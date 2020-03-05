Congratulazioni a Katy Perry ed Orlando Bloom! La coppia composta dalla cantante statunitense e dall’attore australiano ha annunciato di aspettare un bambino! La conferma è arrivata con il video ufficiale di Never worn white, il nuovo emozionante singolo di Katy, già disponibile su Youtube!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Never worn white!
Testo[Verse 1] You love the Hell out of me
And Heaven’s where we could be
I’ve stood on the edge of love
But never took the leap
And you took my armor off
And did it delicately
And I let my guard down
To show you what’s underneath [Pre-Chorus] Thank God that you were man enough to come
Answer my mamma’s prayers
You asked the question, I said, “Yes”
But I’m scared [Chorus] ‘Cause I’ve never worn white
But I wanna get it right
Yeah, I really wanna try with you
No, I’ve never worn white
But I’m standin’ here tonight
‘Cause I really wanna say “I do”
I do [Verse 2] See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do)
Give my blood, sweat, and tears to reach our destiny (I do)
‘Cause love is a minefield, let’s take this war, baby (I do)
‘Cause at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me (I do) [Pre-Chorus] Thank God I was woman enough to come
Answer your father’s prayers
You asked the question
I could tell you were scared [Chorus] ‘Cause I’ve never worn white
But I wanna get it right
Yeah, I really wanna try with you
No, I’ve never worn white
But I’m standin’ here tonight
‘Cause I really wanna say “I do” [Bridge] Now let’s dance with each other (Dance with each other)
Mixin’ all of our colors
It’s so easy to surrender
When you finally find forever
But I really wanna try with you
Yeah, I’ve never worn white
But I wanna get it right
‘Cause you really wanna say “I do”
‘Cause I do [Outro] Oh, I do, yeah, yeah
I do
Traduzione
Tu mi ami al massimo
e il paradiso è dove dovremmo essere
io sono rimasta al limite dell’amore
ma non ho mai fatto il salto
e tu mi hai tolto l’armatura
e l’hai fatto in modo delicato
e ho lasciato cadere le mie difese
per mostrarti quello che avevo sotto
grazie a Dio sei stato uomo abbastanza per venire
e rispondere alle preghiere di mia madre
tu hai fatto la domanda io ho detto “sì”
ma sono spaventata
perché non ho mai indossat0 l’abito bianco
ma voglio fare la cosa giusta
yeah voglio davvero provore con te
no, non ho mai indossato il bianco
ma sono qui stasera
perché voglio davvero dire “lo voglio”
lo voglio
ci vedo fra 60 anni con una bella famiglia (lo voglio)
dammi sangue, sudore, e lacrime per raggiungere il nostro destino (lo voglio)
perché l’amore è un un campo di battaglia, andiamo in guerra, baby (lo voglio)
perché alla fine di tutto, io scelgo te e tu scegli me (lo voglio)
grazie a Dio sono stata donna abbastanza per arrivare
e rispondere alle preghiere di tuo padre
tu hai fatto le domande
io ti potrei dire che eri spaventato
perché non ho mai indossat0 l’abito bianco
ma voglio fare la cosa giusta
yeah voglio davvero provore con te
no, non ho mai indossato il bianco
ma sono qui stasera
perché voglio davvero dire “lo voglio”
lo voglio
adesso balliamo (balliamo insieme)
mescolando tutti i nostri colori
è così facile arrendersi
quando tu finalmente trovi il per sempre
no non ho mai indossato il bianco, no
ma voglio davvero provare con te
yeah, non ho mai indossato bianco
ma voglio fare la cosa giusta
perché tu davvero vuoi dire lo voglio
perché lo voglio
oh lo voglio, yeah, yeah
lo voglio