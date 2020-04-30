Jojo ha rilasciato il suo nuovo album Good To Know che arriva a 4 anni di distanza dal suo Mad Love, rilasciato nel 2016. Dall’album, che contiene 11 tracce sono stati esclusi i singoli promozionali Joanna e Sabotage.
Questo è solo il primo dei lavori della cantante che ha annunciato di voler rilasciare un secondo EP entro la fine di quest’anno.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di So Bad di Jojo:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
Audio di So Bad di Jojo
Testo
Look, boy, look at me now
Do it, do it, do it
Gimme all of your power
I’ll never expose you
Never use your love in vein
Do it, do it, do it
Then can we do it again?
Know you cum without a warning?
Know you smile when you’re performing?
Oh, baby, does she need to know that?
You can need it so bad, need it so bad
You say you love her, but you need me so bad
Need it so bad, need it so bad
Don’t think you love her if you need me so bad [Chorus] I’ll be in the trench coat (Mmm)
Back of the bar, in the shadows (Oh)
We can keep it simple, wear your hat low (Mmm)
Act like you don’t know me
If they ask you, if they ask you [Verse 2] Come, come with me now
Move before we lose it
And the silence gets loud
I will always want you
And keep letting you in
Take it, take it, take it
Let’s feel it again [Pre-Chorus] Does she know how you like to get dirty?
Know how much you like to hurt me?
You don’t ever have to worry
Oh, baby, she don’t need to know that
You can need it so bad, need it so bad
Don’t think you love her if you need me so bad
Need me so bad, need it so bad
You say you love her, but you need me so— [Chorus] I’ll be in the trench coat
Back of the bar, in the shadows
We can keep it simple, wear your hat low
Act like you don’t know me
If they ask you, if they ask you (Oh)
I’ll be in the trench coat (Mmm)
Back of the bar, in the shadows (Oh)
We can keep it simple, wear your hat low (Mmm)
Act like you don’t know me (Act like you don’t know)
If they ask you, if they ask you [Outro] You want it bad, bad, bad, bad, bad
I want it bad, bad, bad, bad, bad
You want a bed, bed, bed for the summer
You’re just my late night friend undercover
(Need it so bad, need it so bad)
(Need it so bad, need it so bad)
(Need it so bad, need it so bad)
(Need it so bad, need it so bad)
Traduzione
guarda ragazzo, guardami adesso
fallo, fallo, fallo
dammi tutto il tuo potere
non ti esporrò mai
non userò mai il tuo amore nelle vene
fallo, fallo, fallo
poi lo possiamo fare di nuovo?
lei lo sa che ti piace al mattino?
sa che vieni senza preavviso?
sa che sorridi quando fai la tua performance?
oh, baby, lei ha bisogno di saperlo?
dici di amarla, ma hai bisogno di me così tanto
hai bisogno cos’ì tanto, hai bisogno così tanto
non pensare di amarla se hai bisogno di me così tanto
sono stata con il trench coat
nel retro del bar, nell’ombra
continuiamo a farlo semplice, indossa il tuo cappello basso
comportati come se non mi conoscessi
e se te lo chiedono, se te lo chiedono
vieni, vieni con me adesso
muoviti prima che lo perdiamo
e il silenzio diventa rumoroso
ti vorrò sempre
e ti lascerò entrare
prendilo, prendilo, prendilo
sentiamolo di nuovo
lei lo sa che ti piace sporco?
quanto ti piace farmi male?
non ti devi mai preoccupare
oh baby lei non ha bisogno di saperlo
puoi averne bisogno così tanto, puoi averne bisogno così tanto
bisogno così tanto, bisogno così tanto
dici di amarla ma mi vuoi così
sono stata con il trench coat
nel retro del bar, nell’ombra
continuiamo a farlo semplice, indossa il tuo cappello basso
comportati come se non mi conoscessi
e se te lo chiedono, se te lo chiedono
sono stata con il trench coat
nel retro del bar, nell’ombra
continuiamo a farlo semplice, indossa il tuo cappello basso
comportati come se non mi conoscessi
e se te lo chiedono, se te lo chiedono
lo vuoi così tanto, lo vuoi così tanto
lo voglio, tanto, tanto tanto
vuoi un letto, un letto per l’estate
sei solo il mio amico per la notte sotto copertura