Kelly Clarkson e Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione Santa Can’t You Hear Me

Kelly Clarkson ha rilasciato il suo nuovo album natalizio dal titolo When Christmas Comes Around. All’interno del suo nuovo lavoro c’è anche una collaborazione con Ariana Grande. Le due insieme hanno cantato un brano dal titolo Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.

Le due cantanti, entrambe coach a The Voice America, hanno deciso di collaborare proprio ritrovandosi a condurre insieme il talent show.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Santa, Can’t You Hear Me

Testo Ariana Grande e Kelly Clarkson

Keep the snow and sleigh rides

Keep those silver bells

Keep the gifts beneath the tree

Give them to someone else

Keep that magic snowman

Keep those twinkly lights

Keep the reign

He knows how to fly

‘Cause all I ever wanted

Was nothing I got, oh

Santa, can’t you hear me?

Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh

I don’t need a thing

I sent a letter to you, ooh, ooh

On how to make my dreams come true, yeah, yeah

What I want for Christmas

Hasn’t come and I feel so blue, ooh

Tell me what can I do? Ooh, ooh, oh yeah

Keep the mistletoе (Keep the mistletoe)

All that’s bеlow, is what I need (What I need)

Santa, can’t you hear me?

Keep those bows and boxes (Keep them bows and them boxes)

Keep those street

No need for a North star to show me where I will land

‘Cause all I ever wanted

Isn’t on a shelve, oh

Santa, can’t you hear me?

Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh (Ooh yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh)

I don’t need a thing

I sent a letter to you, ooh, ooh

On how to make my dreams come true, yeah, yeah

What I want for Christmas

Hasn’t come and I feel so blue, ooh

Tell me what can I do? Ooh, ooh, oh yeah

Keep the mistletoe (Keep the mistletoe)

All that’s below, is what I need (What I need)

Santa, can’t you hear me?

’Cause all I ever wanted

Was nothing I got, oh

Santa, can’t you hear me?

That’s the one thing that I need

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, ooh yeah, oh, oh, oh, oh

I don’t need a thing

I sent a letter to you, ooh, ooh (You, ooh, ooh)

On how to make my dreams come true, yeah, yeah

What I want for Christmas

Hasn’t come and I feel so blue, ooh

Tell me what can I do? Ooh, ooh, oh yeah

Keep the mistletoe

All that’s below, is what I need

Santa, can’t you hear me?

Traduzione

in aggiornamento

Cosa ne pensate del brano di Ariana Grande e Kelly Clarkson?