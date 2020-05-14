Martin Garrix torna con un nuovo singolo che promette di farci ballare per tutta l’estate! Quest’oggi, 14 maggio, è infatti uscito in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Higher Ground, il suo nuovo singolo!
Questa nuova scatenata canzone di Martin Garrix vede la partecipazione straordinaria del vocalist John Martin.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Higher Ground di Martin Garrix!
Testo
Verse 1: John Martin]
All this time, all this time keeps fading
Feeling trapped inside
So afraid of the darkness talking
In my mind
But it wasn’t for nothing
Soul searching for something, for something [Chorus: John Martin] I’m down on my knees in the dust
I scream from the top of my lungs
I find my way back to a higher ground
Yeah, I just want to feel alive
Deep in my bones
I know I’m not there but I’m close
I’ll find my way back to a higher ground
Yeah, I just want to feel alive with you [Post-Chorus: John Martin] Yeah, I just want to feel alive with you
Yeah, I just want to feel alive [Verse 2: John Martin] Try to speak but my voice keeps breaking
Need to say what’s wrong
So many smiles you have seen me faking
On and on [Pre-Chorus: John Martin] It’s been a long time coming
But it wasn’t for nothing
Soul searching for something, for something [Chorus: John Martin] I’m down on my knees in the dust
I scream from the top of my lungs
I find my way back to a higher ground
Yeah, I just want to feel alive
Deep in my bones
I know I’m not there but I’m close
I’ll find my way back to a higher ground
Yeah, I just want to feel alive with you [Post-Chorus: John Martin] Yeah, I just want to feel alive with you [Outro: John Martin] Yeah, I just want to feel alive
With you, you, yeah
I just want to feel alive
With you, you, yeah
I just want to feel alive with you
Traduzione
Tutto questo tempo, tutto questo tempo a cadere
a cadere intrappolato dentro
sono così spaventato dall’oscurità
che parla nella mia testa
da un po’ di tempo l’ho visto arrivare
ma non è stato per nulla
l’anima cerca qualcosa, qualcosa
sono in ginocchio nella polvere
urlo con tutti i miei polmoni
ritrovo la mia via in un territorio superiore
yeah, voglio solo sentirmi vivo
dentro nelle mie ossa
io so che non sono qui ma sono vicino
ritroverò la mia vita in un territorio superiore
yeah, voglio solo sentirmi vivo con te
yeah voglio sentirmi vivo con te
yeah voglio sentirmi vivo
provo a parlare ma la mia voce continua a rompersi
devo dire quello che c’è di sbagliato
così tanti sorrisi che mi hai fatto fingere
ancora e ancora
da un po’ di tempo l’ho visto arrivare
ma non è stato per nulla
l’anima cerca qualcosa, qualcosa
sono in ginocchio nella polvere
urlo con tutti i miei polmoni
ritrovo la mia via in un territorio superiore
yeah, voglio solo sentirmi vivo
dentro nelle mie ossa
io so che non sono qui ma sono vicino
ritroverò la mia vita in un territorio superiore
yeah, voglio solo sentirmi vivo con te
yeah voglio sentirmi vivo con te
yeah voglio sentirmi vivo
con te yeah
voglio solo sentirmi vivo
con te, te, yeah
voglio solo sentirmi vivo con te