Prosegue l’avvicinamento di Fedez verso il suo quinto album di carriera. Esce il 2 luglio, in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store, il nuovo singolo del rapper, intitolato Roses.
La canzone contiene un campionamento di un celebre pezzo, intitolato Roses Remix, di Saint Jhn. Ad accompagnare Fedez in questo nuovo, tanto atteso singolo, c’è un collega e un amico di vecchia data: stiamo parlando del rapper milanese Dargen D’Amico.
Audio di Roses
Testo di Roses (fonte testietraduzioni.it)
Roses
I walked in the corner with the body screaming dolo
Never sold a bag but look like Pablo in a photo
This gon’ make ‘em feel the way like Tony killed Manolo
You already know though, you already know though
I walk in the corner with the money, on my finger
She might get it popping, I might wife her for the winter
I already know, already know, nigga roses
All I need is roses
Turn up baby, turn up, when I turn it on
(Fedez)
Io vi chiedo pardon
Mica come i Benetton
Se il marito di Chiara Ferragni
Non vuol fare pezzi raeggeton
Quest’anno niente bagno
Ultima spiaggia, ??
Salvini non può più rubare
I poliziotti in pedalò
Niente trenino, Brigitte Bardot
Chi sa se Totò userebee Tik Tok
(Dargen D’Amico)
You know how I get too lit when I turn it on
Can’t handle my behavior when I turn it on
Too fast, never ask, if the life don’t last
Done been through it all
Fuck with a nigga raw, this who you wanna be
And I know you won’t tell nobody nothing
And I know you won’t tell nobody no
I might pull up flexing on these niggas like aerobics
I might tell her girl you cute but balling
That shit gorgeous
Standing on the table, Rosé, Rosé, fuck the waters
You know who to the god is
Turn up baby, turn up, when I turn it on
You know how I get too lit when I turn it on
Can’t handle my behavior when I turn it on
Too fast, never ask, if the life don’t last
Done been through it all
Fuck with a nigga raw
I might bring them Brooklyn niggas out, oh lord it’s overs
I might bring them strippers out and tell ‘em do it pole-less
You already know, already know, nigga roses
Kill ‘em, make it …
Turn up baby, turn up, when I turn it on
You know how I get too lit when I turn it on
Can’t handle my behavior when I turn it on
Too fast, never ask, if the life don’t last
Done been through it all
Fuck with a nigga raw, this who you wanna be
And I know you won’t tell nobody nothing
And I know you won’t tell nobody no
Roses
Roses