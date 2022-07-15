Ellie Goulding torna oggi con il nuovo singolo Easy Lover: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 15 Luglio 2022 Ellie Goulding presenta oggi Easy Lover. Un attesissimo ritorno il suo che arriva dopo l’album in cima a tutte le classifiche Brightest Blue di due anni fa. Easy Lover è scritto e prodotto in collaborazione con il leggendario Greg Kurstin e Julia Michaels. Il nuovo singolo si avvale anche della partecipazione di Big Sean, uno dei più grandi nomi del rap, noto per aver collaborato con artisti del calibro di Justin Bieber e Nicky Minaj. Ecco il video ufficiale della canzone Testo Easy Lover Ellie Goulding It was never easy, lover When you’ve given all you had to each other And then every time, it’s harder to recover We’re only young, we’re only young It was never easy, lover I just wanted you to pull for me closer Yet you always seemed to go even further We are only young, we are only young And I’ve been walking in a straight line, finding this again But every time I leavе you pull me back in Easy lover Keep it cool on me Don’t bе cruel to me ‘Cause I know you’ve done it before Easy lover Keep it cool on me Give it all to me ‘Cause I know you’ve done it before Easy lover, ah, ah, ah Easy lover, ah, ah, ah Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look Time gon’ pass but all of these feelings hadn’t (Oh, oh) You know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (Still) A whole city in between us and we still attached (Attached) You used to have so many layers (Oh, we’re still attached) till I peeled ‘em back (Back) I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (Oh, we’re still a match) You think you better off without me but it isn’t fact (Facts) Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality (Oh, oh) I’m hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery (Woah) The captions be about me but not @ing me Don’t understand these type of things (What?) Don’t understand these type of games And I know they say that “Everything that’s easy ain’t worth it And everything that’s worth it ain’t gon’ be easy” I made mistakes you can’t say that I repeated I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t need ya Easy lover Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me) Don’t be cruel to me ‘Cause I know you’ve done it before (Know you’ve done it before) Easy lover Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me) Give it all to me (Keep it cool me, yeah) ‘Cause I know you’ve done it before Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy) Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover) ‘Cause I know you’ve done it before Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover) Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover) This gone too far and too deep, I can’t sleep I’m still foolishly in love with you Just like all the other girls You promised I can’t stop believing you want me And you’re foolishly in love But you’re not So I take a shot Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah) Keep it cool on me Don’t be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah) ‘Cause I know you’ve done it before Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah) Keep it cool on me Give it all to me (Ah, ah, ah) ‘Cause I know you’ve done it before Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy) Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover) ‘Cause I know you’ve done it before Easy lover, ah, ah, ah Easy lover, ah, ah, ah Traduzione Easy Lover Ellie Goulding Non è mai stato facile, amore Quando vi siete dati tutto quello che avevi l’uno all’altro E poi, ogni volta, è più difficile riprendersi Siamo solo giovani, siamo solo giovani Non è mai stato facile, amore Volevo solo che mi tirassi più vicino Eppure sembrava che tu andassi sempre oltre Siamo solo giovani, siamo solo giovani E ho camminato in linea retta, trovando questo di nuovo Ma ogni volta che me ne vado, mi riporti dentro Amante facile Mantieni la calma con me Non essere crudele con me Perché so che l’hai fatto prima Amante facile Mantieni la calma con me Dallo tutto a me Perché so che l’hai fatto prima Amante facile, ah, ah, ah Amante facile, ah, ah, ah Ay (Ehi), ay (Ehi, sì), guarda Il tempo passerà ma tutti questi sentimenti non erano passati (Oh, oh) Sai quella vita che abbiamo immaginato, la immagino ancora (ancora) Un’intera città tra noi e siamo ancora attaccati (allegato) Avevi così tanti strati (Oh, siamo ancora attaccati) finché non li ho staccati indietro (indietro) Vedo il fuoco nei tuoi occhi, significa che siamo ancora una partita (Oh, siamo ancora una partita) Pensi di stare meglio senza di me ma non è un fatto (fatti) Ok, sei arrabbiato con me, ho dovuto fare l’uomo, sai che ho cambiato un’intera mentalità (Oh, oh) Sono bloccata dalle foto che mi mandi, ho fatto una galleria (Woah) Le didascalie parlano di me ma non di @ing me Non capisco questo tipo di cose (cosa?) Non capisco questo tipo di giochi E so che dicono che “Tutto ciò che è facile non vale la pena E tutto ciò che vale non sarà facile” Ho fatto degli errori non si può dire che ho ripetuto Non sarei ancora qui se non avessi bisogno di te Amante facile Mantieni la calma con me (Mantieni la calma con me) Non essere crudele con me Perché so che l’hai fatto prima (so che l’hai fatto prima) Amante facile Mantieni la calma con me (Mantieni la calma con me) Dammi tutto (mantieni la calma, sì) Perché so che l’hai fatto prima Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile) Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile) Perché so che l’hai fatto prima Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile) Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile) Questo è andato troppo lontano e troppo in profondità, non riesco a dormire Sono ancora follemente innamorata di te Proprio come tutte le altre ragazze Hai promesso Non riesco a smettere di credere che tu mi voglia E tu sei follemente innamorato Ma non lo sei Quindi faccio un tentativo Amante facile, oh (Ah, ah, ah) Mantieni la calma con me Non essere crudele con me (Ah, ah, ah) Perché so che l’hai fatto prima Amante facile (Ah, ah, ah) Mantieni la calma con me Dammi tutto (Ah, ah, ah) Perché so che l’hai fatto prima Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile) Amante facile, ah, ah, ah (amante facile, facile) Perché so che l’hai fatto prima Amante facile, ah, ah, ah Amante facile, ah, ah, ah