Maneskin: testo di The Driver dall’album RUSH! (Are U Coming?) scritto da Giovanna Codella 14 Novembre 2023 Ecco il testo di The Driver dei Maneskin, uno dei brani inediti contenuti nell’album RUSH! (Are U Coming?), in uscita venerdì 10 novembre. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo The Driver dei Maneskin Hot like summer Give me eyes, don’t twist the knife Put me under your spell Then hide the crime Bare your soul ‘til it’s naked Bite my lip ‘til you break it Steal my heart, get it wasted Tied to this love If you wanna set the fire to the night Baby, let me be your lighter If you’re already high and you wanna fly I’ll be the hit that takes you higher And If you wanna love when you touch the sky You can be my midnight rider If there’s nowhere to go and you wanna go wild I wanna be the driver Make me helpless Tie me down and use your Rope Made of velvet Then turn the lights down low Bare your soul ‘til it’s naked Bite my lip ‘til you break me Steal my heart, get it wasted Tied to this love If you wanna set the fire to the night Baby, let me be your lighter If you’re already high and you wanna fly I’ll be the hit that takes you higher And If you wanna love when you touch the sky You can be my midnight rider If there’s nowhere to go and you wanna go wild I wanna be the driver Traduzione Caldo come l’estate Dammi gli occhi, non girare il coltello Mettimi sotto il tuo incantesimo Quindi nascondi il crimine Metti a nudo la tua anima finché non sarà nuda Mordimi il labbro finché non lo rompi Ruba il mio cuore, fallo sprecare Legato a questo amore Se vuoi dare fuoco alla notte Tesoro, lasciami essere il tuo accendino Se sei già fatto e vuoi volare Sarò il colpo che ti porterà più in alto E se vuoi amare quando tocchi il cielo Puoi essere il mio cavaliere di mezzanotte Se non c’è nessun posto dove andare e vuoi scatenarti Voglio essere l’autista Rendimi impotente Legami e usa la tua corda Realizzato in velluto Poi abbassa le luci Metti a nudo la tua anima finché non sarà nuda Mordimi il labbro finché non mi rompe Ruba il mio cuore, fallo sprecare Legato a questo amore Se vuoi dare fuoco alla notte Tesoro, lasciami essere il tuo accendino Se sei già fatta e vuoi volare Sarò il colpo che ti porterà più in alto E se vuoi amare quando tocchi il cielo Puoi essere il mio cavaliere di mezzanotte Se non c’è nessun posto dove andare e vuoi scatenarti Voglio essere l’autista Potrebbe interessarti anche: Audio, testo e significato di Trastevere Cosa ne pensate del testo di The Driver dei Maneskin?