Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato il suo atteso album Plastic Hearts. Dodici tracce e tre bonus track per un totale di 15 canzoni per la nuova fatica della cantante di Midnight Sky.

Ho iniziato questo album due anni fa pensando di aver capito tutto. Non solo con queste canzoni ma anche con la mia vita. Quando pensavo che fosse tutto finito è stato tutto cancellato. Anche la rilevanza di molte canzoni. Perché TUTTO è cambiato. Con trionfo e gratitudine vi presento il mio settimo album, Plastic Hearts.

Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto introdurre al mondo il suo nuovo lavoro che adesso possiamo finalmente ascoltare!

Testo di Miley Cyrus

I know I do this every time

I walk the line, I play with fire

And I stop myself before the crime

I walk the line, yeah, I play with fire

I don’t wanna push you way too much

I don’t wanna lean that way too far

I don’t wanna ever learn the hard way

But if you’re looking for stable, that’ll be never be me

If you’re looking for faithful, that’ll never be me

If you’re looking for someone to be all that you need

That’ll never be me

(Hard as I try)

That’ll never be me

(I play with fire)

Dry your tears, now don’t you cry

I’m by your side at least for a while

I know I do this every time

I walk the line, yeah, I play with fire

I don’t wanna push you way too much

I don’t wanna lean that way too far

I don’t wanna ever learn the hard way, no

I don’t wanna keep you in the dark

I don’t wanna gamble with your heart

I don’t wanna ever leave you lonely

But if you’re looking for stable, that’ll be never be me

If you’re looking for faithful, that’ll never be me

If you’re looking for someone to be all that you need

That’ll never be me

(Hard as I try)

That’ll never be me

(I play with fire)

Can’t get too close to the sun

Baby, you’re the only, oh I

I’d never lie to you, baby

You give me a reason to run from the fire

‘Cause baby, you’re the only one

Oh, I swear I’d never lie

If you’re looking for stable, that’ll be never be me

But I hope that I’m able to be all that you need

If you think that I’m someone to give up and leave

That’ll never be me, no

If you think that I’m someone to give up and leave

That’ll never be me

(Hard as I try)

That’ll never be me, no

(I play with fire)

That’ll never be me

Traduzione di Miley Cyrus

So che lo faccio ogni volta

Seguo il limite, gioco con il fuoco

E mi fermo prima del crimine

Cammino sulla linea, sì, gioco con il fuoco

Non voglio spingerti troppo

Non voglio sporgermi troppo in questo modo

Non voglio mai imparare nel modo più duro

Ma se stai cercando stabile, non sarò mai io

Se stai cercando fedeli, non sarò mai io

Se stai cercando qualcuno che sia tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno

Non sarò mai io

(Difficile come ci provo)

Non sarò mai io

(Io gioco con il fuoco)

Asciuga le tue lacrime, ora non piangere

Sono al tuo fianco almeno per un po ‘

So che lo faccio ogni volta

Cammino sulla linea, sì, gioco con il fuoco

Non voglio spingerti troppo

Non voglio sporgermi troppo in questo modo

Non voglio mai imparare nel modo più duro, no

Non voglio tenerti all’oscuro

Non voglio giocare d’azzardo con il tuo cuore

Non voglio mai lasciarti solo

Ma se stai cercando stabile, non sarò mai io

Se stai cercando fedeli, non sarò mai io

Se stai cercando qualcuno che sia tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno

Non sarò mai io

(Difficile come ci provo)

Non sarò mai io

(Io gioco con il fuoco)

Non riesco ad avvicinarmi troppo al sole

Baby, sei l’unico, oh io

Non ti mentirei mai, piccola

Mi dai un motivo per scappare dal fuoco

Perché piccola, tu sei l’unico

Oh, giuro che non mentirei mai

Se stai cercando stabile, non sarò mai io

Ma spero di poter essere tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno

Se pensi che io sia qualcuno a cui arrendersi e andarsene

Non sarò mai io, no

Se pensi che io sia qualcuno a cui arrendersi e andarsene

Non sarò mai io

(Difficile come ci provo)

Non sarò mai io, no

(Io gioco con il fuoco)

Non sarò mai io