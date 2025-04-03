Eurovision 2025: video e testo di Strobe Lights di Red Sebastian (Belgio) scritto da Giovanna Codella 3 Aprile 2025 Strobe Lights di Red Sebastian è il brano che rappresenta il Belgio all’Eurovision Song Contest 2025. All’età di 14 anni, Seppe Herreman (questo il suo vero nome) divenne famoso per la prima volta come finalista di Belgium’s Got Talent. Proseguì gli studi al Conservatorio di Ghent, dove ricevette lezioni di canto da Gustaph (l’artista belga all’Eurovision Song Contest nel 2023) e sviluppò il suo alter ego: Red Sebastian. La pop star dai capelli rossi fu finalista nel talent show televisivo del 2024 Sing Again, durante il quale si distinse sia per la sua fantastica estensione vocale sia per i vistosi look. Red è anche un affermato pianista e nel comporre musica si è ispirato a Lady Gaga sin dalla tenera età. Il video ufficiale del Belgio a a Eurovision 2025 Testo Strobe Lights di Red Sebastian Strobe lights Gettin’ lost in your eyes Cotton candy haze We’re floating round in space Fallin’ where up is down Screamin’, but won’t make a sound Alice, show me your hand Take it to Wonderland Step into the mirror to bright new dimensions Where no words are needed to feel the connection Where clocks never tick and where love is the ending Come down through the looking glass Strobe lights Gettin’ lost in your eyes Cotton candy haze We’re floating round in space Skin tight Never felt so alive Caught up in this maze It’s where I wanna staaaaaaaay Flyin’ deep underground Silence never felt so loud Step into the mirror to bright new dimensions Where no words are needed to feel the connection Where clocks never tick and where love is the ending Come down through the looking glass Strobe lights Gettin’ lost in your eyes Cotton candy haze We’re floating round in space Skin tight Ooh I feel so alive Caught up in this maze It’s where I wanna stay That’s where I wanna staaaaaaaay That’s where I wanna stay Traduzione Luci stroboscopiche Perdersi nei tuoi occhi Foschia di zucchero filato Stiamo fluttuando nello spazio Cadere dove l’alto è basso Urlare, ma non fare alcun suono Alice, mostrami la tua mano Portala nel Paese delle Meraviglie Entra nello specchio verso nuove dimensioni luminose Dove non servono parole per sentire la connessione Dove gli orologi non ticchettano mai e dove l’amore è la fine Scendete attraverso lo specchio Luci stroboscopiche Perdersi nei tuoi occhi Foschia di zucchero filato Stiamo fluttuando nello spazio Pelle attillata Non mi sono mai sentito così vivo Intrappolato in questo labirinto È dove voglio stareaaaaaaay Volare in profondità sottoterra Il silenzio non è mai stato così forte Entra nello specchio verso nuove dimensioni luminose Dove non servono parole per sentire la connessione Dove gli orologi non ticchettano mai e dove l’amore è la fine Scendete attraverso lo specchio Luci stroboscopiche Perdersi nei tuoi occhi Foschia di zucchero filato Stiamo fluttuando nello spazio Pelle attillata Oh mi sento così vivo Intrappolato in questo labirinto È lì che voglio stare È lì che voglio stareaaaaaaaay È lì che voglio stare Cosa ne pensate del brano del Belgio a Eurovision 2025?