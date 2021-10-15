GingerGeneration.it

Kelly Clarkson e Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione Santa Can’t You Hear Me

scritto da Roberta Marciano
kelly clarkson ariana grande

Kelly Clarkson ha rilasciato il suo nuovo album natalizio dal titolo When Christmas Comes Around. All’interno del suo nuovo lavoro c’è anche una collaborazione con Ariana Grande. Le due insieme hanno cantato un brano dal titolo Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.

Le due cantanti, entrambe coach a The Voice America, hanno deciso di collaborare proprio ritrovandosi a condurre insieme il talent show.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Santa, Can’t You Hear Me

Testo Ariana Grande e Kelly Clarkson

Keep the snow and sleigh rides
Keep those silver bells
Keep the gifts beneath the tree
Give them to someone else
Keep that magic snowman
Keep those twinkly lights
Keep the reign
He knows how to fly

‘Cause all I ever wanted
Was nothing I got, oh
Santa, can’t you hear me?
Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh

I don’t need a thing
I sent a letter to you, ooh, ooh
On how to make my dreams come true, yeah, yeah
What I want for Christmas
Hasn’t come and I feel so blue, ooh
Tell me what can I do? Ooh, ooh, oh yeah
Keep the mistletoе (Keep the mistletoe)
All that’s bеlow, is what I need (What I need)
Santa, can’t you hear me?

Keep those bows and boxes (Keep them bows and them boxes)
Keep those street
No need for a North star to show me where I will land

‘Cause all I ever wanted
Isn’t on a shelve, oh
Santa, can’t you hear me?
Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh (Ooh yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh)

I don’t need a thing
I sent a letter to you, ooh, ooh
On how to make my dreams come true, yeah, yeah
What I want for Christmas
Hasn’t come and I feel so blue, ooh
Tell me what can I do? Ooh, ooh, oh yeah
Keep the mistletoe (Keep the mistletoe)
All that’s below, is what I need (What I need)
Santa, can’t you hear me?

’Cause all I ever wanted
Was nothing I got, oh
Santa, can’t you hear me?
That’s the one thing that I need
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, ooh yeah, oh, oh, oh, oh

I don’t need a thing
I sent a letter to you, ooh, ooh (You, ooh, ooh)
On how to make my dreams come true, yeah, yeah
What I want for Christmas
Hasn’t come and I feel so blue, ooh
Tell me what can I do? Ooh, ooh, oh yeah
Keep the mistletoe
All that’s below, is what I need
Santa, can’t you hear me?

Traduzione

in aggiornamento

Cosa ne pensate del brano di Ariana Grande e Kelly Clarkson?

Roberta Marciano

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

Articoli correlati