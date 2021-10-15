Kelly Clarkson e Ariana Grande: testo e traduzione Santa Can’t You Hear Me scritto da Roberta Marciano 15 Ottobre 2021 Kelly Clarkson ha rilasciato il suo nuovo album natalizio dal titolo When Christmas Comes Around. All’interno del suo nuovo lavoro c’è anche una collaborazione con Ariana Grande. Le due insieme hanno cantato un brano dal titolo Santa, Can’t You Hear Me. Le due cantanti, entrambe coach a The Voice America, hanno deciso di collaborare proprio ritrovandosi a condurre insieme il talent show. Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Santa, Can’t You Hear Me Testo Ariana Grande e Kelly Clarkson Keep the snow and sleigh rides Keep those silver bells Keep the gifts beneath the tree Give them to someone else Keep that magic snowman Keep those twinkly lights Keep the reign He knows how to fly ‘Cause all I ever wanted Was nothing I got, oh Santa, can’t you hear me? Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh I don’t need a thing I sent a letter to you, ooh, ooh On how to make my dreams come true, yeah, yeah What I want for Christmas Hasn’t come and I feel so blue, ooh Tell me what can I do? Ooh, ooh, oh yeah Keep the mistletoе (Keep the mistletoe) All that’s bеlow, is what I need (What I need) Santa, can’t you hear me? Keep those bows and boxes (Keep them bows and them boxes) Keep those street No need for a North star to show me where I will land ‘Cause all I ever wanted Isn’t on a shelve, oh Santa, can’t you hear me? Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh (Ooh yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh) I don’t need a thing I sent a letter to you, ooh, ooh On how to make my dreams come true, yeah, yeah What I want for Christmas Hasn’t come and I feel so blue, ooh Tell me what can I do? Ooh, ooh, oh yeah Keep the mistletoe (Keep the mistletoe) All that’s below, is what I need (What I need) Santa, can’t you hear me? ’Cause all I ever wanted Was nothing I got, oh Santa, can’t you hear me? That’s the one thing that I need Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, ooh yeah, oh, oh, oh, oh I don’t need a thing I sent a letter to you, ooh, ooh (You, ooh, ooh) On how to make my dreams come true, yeah, yeah What I want for Christmas Hasn’t come and I feel so blue, ooh Tell me what can I do? Ooh, ooh, oh yeah Keep the mistletoe All that’s below, is what I need Santa, can’t you hear me? Traduzione in aggiornamento Cosa ne pensate del brano di Ariana Grande e Kelly Clarkson?