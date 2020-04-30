Jojo ha rilasciato il suo nuovo album Good To Know che arriva a 4 anni di distanza dal suo Mad Love, rilasciato nel 2016. Dall’album, che contiene 11 tracce sono stati esclusi i singoli promozionali Joanna e Sabotage.

Questo è solo il primo dei lavori della cantante che ha annunciato di voler rilasciare un secondo EP entro la fine di quest’anno.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di So Bad di Jojo:

Audio di So Bad di Jojo

Testo

Look, boy, look at me now

Do it, do it, do it

Gimme all of your power

I’ll never expose you

Never use your love in vein

Do it, do it, do it

Then can we do it again?

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] Does she know you like in the morning?Know you cum without a warning?Know you smile when you’re performing?Oh, baby, does she need to know that?You can need it so bad, need it so badYou say you love her, but you need me so badNeed it so bad, need it so badDon’t think you love her if you need me so bad [Chorus] I’ll be in the trench coat (Mmm)Back of the bar, in the shadows (Oh)We can keep it simple, wear your hat low (Mmm)Act like you don’t know meIf they ask you, if they ask you [Verse 2] Come, come with me nowMove before we lose itAnd the silence gets loudI will always want youAnd keep letting you inTake it, take it, take itLet’s feel it again [Pre-Chorus] Does she know how you like to get dirty?Know how much you like to hurt me?You don’t ever have to worryOh, baby, she don’t need to know thatYou can need it so bad, need it so badDon’t think you love her if you need me so badNeed me so bad, need it so badYou say you love her, but you need me so— [Chorus] I’ll be in the trench coatBack of the bar, in the shadowsWe can keep it simple, wear your hat lowAct like you don’t know meIf they ask you, if they ask you (Oh)I’ll be in the trench coat (Mmm)Back of the bar, in the shadows (Oh)We can keep it simple, wear your hat low (Mmm)Act like you don’t know me (Act like you don’t know)If they ask you, if they ask you [Outro] You want it bad, bad, bad, bad, badI want it bad, bad, bad, bad, badYou want a bed, bed, bed for the summerYou’re just my late night friend undercover(Need it so bad, need it so bad)(Need it so bad, need it so bad)(Need it so bad, need it so bad)(Need it so bad, need it so bad)

guarda ragazzo, guardami adesso

fallo, fallo, fallo

dammi tutto il tuo potere

non ti esporrò mai

non userò mai il tuo amore nelle vene

fallo, fallo, fallo

poi lo possiamo fare di nuovo?

lei lo sa che ti piace al mattino?

sa che vieni senza preavviso?

sa che sorridi quando fai la tua performance?

oh, baby, lei ha bisogno di saperlo?

dici di amarla, ma hai bisogno di me così tanto

hai bisogno cos’ì tanto, hai bisogno così tanto

non pensare di amarla se hai bisogno di me così tanto

sono stata con il trench coat

nel retro del bar, nell’ombra

continuiamo a farlo semplice, indossa il tuo cappello basso

comportati come se non mi conoscessi

e se te lo chiedono, se te lo chiedono

vieni, vieni con me adesso

muoviti prima che lo perdiamo

e il silenzio diventa rumoroso

ti vorrò sempre

e ti lascerò entrare

prendilo, prendilo, prendilo

sentiamolo di nuovo

lei lo sa che ti piace sporco?

quanto ti piace farmi male?

non ti devi mai preoccupare

oh baby lei non ha bisogno di saperlo

puoi averne bisogno così tanto, puoi averne bisogno così tanto

bisogno così tanto, bisogno così tanto

dici di amarla ma mi vuoi così

sono stata con il trench coat

nel retro del bar, nell’ombra

continuiamo a farlo semplice, indossa il tuo cappello basso

comportati come se non mi conoscessi

e se te lo chiedono, se te lo chiedono

sono stata con il trench coat

nel retro del bar, nell’ombra

continuiamo a farlo semplice, indossa il tuo cappello basso

comportati come se non mi conoscessi

e se te lo chiedono, se te lo chiedono

lo vuoi così tanto, lo vuoi così tanto

lo voglio, tanto, tanto tanto

vuoi un letto, un letto per l’estate

sei solo il mio amico per la notte sotto copertura