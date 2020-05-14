Martin Garrix torna con un nuovo singolo che promette di farci ballare per tutta l’estate! Quest’oggi, 14 maggio, è infatti uscito in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Higher Ground, il suo nuovo singolo!

Questa nuova scatenata canzone di Martin Garrix vede la partecipazione straordinaria del vocalist John Martin.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Higher Ground di Martin Garrix!

Testo

Verse 1: John Martin] All this time, all this time keeps fading

Feeling trapped inside

So afraid of the darkness talking

In my mind

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus: John Martin] It’s been a long time comingBut it wasn’t for nothingSoul searching for something, for something [Chorus: John Martin] I’m down on my knees in the dustI scream from the top of my lungsI find my way back to a higher groundYeah, I just want to feel aliveDeep in my bonesI know I’m not there but I’m closeI’ll find my way back to a higher groundYeah, I just want to feel alive with you [Post-Chorus: John Martin] Yeah, I just want to feel alive with youYeah, I just want to feel alive [Verse 2: John Martin] Try to speak but my voice keeps breakingNeed to say what’s wrongSo many smiles you have seen me fakingOn and on [Pre-Chorus: John Martin] It’s been a long time comingBut it wasn’t for nothingSoul searching for something, for something [Chorus: John Martin] I’m down on my knees in the dustI scream from the top of my lungsI find my way back to a higher groundYeah, I just want to feel aliveDeep in my bonesI know I’m not there but I’m closeI’ll find my way back to a higher groundYeah, I just want to feel alive with you [Post-Chorus: John Martin] Yeah, I just want to feel alive with you [Outro: John Martin] Yeah, I just want to feel aliveWith you, you, yeahI just want to feel aliveWith you, you, yeahI just want to feel alive with you

Tutto questo tempo, tutto questo tempo a cadere

a cadere intrappolato dentro

sono così spaventato dall’oscurità

che parla nella mia testa

da un po’ di tempo l’ho visto arrivare

ma non è stato per nulla

l’anima cerca qualcosa, qualcosa

sono in ginocchio nella polvere

urlo con tutti i miei polmoni

ritrovo la mia via in un territorio superiore

yeah, voglio solo sentirmi vivo

dentro nelle mie ossa

io so che non sono qui ma sono vicino

ritroverò la mia vita in un territorio superiore

yeah, voglio solo sentirmi vivo con te

yeah voglio sentirmi vivo con te

yeah voglio sentirmi vivo

provo a parlare ma la mia voce continua a rompersi

devo dire quello che c’è di sbagliato

così tanti sorrisi che mi hai fatto fingere

ancora e ancora

da un po’ di tempo l’ho visto arrivare

ma non è stato per nulla

l’anima cerca qualcosa, qualcosa

sono in ginocchio nella polvere

urlo con tutti i miei polmoni

ritrovo la mia via in un territorio superiore

yeah, voglio solo sentirmi vivo

dentro nelle mie ossa

io so che non sono qui ma sono vicino

ritroverò la mia vita in un territorio superiore

yeah, voglio solo sentirmi vivo con te

yeah voglio sentirmi vivo con te

yeah voglio sentirmi vivo

con te yeah

voglio solo sentirmi vivo

con te, te, yeah

voglio solo sentirmi vivo con te

