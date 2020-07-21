Loren Gray: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo Alone

Alone è il secondo singolo scritto durante la quarantena dalla cantante e influencer Loren Gray e segue l’uscita di Cake.

Audio

Testo

Your name in my mouth come out in cursive

Red hearts round the letters on my mind

The world could be on fire, wouldn’t notice

I’m too busy sinking in your eyes

Then seconds turn to hours and I can’t get enough

Whenever you’re here I lose track of time

I really like being alone with you

No issue, all on my own with you

I don’t need nobody but you

I really like being alone with you

Home with you, that way I don’t miss you

I could live alone in this room

Alone, alone, alone, alone

With you, with you

Alone, alone, alone, alone

With you, with you

I’m done picking petals off of roses

You’re the only one I want to grow

Oh I wish I could love you in slow motion

That way I don’t gotta let you go

So baby let’s go into hiding

I’m not afraid of the dark

I don’t need nothing as long as I am where you are

I really like being alone with you

No issue, all on my own with you

I don’t need nobody but you

I really like being alone with you

Home with you, that way I don’t miss you

I could live alone in this room

Alone, alone, alone, alone

With you, with you

Alone, alone, alone, alone

With you, with you

Traduzione

Il tuo nome nella mia bocca viene fuori in corsivo

Cuori rossi circondano le lettere nella mia mente

Il mondo potrebbe essere in fiamme, non me ne accorgerei

Sono troppo occupata ad affondare nei tuoi occhi

Quindi i secondi si trasformano in ore e non ne ho mai abbastanza

Ogni volta che sei qui, perdo la cognizione del tempo

Mi piace molto stare da sola con te

Nessun problema, tutto da sola con te

Non ho bisogno di nessuno tranne te

Mi piace molto stare da sola con te

A casa con te, in questo modo non mi manchi

Potrei vivere da sola in questa stanza

Sola, sola, sola, sola

Con te, con te

Sola, sola, sola, sola

Con te, con te

Ho finito di raccogliere i petali dalle rose

Sei l’unico che voglio crescere

Oh, vorrei poterti amare al rallentatore

In questo modo non devo lasciarti andare

Quindi baby andiamo a nasconderci

Non ho paura del buio

Non ho bisogno di niente finché sono dove sei

Mi piace molto stare da sola con te

Nessun problema, tutto da sola con te

Non ho bisogno di nessuno tranne te

Mi piace molto stare da sola con te

A casa con te, in questo modo non mi manchi

Potrei vivere da sola in questa stanza

Sola, sola, sola, sola

Con te, con te

Sola, sola, sola, sola

Con te, con te