GingerGeneration.it

Maneskin: testo di The Driver dall’album RUSH! (Are U Coming?)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
maneskin rush are you coming

Ecco il testo di The Driver dei Maneskin, uno dei brani inediti contenuti nell’album RUSH! (Are U Coming?), in uscita venerdì 10 novembre.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo The Driver dei Maneskin 

Hot like summer
Give me eyes, don’t twist the knife
Put me under your spell
Then hide the crime

Bare your soul ‘til it’s naked
Bite my lip ‘til you break it
Steal my heart, get it wasted
Tied to this love

If you wanna set the fire to the night
Baby, let me be your lighter
If you’re already high and you wanna fly
I’ll be the hit that takes you higher
And If you wanna love when you touch the sky
You can be my midnight rider
If there’s nowhere to go and you wanna go wild
I wanna be the driver

Make me helpless
Tie me down and use your Rope
Made of velvet
Then turn the lights down low

Bare your soul ‘til it’s naked
Bite my lip ‘til you break me
Steal my heart, get it wasted
Tied to this love

If you wanna set the fire to the night
Baby, let me be your lighter
If you’re already high and you wanna fly
I’ll be the hit that takes you higher
And If you wanna love when you touch the sky
You can be my midnight rider
If there’s nowhere to go and you wanna go wild
I wanna be the driver

Traduzione

Caldo come l’estate
Dammi gli occhi, non girare il coltello
Mettimi sotto il tuo incantesimo
Quindi nascondi il crimine

Metti a nudo la tua anima finché non sarà nuda
Mordimi il labbro finché non lo rompi
Ruba il mio cuore, fallo sprecare
Legato a questo amore

Se vuoi dare fuoco alla notte
Tesoro, lasciami essere il tuo accendino
Se sei già fatto e vuoi volare
Sarò il colpo che ti porterà più in alto
E se vuoi amare quando tocchi il cielo
Puoi essere il mio cavaliere di mezzanotte
Se non c’è nessun posto dove andare e vuoi scatenarti
Voglio essere l’autista

Rendimi impotente
Legami e usa la tua corda
Realizzato in velluto
Poi abbassa le luci

Metti a nudo la tua anima finché non sarà nuda
Mordimi il labbro finché non mi rompe
Ruba il mio cuore, fallo sprecare
Legato a questo amore

Se vuoi dare fuoco alla notte
Tesoro, lasciami essere il tuo accendino
Se sei già fatta e vuoi volare
Sarò il colpo che ti porterà più in alto
E se vuoi amare quando tocchi il cielo
Puoi essere il mio cavaliere di mezzanotte
Se non c’è nessun posto dove andare e vuoi scatenarti
Voglio essere l’autista

Potrebbe interessarti anche:

Audio, testo e significato di Trastevere

Cosa ne pensate del testo di The Driver dei Maneskin?

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati