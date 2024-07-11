Katy Perry – Woman’s World: anteprima video, testo e traduzione

Katy Perry dà il via a una nuova straordinaria era pop quest’estate, a partire dall’uscita del suo nuovo singolo, Woman’s World, giovedì 11 luglio alle ore 23.00.

Il video ufficiale sarà presentato in anteprima la mattina del 12 luglio. La copertina del singolo è stata realizzata dal fotografo britannico Jack Bridgland e mostra una Katy in versione cyber punk.

La canzone è stata annunciata ufficialmente il 17 giugno 2024 insieme a un frammento del brano.

L’anteprima video della canzone

WOMAN’S WORLD VIDEO

JULY 11TH

4PM PT pic.twitter.com/VnpRXCwCb5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 8, 2024



Testo

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Sexy, confident

So intelligent

She is heaven-sent

So soft, so strong

She’s a winner, champion

Superhuman, number one

She’s a sister, she’s mother

Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover

You know

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

You better celebrate

‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Fire in her eyes

Feminine divine

She was born to shine

To shine, to shine

She’s a flower, she’s a thorn

Superhuman, number one

She’s a sister, she’s mother

Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover

You know

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

You better celebrate

‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Lucky to be living in it

Lucky to be living in it

That’s right

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

(in aggiornamento)

Traduzione

È un mondo di donne e voi siete fortunate a viverci

Sexy, sicura di sé

Così intelligente

Lei è un dono del cielo

Così morbida, così forte

È una vincitrice, una campionessa

Superumana, numero uno

È una sorella, è una madre

Aprite gli occhi, guardatevi intorno e scoprirete che

Lo sai

È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci

Uh-huh, uh-huh

È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci

Uh-huh, uh-huh

È meglio festeggiare

Perché, baby, non andremo via

È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunato a viverci

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Il fuoco nei suoi occhi

Femminilità divina

È nata per brillare

Per brillare, per brillare

Lei è un fiore, lei è una spina

Superumana, numero uno

È una sorella, è una madre

Aprite gli occhi, guardatevi intorno e scoprirete che

Lo sai

È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci

Uh-huh, uh-huh

È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci

Uh-huh, uh-huh

È meglio festeggiare

Perché, baby, non andremo via

È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunato a viverci

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Sei fortunata a viverci

Fortunata a viverci

È vero

È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunato a viverci

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Significato della canzone

Woman’s World di Katy Perry è il singolo di lancio dell’attesissimo sesto album in studio, 143.

Katy ha anticipato il titolo e il testo per la prima volta il 6 marzo 2024 durante il suo discorso all’evento Women In Music di Billboard, svelando di conseguenza anche cosa significa il pezzo:

“Senti, sotto questo tetto posso dire con certezza che è un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci”.