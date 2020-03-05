Congratulazioni a Katy Perry ed Orlando Bloom! La coppia composta dalla cantante statunitense e dall’attore australiano ha annunciato di aspettare un bambino! La conferma è arrivata con il video ufficiale di Never worn white, il nuovo emozionante singolo di Katy, già disponibile su Youtube!

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Never worn white!

Testo

[Verse 1] You love the Hell out of meAnd Heaven’s where we could beI’ve stood on the edge of loveBut never took the leapAnd you took my armor offAnd did it delicatelyAnd I let my guard downTo show you what’s underneath [Pre-Chorus] Thank God that you were man enough to comeAnswer my mamma’s prayersYou asked the question, I said, “Yes”But I’m scared [Chorus] ‘Cause I’ve never worn whiteBut I wanna get it rightYeah, I really wanna try with youNo, I’ve never worn whiteBut I’m standin’ here tonight‘Cause I really wanna say “I do”I do [Verse 2] See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do)Give my blood, sweat, and tears to reach our destiny (I do)‘Cause love is a minefield, let’s take this war, baby (I do)‘Cause at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me (I do) [Pre-Chorus] Thank God I was woman enough to comeAnswer your father’s prayersYou asked the questionI could tell you were scared [Chorus] ‘Cause I’ve never worn whiteBut I wanna get it rightYeah, I really wanna try with youNo, I’ve never worn whiteBut I’m standin’ here tonight‘Cause I really wanna say “I do” [Bridge] Now let’s dance with each other (Dance with each other)Mixin’ all of our colorsIt’s so easy to surrenderWhen you finally find forever[Chorus] No, I’ve never worn white, noBut I really wanna try with youYeah, I’ve never worn whiteBut I wanna get it right‘Cause you really wanna say “I do”‘Cause I do [Outro] Oh, I do, yeah, yeahI do

Traduzione

Tu mi ami al massimo

e il paradiso è dove dovremmo essere

io sono rimasta al limite dell’amore

ma non ho mai fatto il salto

e tu mi hai tolto l’armatura

e l’hai fatto in modo delicato

e ho lasciato cadere le mie difese

per mostrarti quello che avevo sotto

grazie a Dio sei stato uomo abbastanza per venire

e rispondere alle preghiere di mia madre

tu hai fatto la domanda io ho detto “sì”

ma sono spaventata

perché non ho mai indossat0 l’abito bianco

ma voglio fare la cosa giusta

yeah voglio davvero provore con te

no, non ho mai indossato il bianco

ma sono qui stasera

perché voglio davvero dire “lo voglio”

lo voglio

ci vedo fra 60 anni con una bella famiglia (lo voglio)

dammi sangue, sudore, e lacrime per raggiungere il nostro destino (lo voglio)

perché l’amore è un un campo di battaglia, andiamo in guerra, baby (lo voglio)

perché alla fine di tutto, io scelgo te e tu scegli me (lo voglio)

grazie a Dio sono stata donna abbastanza per arrivare

e rispondere alle preghiere di tuo padre

tu hai fatto le domande

io ti potrei dire che eri spaventato

perché non ho mai indossat0 l’abito bianco

ma voglio fare la cosa giusta

yeah voglio davvero provore con te

no, non ho mai indossato il bianco

ma sono qui stasera

perché voglio davvero dire “lo voglio”

lo voglio

adesso balliamo (balliamo insieme)

mescolando tutti i nostri colori

è così facile arrendersi

quando tu finalmente trovi il per sempre

no non ho mai indossato il bianco, no

ma voglio davvero provare con te

yeah, non ho mai indossato bianco

ma voglio fare la cosa giusta

perché tu davvero vuoi dire lo voglio

perché lo voglio

oh lo voglio, yeah, yeah

lo voglio