che rappresenta il Belgio all’Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

All’età di 14 anni, Seppe Herreman (questo il suo vero nome) divenne famoso per la prima volta come finalista di Belgium’s Got Talent. Proseguì gli studi al Conservatorio di Ghent, dove ricevette lezioni di canto da Gustaph (l’artista belga all’Eurovision Song Contest nel 2023) e sviluppò il suo alter ego: Red Sebastian. La pop star dai capelli rossi fu finalista nel talent show televisivo del 2024 Sing Again, durante il quale si distinse sia per la sua fantastica estensione vocale sia per i vistosi look. Red è anche un affermato pianista e nel comporre musica si è ispirato a Lady Gaga sin dalla tenera età.

Il video ufficiale del Belgio a a Eurovision 2025

Testo Strobe Lights di Red Sebastian

Strobe lights
Gettin’ lost in your eyes
Cotton candy haze
We’re floating round in space

Fallin’ where up is down
Screamin’, but won’t make a sound
Alice, show me your hand
Take it to Wonderland

Step into the mirror to bright new dimensions
Where no words are needed to feel the connection
Where clocks never tick and where love is the ending
Come down through the looking glass

Strobe lights
Gettin’ lost in your eyes
Cotton candy haze
We’re floating round in space
Skin tight
Never felt so alive
Caught up in this maze
It’s where I wanna staaaaaaaay

Flyin’ deep underground
Silence never felt so loud

Step into the mirror to bright new dimensions
Where no words are needed to feel the connection
Where clocks never tick and where love is the ending
Come down through the looking glass

Strobe lights
Gettin’ lost in your eyes
Cotton candy haze
We’re floating round in space
Skin tight
Ooh I feel so alive
Caught up in this maze
It’s where I wanna stay

That’s where I wanna staaaaaaaay
That’s where I wanna stay
Traduzione

Luci stroboscopiche
Perdersi nei tuoi occhi
Foschia di zucchero filato
Stiamo fluttuando nello spazio

Cadere dove l’alto è basso
Urlare, ma non fare alcun suono
Alice, mostrami la tua mano
Portala nel Paese delle Meraviglie

Entra nello specchio verso nuove dimensioni luminose
Dove non servono parole per sentire la connessione
Dove gli orologi non ticchettano mai e dove l’amore è la fine
Scendete attraverso lo specchio

Luci stroboscopiche
Perdersi nei tuoi occhi
Foschia di zucchero filato
Stiamo fluttuando nello spazio
Pelle attillata
Non mi sono mai sentito così vivo
Intrappolato in questo labirinto
È dove voglio stareaaaaaaay

Volare in profondità sottoterra
Il silenzio non è mai stato così forte

Entra nello specchio verso nuove dimensioni luminose
Dove non servono parole per sentire la connessione
Dove gli orologi non ticchettano mai e dove l’amore è la fine
Scendete attraverso lo specchio

Luci stroboscopiche
Perdersi nei tuoi occhi
Foschia di zucchero filato
Stiamo fluttuando nello spazio
Pelle attillata
Oh mi sento così vivo
Intrappolato in questo labirinto
È lì che voglio stare

È lì che voglio stareaaaaaaaay
È lì che voglio stare

Cosa ne pensate del brano del Belgio a Eurovision 2025?

