Ellie Goulding torna oggi con il nuovo singolo Easy Lover: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Ellie Goulding presenta oggi Easy Lover. Un attesissimo ritorno il suo che arriva dopo l’album in cima a tutte le classifiche Brightest Blue di due anni fa.

Easy Lover è scritto e prodotto in collaborazione con il leggendario Greg Kurstin e Julia Michaels.

Il nuovo singolo si avvale anche della partecipazione di Big Sean, uno dei più grandi nomi del rap, noto per aver collaborato con artisti del calibro di Justin Bieber e Nicky Minaj.

Testo Easy Lover Ellie Goulding

It was never easy, lover
When you’ve given all you had to each other
And then every time, it’s harder to recover
We’re only young, we’re only young
It was never easy, lover
I just wanted you to pull for me closer
Yet you always seemed to go even further
We are only young, we are only young

And I’ve been walking in a straight line, finding this again
But every time I leavе you pull me back in

Easy lover
Keep it cool on me
Don’t bе cruel to me
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me
Give it all to me
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look
Time gon’ pass but all of these feelings hadn’t (Oh, oh)
You know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (Still)
A whole city in between us and we still attached (Attached)
You used to have so many layers (Oh, we’re still attached) till I peeled ‘em back (Back)
I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (Oh, we’re still a match)
You think you better off without me but it isn’t fact (Facts)
Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality (Oh, oh)
I’m hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery (Woah)
The captions be about me but not @ing me
Don’t understand these type of things (What?)
Don’t understand these type of games
And I know they say that “Everything that’s easy ain’t worth it
And everything that’s worth it ain’t gon’ be easy”
I made mistakes you can’t say that I repeated
I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t need ya

Easy lover
Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)
Don’t be cruel to me
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before (Know you’ve done it before)
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)
Give it all to me (Keep it cool me, yeah)
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover)

This gone too far and too deep, I can’t sleep
I’m still foolishly in love with you
Just like all the other girls
You promised
I can’t stop believing you want me
And you’re foolishly in love
But you’re not
So I take a shot

Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah)
Keep it cool on me
Don’t be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah)
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah)
Keep it cool on me
Give it all to me (Ah, ah, ah)
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Traduzione Easy Lover Ellie Goulding

Non è mai stato facile, amore
Quando vi siete dati tutto quello che avevi l’uno all’altro
E poi, ogni volta, è più difficile riprendersi
Siamo solo giovani, siamo solo giovani
Non è mai stato facile, amore
Volevo solo che mi tirassi più vicino
Eppure sembrava che tu andassi sempre oltre
Siamo solo giovani, siamo solo giovani

E ho camminato in linea retta, trovando questo di nuovo
Ma ogni volta che me ne vado, mi riporti dentro

Amante facile
Mantieni la calma con me
Non essere crudele con me
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
Amante facile
Mantieni la calma con me
Dallo tutto a me
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah
Amante facile, ah, ah, ah

Ay (Ehi), ay (Ehi, sì), guarda
Il tempo passerà ma tutti questi sentimenti non erano passati (Oh, oh)
Sai quella vita che abbiamo immaginato, la immagino ancora (ancora)
Un’intera città tra noi e siamo ancora attaccati (allegato)
Avevi così tanti strati (Oh, siamo ancora attaccati) finché non li ho staccati indietro (indietro)
Vedo il fuoco nei tuoi occhi, significa che siamo ancora una partita (Oh, siamo ancora una partita)
Pensi di stare meglio senza di me ma non è un fatto (fatti)
Ok, sei arrabbiato con me, ho dovuto fare l’uomo, sai che ho cambiato un’intera mentalità (Oh, oh)
Sono bloccata dalle foto che mi mandi, ho fatto una galleria (Woah)
Le didascalie parlano di me ma non di @ing me
Non capisco questo tipo di cose (cosa?)
Non capisco questo tipo di giochi
E so che dicono che “Tutto ciò che è facile non vale la pena
E tutto ciò che vale non sarà facile”
Ho fatto degli errori non si può dire che ho ripetuto
Non sarei ancora qui se non avessi bisogno di te

Amante facile
Mantieni la calma con me (Mantieni la calma con me)
Non essere crudele con me
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima (so che l’hai fatto prima)
Amante facile
Mantieni la calma con me (Mantieni la calma con me)
Dammi tutto (mantieni la calma, sì)
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile)
Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile)
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile)
Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile)

Questo è andato troppo lontano e troppo in profondità, non riesco a dormire
Sono ancora follemente innamorata di te
Proprio come tutte le altre ragazze
Hai promesso
Non riesco a smettere di credere che tu mi voglia
E tu sei follemente innamorato
Ma non lo sei
Quindi faccio un tentativo

Amante facile, oh (Ah, ah, ah)
Mantieni la calma con me
Non essere crudele con me (Ah, ah, ah)
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
Amante facile (Ah, ah, ah)
Mantieni la calma con me
Dammi tutto (Ah, ah, ah)
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima

Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile)
Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile)
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
Amante facile, ah, ah, ah
Amante facile, ah, ah, ah

 

