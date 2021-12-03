Ed Sheeran e Elton John – Merry Christmas: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 3 Dicembre 2021 Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato oggi Merry Christmas ed è una super collaborazione con Elton John. Il brano arriva dopo il singolo estivo Bad Habits che ha fatto da apripista al suo quarto album in studio, Equals. I ricavi delle vendite del nuovo brano in UK andranno in beneficenza all’Ed Sheeran Suffolk Foundation e and the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Audio Merry Christmas di Ed Sheeran Testo Merry Christmas di Ed Sheeran We’ll define and gather ‘round the trees Fill the glass and maybe come and sing with me So kiss me under the mistletoe Pour out the wine, let’s toast and pray for December snow I know there’s been pain this year, but it’s time to let it go Next year, you never know, but for now, Merry Chrismas We’ll dance in the kitchen while embers glow We both know love, but this love we got is the bеst of all I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know My god, you look beautiful right now, Mеrry Christmas The fire is raging on And we’ll all sing along to this song Just having so much fun While we’re here, then we all spare a thought For the ones who have gone Merry Christmas, everyone Ah, ah, ah, ah Ah, ah, ah, ah 10 10 Aminé “Charmander” Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified So just keep kissing me under the mistletoe Pour out the wine, let’s toast and pray for December snow Yeah, there’s been pain this year, but it’s time to let it go Next year, you never know, for now, Merry Christmas We’ll dance in the kitchen while embers glow We both know love, but this love we got is the best of all I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know My god, you look beautiful right now, Merry Christmas I feel it where it comes Every year havin’ us carry on Filled up with so much love All the family and friends are together where we all belong Merry Christmas, everyone Ah, ah, ah, ah Ah, ah, ah, ah Ah, ah, ah, ah Ah, ah, ah, ah It’s Christmas time for you and I We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas It’s Christmas time for you and I We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas It’s Christmas time for you and I We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas It’s Christmas time for you and I We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas time Traduzione Merry Christmas di Ed Sheeran (IN AGGIORNAMENTO) Definiremo e ci riuniremo intorno agli alberi Riempi il bicchiere e magari vieni a cantare con me Quindi baciami sotto il vischio Versa il vino, brindiamo e preghiamo per la neve di dicembre So che quest’anno c’è stato dolore, ma è ora di lasciarlo andare L’anno prossimo, non si sa mai, ma per ora, buon Natale Balleremo in cucina mentre le braci ardono Conosciamo entrambi l’amore, ma questo amore che abbiamo è il migliore di tutti Vorrei che tu potessi vederlo attraverso i miei occhi e tu lo sapessi Mio Dio, sei bellissima in questo momento, buon Natale Il fuoco divampa E canteremo tutti insieme questa canzone Mi sto solo divertendo così tanto Già che siamo qui, allora tutti risparmiamo un pensiero Per quelli che se ne sono andati Buon Natale a tutti Ah ah ah ah Ah ah ah ah Quindi continua a baciarmi sotto il vischio Versa il vino, brindiamo e preghiamo per la neve di dicembre Sì, c’è stato dolore quest’anno, ma è ora di lasciarlo andare L’anno prossimo non si sa mai, per ora, Buon Natale Balleremo in cucina mentre le braci ardono Conosciamo entrambi l’amore, ma questo amore che abbiamo è il migliore di tutti Vorrei che tu potessi vederlo attraverso i miei occhi e tu lo sapessi Mio Dio, sei bellissima in questo momento, buon Natale Lo sento dove viene Ogni anno ci portiamo avanti Pieno di tanto amore Tutta la famiglia e gli amici sono insieme dove tutti apparteniamo Buon Natale a tutti Ah ah ah ah Ah ah ah ah Ah ah ah ah Ah ah ah ah È tempo di Natale per me e te Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale È tempo di Natale per me e te Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale È tempo di Natale per me e te Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale È tempo di Natale per me e te Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale