Katy Perry – Woman’s World: anteprima video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 11 Luglio 2024 Katy Perry dà il via a una nuova straordinaria era pop quest’estate, a partire dall’uscita del suo nuovo singolo, Woman’s World, giovedì 11 luglio alle ore 23.00. Il video ufficiale sarà presentato in anteprima la mattina del 12 luglio. La copertina del singolo è stata realizzata dal fotografo britannico Jack Bridgland e mostra una Katy in versione cyber punk. La canzone è stata annunciata ufficialmente il 17 giugno 2024 insieme a un frammento del brano. L’anteprima video della canzone WOMAN’S WORLD VIDEO JULY 11TH 4PM PT pic.twitter.com/VnpRXCwCb5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 8, 2024 Testo It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it Sexy, confident So intelligent She is heaven-sent So soft, so strong She’s a winner, champion Superhuman, number one She’s a sister, she’s mother Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover You know It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it Uh-huh, uh-huh It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it Uh-huh, uh-huh You better celebrate ‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it Uh-huh, uh-huh Fire in her eyes Feminine divine She was born to shine To shine, to shine She’s a flower, she’s a thorn Superhuman, number one She’s a sister, she’s mother Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover You know It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it Uh-huh, uh-huh It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it Uh-huh, uh-huh You better celebrate ‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it Uh-huh, uh-huh Lucky to be living in it Lucky to be living in it That’s right It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it Uh-huh, uh-huh (in aggiornamento) Traduzione È un mondo di donne e voi siete fortunate a viverci Sexy, sicura di sé Così intelligente Lei è un dono del cielo Così morbida, così forte È una vincitrice, una campionessa Superumana, numero uno È una sorella, è una madre Aprite gli occhi, guardatevi intorno e scoprirete che Lo sai È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci Uh-huh, uh-huh È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci Uh-huh, uh-huh È meglio festeggiare Perché, baby, non andremo via È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunato a viverci Uh-huh, uh-huh Il fuoco nei suoi occhi Femminilità divina È nata per brillare Per brillare, per brillare Lei è un fiore, lei è una spina Superumana, numero uno È una sorella, è una madre Aprite gli occhi, guardatevi intorno e scoprirete che Lo sai È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci Uh-huh, uh-huh È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci Uh-huh, uh-huh È meglio festeggiare Perché, baby, non andremo via È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunato a viverci Uh-huh, uh-huh Sei fortunata a viverci Fortunata a viverci È vero È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunato a viverci Uh-huh, uh-huh Significato della canzone Woman’s World di Katy Perry è il singolo di lancio dell’attesissimo sesto album in studio, 143. Katy ha anticipato il titolo e il testo per la prima volta il 6 marzo 2024 durante il suo discorso all’evento Women In Music di Billboard, svelando di conseguenza anche cosa significa il pezzo: “Senti, sotto questo tetto posso dire con certezza che è un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci”.