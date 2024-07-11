GingerGeneration.it

Katy Perry – Woman’s World: anteprima video, testo e traduzione

Katy Perry dà il via a una nuova straordinaria era pop quest’estate, a partire dall’uscita del suo nuovo singolo, Woman’s World, giovedì 11 luglio alle ore 23.00.

Il video ufficiale sarà presentato in anteprima la mattina del 12 luglio. La copertina del singolo è stata realizzata dal fotografo britannico Jack Bridgland e mostra una Katy in versione cyber punk.

La canzone è stata annunciata ufficialmente il 17 giugno 2024 insieme a un frammento del brano.

L’anteprima video della canzone


Testo

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Sexy, confident
So intelligent
She is heaven-sent
So soft, so strong

She’s a winner, champion
Superhuman, number one
She’s a sister, she’s mother
Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover
You know

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
You better celebrate
‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Fire in her eyes
Feminine divine
She was born to shine
To shine, to shine

She’s a flower, she’s a thorn
Superhuman, number one
She’s a sister, she’s mother
Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover
You know

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
You better celebrate
‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Lucky to be living in it
Lucky to be living in it
That’s right
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Traduzione

È un mondo di donne e voi siete fortunate a viverci

Sexy, sicura di sé
Così intelligente
Lei è un dono del cielo
Così morbida, così forte

È una vincitrice, una campionessa
Superumana, numero uno
È una sorella, è una madre
Aprite gli occhi, guardatevi intorno e scoprirete che
Lo sai

È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci
Uh-huh, uh-huh
È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci
Uh-huh, uh-huh
È meglio festeggiare
Perché, baby, non andremo via
È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunato a viverci
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Il fuoco nei suoi occhi
Femminilità divina
È nata per brillare
Per brillare, per brillare

Lei è un fiore, lei è una spina
Superumana, numero uno
È una sorella, è una madre
Aprite gli occhi, guardatevi intorno e scoprirete che
Lo sai

È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci
Uh-huh, uh-huh
È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci
Uh-huh, uh-huh
È meglio festeggiare
Perché, baby, non andremo via
È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunato a viverci
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Sei fortunata a viverci
Fortunata a viverci
È vero
È un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunato a viverci
Uh-huh, uh-huh

Significato della canzone

Woman’s World di Katy Perry è il singolo di lancio dell’attesissimo sesto album in studio, 143.

Katy ha anticipato il titolo e il testo per la prima volta il 6 marzo 2024 durante il suo discorso all’evento Women In Music di Billboard, svelando di conseguenza anche cosa significa il pezzo:

“Senti, sotto questo tetto posso dire con certezza che è un mondo di donne e tu sei fortunata a viverci”.

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

