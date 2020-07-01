Prosegue l’avvicinamento di Fedez verso il suo quinto album di carriera. Esce il 2 luglio, in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store, il nuovo singolo del rapper, intitolato Roses.

La canzone contiene un campionamento di un celebre pezzo, intitolato Roses Remix, di Saint Jhn. Ad accompagnare Fedez in questo nuovo, tanto atteso singolo, c’è un collega e un amico di vecchia data: stiamo parlando del rapper milanese Dargen D’Amico.

Audio di Roses

Testo di Roses (fonte testietraduzioni.it)

Roses

I walked in the corner with the body screaming dolo

Never sold a bag but look like Pablo in a photo

This gon’ make ‘em feel the way like Tony killed Manolo

You already know though, you already know though

I walk in the corner with the money, on my finger

She might get it popping, I might wife her for the winter

I already know, already know, nigga roses

All I need is roses

Turn up baby, turn up, when I turn it on

(Fedez)

Io vi chiedo pardon

Mica come i Benetton

Se il marito di Chiara Ferragni

Non vuol fare pezzi raeggeton

Quest’anno niente bagno

Ultima spiaggia, ??

Salvini non può più rubare

I poliziotti in pedalò

Niente trenino, Brigitte Bardot

Chi sa se Totò userebee Tik Tok

(Dargen D’Amico)

You know how I get too lit when I turn it on

Can’t handle my behavior when I turn it on

Too fast, never ask, if the life don’t last

Done been through it all

Fuck with a nigga raw, this who you wanna be

And I know you won’t tell nobody nothing

And I know you won’t tell nobody no

Roses

I might pull up flexing on these niggas like aerobics

I might tell her girl you cute but balling

That shit gorgeous

Standing on the table, Rosé, Rosé, fuck the waters

You know who to the god is

Turn up baby, turn up, when I turn it on

You know how I get too lit when I turn it on

Can’t handle my behavior when I turn it on

Too fast, never ask, if the life don’t last

Done been through it all

Fuck with a nigga raw

I might bring them Brooklyn niggas out, oh lord it’s overs

I might bring them strippers out and tell ‘em do it pole-less

You already know, already know, nigga roses

Kill ‘em, make it …

Turn up baby, turn up, when I turn it on

You know how I get too lit when I turn it on

Can’t handle my behavior when I turn it on

Too fast, never ask, if the life don’t last

Done been through it all

Fuck with a nigga raw, this who you wanna be

And I know you won’t tell nobody nothing

And I know you won’t tell nobody no

Roses

Roses