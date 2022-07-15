Ellie Goulding torna oggi con il nuovo singolo Easy Lover: video, testo e traduzione

Ellie Goulding presenta oggi Easy Lover. Un attesissimo ritorno il suo che arriva dopo l’album in cima a tutte le classifiche Brightest Blue di due anni fa.

Easy Lover è scritto e prodotto in collaborazione con il leggendario Greg Kurstin e Julia Michaels.

Il nuovo singolo si avvale anche della partecipazione di Big Sean, uno dei più grandi nomi del rap, noto per aver collaborato con artisti del calibro di Justin Bieber e Nicky Minaj.

Ecco il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo Easy Lover Ellie Goulding

It was never easy, lover

When you’ve given all you had to each other

And then every time, it’s harder to recover

We’re only young, we’re only young

It was never easy, lover

I just wanted you to pull for me closer

Yet you always seemed to go even further

We are only young, we are only young

And I’ve been walking in a straight line, finding this again

But every time I leavе you pull me back in

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me

Don’t bе cruel to me

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me

Give it all to me

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look

Time gon’ pass but all of these feelings hadn’t (Oh, oh)

You know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (Still)

A whole city in between us and we still attached (Attached)

You used to have so many layers (Oh, we’re still attached) till I peeled ‘em back (Back)

I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (Oh, we’re still a match)

You think you better off without me but it isn’t fact (Facts)

Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality (Oh, oh)

I’m hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery (Woah)

The captions be about me but not @ing me

Don’t understand these type of things (What?)

Don’t understand these type of games

And I know they say that “Everything that’s easy ain’t worth it

And everything that’s worth it ain’t gon’ be easy”

I made mistakes you can’t say that I repeated

I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t need ya

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)

Don’t be cruel to me

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before (Know you’ve done it before)

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)

Give it all to me (Keep it cool me, yeah)

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover)

This gone too far and too deep, I can’t sleep

I’m still foolishly in love with you

Just like all the other girls

You promised

I can’t stop believing you want me

And you’re foolishly in love

But you’re not

So I take a shot

Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah)

Keep it cool on me

Don’t be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah)

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah)

Keep it cool on me

Give it all to me (Ah, ah, ah)

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Traduzione Easy Lover Ellie Goulding

Non è mai stato facile, amore

Quando vi siete dati tutto quello che avevi l’uno all’altro

E poi, ogni volta, è più difficile riprendersi

Siamo solo giovani, siamo solo giovani

Non è mai stato facile, amore

Volevo solo che mi tirassi più vicino

Eppure sembrava che tu andassi sempre oltre

Siamo solo giovani, siamo solo giovani

E ho camminato in linea retta, trovando questo di nuovo

Ma ogni volta che me ne vado, mi riporti dentro

Amante facile

Mantieni la calma con me

Non essere crudele con me

Perché so che l’hai fatto prima

Amante facile

Mantieni la calma con me

Dallo tutto a me

Perché so che l’hai fatto prima

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah

Ay (Ehi), ay (Ehi, sì), guarda

Il tempo passerà ma tutti questi sentimenti non erano passati (Oh, oh)

Sai quella vita che abbiamo immaginato, la immagino ancora (ancora)

Un’intera città tra noi e siamo ancora attaccati (allegato)

Avevi così tanti strati (Oh, siamo ancora attaccati) finché non li ho staccati indietro (indietro)

Vedo il fuoco nei tuoi occhi, significa che siamo ancora una partita (Oh, siamo ancora una partita)

Pensi di stare meglio senza di me ma non è un fatto (fatti)

Ok, sei arrabbiato con me, ho dovuto fare l’uomo, sai che ho cambiato un’intera mentalità (Oh, oh)

Sono bloccata dalle foto che mi mandi, ho fatto una galleria (Woah)

Le didascalie parlano di me ma non di @ing me

Non capisco questo tipo di cose (cosa?)

Non capisco questo tipo di giochi

E so che dicono che “Tutto ciò che è facile non vale la pena

E tutto ciò che vale non sarà facile”

Ho fatto degli errori non si può dire che ho ripetuto

Non sarei ancora qui se non avessi bisogno di te

Amante facile

Mantieni la calma con me (Mantieni la calma con me)

Non essere crudele con me

Perché so che l’hai fatto prima (so che l’hai fatto prima)

Amante facile

Mantieni la calma con me (Mantieni la calma con me)

Dammi tutto (mantieni la calma, sì)

Perché so che l’hai fatto prima

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile)

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile)

Perché so che l’hai fatto prima

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile)

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile)

Questo è andato troppo lontano e troppo in profondità, non riesco a dormire

Sono ancora follemente innamorata di te

Proprio come tutte le altre ragazze

Hai promesso

Non riesco a smettere di credere che tu mi voglia

E tu sei follemente innamorato

Ma non lo sei

Quindi faccio un tentativo

Amante facile, oh (Ah, ah, ah)

Mantieni la calma con me

Non essere crudele con me (Ah, ah, ah)

Perché so che l’hai fatto prima

Amante facile (Ah, ah, ah)

Mantieni la calma con me

Dammi tutto (Ah, ah, ah)

Perché so che l’hai fatto prima

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile)

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile)

Perché so che l’hai fatto prima

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah