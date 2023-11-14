Maneskin: testo di The Driver dall’album RUSH! (Are U Coming?)

Ecco il testo di The Driver dei Maneskin, uno dei brani inediti contenuti nell’album RUSH! (Are U Coming?), in uscita venerdì 10 novembre.

Testo The Driver dei Maneskin

Hot like summer

Give me eyes, don’t twist the knife

Put me under your spell

Then hide the crime

Bare your soul ‘til it’s naked

Bite my lip ‘til you break it

Steal my heart, get it wasted

Tied to this love

If you wanna set the fire to the night

Baby, let me be your lighter

If you’re already high and you wanna fly

I’ll be the hit that takes you higher

And If you wanna love when you touch the sky

You can be my midnight rider

If there’s nowhere to go and you wanna go wild

I wanna be the driver

Make me helpless

Tie me down and use your Rope

Made of velvet

Then turn the lights down low

Bare your soul ‘til it’s naked

Bite my lip ‘til you break me

Steal my heart, get it wasted

Tied to this love

If you wanna set the fire to the night

Baby, let me be your lighter

If you’re already high and you wanna fly

I’ll be the hit that takes you higher

And If you wanna love when you touch the sky

You can be my midnight rider

If there’s nowhere to go and you wanna go wild

I wanna be the driver

Traduzione

Caldo come l’estate

Dammi gli occhi, non girare il coltello

Mettimi sotto il tuo incantesimo

Quindi nascondi il crimine

Metti a nudo la tua anima finché non sarà nuda

Mordimi il labbro finché non lo rompi

Ruba il mio cuore, fallo sprecare

Legato a questo amore

Se vuoi dare fuoco alla notte

Tesoro, lasciami essere il tuo accendino

Se sei già fatto e vuoi volare

Sarò il colpo che ti porterà più in alto

E se vuoi amare quando tocchi il cielo

Puoi essere il mio cavaliere di mezzanotte

Se non c’è nessun posto dove andare e vuoi scatenarti

Voglio essere l’autista

Rendimi impotente

Legami e usa la tua corda

Realizzato in velluto

Poi abbassa le luci

Metti a nudo la tua anima finché non sarà nuda

Mordimi il labbro finché non mi rompe

Ruba il mio cuore, fallo sprecare

Legato a questo amore

Se vuoi dare fuoco alla notte

Tesoro, lasciami essere il tuo accendino

Se sei già fatta e vuoi volare

Sarò il colpo che ti porterà più in alto

E se vuoi amare quando tocchi il cielo

Puoi essere il mio cavaliere di mezzanotte

Se non c’è nessun posto dove andare e vuoi scatenarti

Voglio essere l’autista

