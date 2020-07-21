Loren Gray: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo Alone

Alone è il secondo singolo scritto durante la quarantena dalla cantante e influencer Loren Gray e segue l’uscita di Cake.
Audio
Testo
Your name in my mouth come out in cursive
Red hearts round the letters on my mind
The world could be on fire, wouldn’t notice
I’m too busy sinking in your eyes
Then seconds turn to hours and I can’t get enough
Whenever you’re here I lose track of time
I really like being alone with you
No issue, all on my own with you
I don’t need nobody but you
I really like being alone with you
Home with you, that way I don’t miss you
I could live alone in this room
Alone, alone, alone, alone
With you, with you
Alone, alone, alone, alone
With you, with you
I’m done picking petals off of roses
You’re the only one I want to grow
Oh I wish I could love you in slow motion
That way I don’t gotta let you go
So baby let’s go into hiding
I’m not afraid of the dark
I don’t need nothing as long as I am where you are
I really like being alone with you
No issue, all on my own with you
I don’t need nobody but you
I really like being alone with you
Home with you, that way I don’t miss you
I could live alone in this room
Alone, alone, alone, alone
With you, with you
Alone, alone, alone, alone
With you, with you
Traduzione
Il tuo nome nella mia bocca viene fuori in corsivo
Cuori rossi circondano le lettere nella mia mente
Il mondo potrebbe essere in fiamme, non me ne accorgerei
Sono troppo occupata ad affondare nei tuoi occhi
Quindi i secondi si trasformano in ore e non ne ho mai abbastanza
Ogni volta che sei qui, perdo la cognizione del tempo
Mi piace molto stare da sola con te
Nessun problema, tutto da sola con te
Non ho bisogno di nessuno tranne te
Mi piace molto stare da sola con te
A casa con te, in questo modo non mi manchi
Potrei vivere da sola in questa stanza
Sola, sola, sola, sola
Con te, con te
Sola, sola, sola, sola
Con te, con te
Ho finito di raccogliere i petali dalle rose
Sei l’unico che voglio crescere
Oh, vorrei poterti amare al rallentatore
In questo modo non devo lasciarti andare
Quindi baby andiamo a nasconderci
Non ho paura del buio
Non ho bisogno di niente finché sono dove sei
Mi piace molto stare da sola con te
Nessun problema, tutto da sola con te
Non ho bisogno di nessuno tranne te
Mi piace molto stare da sola con te
A casa con te, in questo modo non mi manchi
Potrei vivere da sola in questa stanza
Sola, sola, sola, sola
Con te, con te
Sola, sola, sola, sola
Con te, con te