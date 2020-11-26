Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato il suo atteso album Plastic Hearts. Dodici tracce e tre bonus track per un totale di 15 canzoni per la nuova fatica della cantante di Midnight Sky.
Ho iniziato questo album due anni fa pensando di aver capito tutto. Non solo con queste canzoni ma anche con la mia vita. Quando pensavo che fosse tutto finito è stato tutto cancellato. Anche la rilevanza di molte canzoni. Perché TUTTO è cambiato. Con trionfo e gratitudine vi presento il mio settimo album, Plastic Hearts.
Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto introdurre al mondo il suo nuovo lavoro che adesso possiamo finalmente ascoltare!
Testo di Miley Cyrus
I know I do this every time
I walk the line, I play with fire
And I stop myself before the crime
I walk the line, yeah, I play with fire
I don’t wanna push you way too much
I don’t wanna lean that way too far
I don’t wanna ever learn the hard way
But if you’re looking for stable, that’ll be never be me
If you’re looking for faithful, that’ll never be me
If you’re looking for someone to be all that you need
That’ll never be me
(Hard as I try)
That’ll never be me
(I play with fire)
Dry your tears, now don’t you cry
I’m by your side at least for a while
I know I do this every time
I walk the line, yeah, I play with fire
I don’t wanna push you way too much
I don’t wanna lean that way too far
I don’t wanna ever learn the hard way, no
I don’t wanna keep you in the dark
I don’t wanna gamble with your heart
I don’t wanna ever leave you lonely
But if you’re looking for stable, that’ll be never be me
If you’re looking for faithful, that’ll never be me
If you’re looking for someone to be all that you need
That’ll never be me
(Hard as I try)
That’ll never be me
(I play with fire)
Can’t get too close to the sun
Baby, you’re the only, oh I
I’d never lie to you, baby
You give me a reason to run from the fire
‘Cause baby, you’re the only one
Oh, I swear I’d never lie
If you’re looking for stable, that’ll be never be me
But I hope that I’m able to be all that you need
If you think that I’m someone to give up and leave
That’ll never be me, no
If you think that I’m someone to give up and leave
That’ll never be me
(Hard as I try)
That’ll never be me, no
(I play with fire)
That’ll never be me
Traduzione di Miley Cyrus
So che lo faccio ogni volta
Seguo il limite, gioco con il fuoco
E mi fermo prima del crimine
Cammino sulla linea, sì, gioco con il fuoco
Non voglio spingerti troppo
Non voglio sporgermi troppo in questo modo
Non voglio mai imparare nel modo più duro
Ma se stai cercando stabile, non sarò mai io
Se stai cercando fedeli, non sarò mai io
Se stai cercando qualcuno che sia tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno
Non sarò mai io
(Difficile come ci provo)
Non sarò mai io
(Io gioco con il fuoco)
Asciuga le tue lacrime, ora non piangere
Sono al tuo fianco almeno per un po ‘
So che lo faccio ogni volta
Cammino sulla linea, sì, gioco con il fuoco
Non voglio spingerti troppo
Non voglio sporgermi troppo in questo modo
Non voglio mai imparare nel modo più duro, no
Non voglio tenerti all’oscuro
Non voglio giocare d’azzardo con il tuo cuore
Non voglio mai lasciarti solo
Ma se stai cercando stabile, non sarò mai io
Se stai cercando fedeli, non sarò mai io
Se stai cercando qualcuno che sia tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno
Non sarò mai io
(Difficile come ci provo)
Non sarò mai io
(Io gioco con il fuoco)
Non riesco ad avvicinarmi troppo al sole
Baby, sei l’unico, oh io
Non ti mentirei mai, piccola
Mi dai un motivo per scappare dal fuoco
Perché piccola, tu sei l’unico
Oh, giuro che non mentirei mai
Se stai cercando stabile, non sarò mai io
Ma spero di poter essere tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno
Se pensi che io sia qualcuno a cui arrendersi e andarsene
Non sarò mai io, no
Se pensi che io sia qualcuno a cui arrendersi e andarsene
Non sarò mai io
(Difficile come ci provo)
Non sarò mai io, no
(Io gioco con il fuoco)
Non sarò mai io