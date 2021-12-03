Ed Sheeran e Elton John – Merry Christmas: audio, testo e traduzione

Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato oggi Merry Christmas ed è una super collaborazione con Elton John.

Il brano arriva dopo il singolo estivo Bad Habits che ha fatto da apripista al suo quarto album in studio, Equals.

I ricavi delle vendite del nuovo brano in UK andranno in beneficenza all’Ed Sheeran Suffolk Foundation e and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Audio Merry Christmas di Ed Sheeran

Testo Merry Christmas di Ed Sheeran

We’ll define and gather ‘round the trees

Fill the glass and maybe come and sing with me

So kiss me under the mistletoe

Pour out the wine, let’s toast and pray for December snow

I know there’s been pain this year, but it’s time to let it go

Next year, you never know, but for now, Merry Chrismas

We’ll dance in the kitchen while embers glow

We both know love, but this love we got is the bеst of all

I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know

My god, you look beautiful right now, Mеrry Christmas

The fire is raging on

And we’ll all sing along to this song

Just having so much fun

While we’re here, then we all spare a thought

For the ones who have gone

Merry Christmas, everyone

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah

So just keep kissing me under the mistletoe

Pour out the wine, let’s toast and pray for December snow

Yeah, there’s been pain this year, but it’s time to let it go

Next year, you never know, for now, Merry Christmas

We’ll dance in the kitchen while embers glow

We both know love, but this love we got is the best of all

I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know

My god, you look beautiful right now, Merry Christmas

I feel it where it comes

Every year havin’ us carry on

Filled up with so much love

All the family and friends are together where we all belong

Merry Christmas, everyone

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah

It’s Christmas time for you and I

We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

It’s Christmas time for you and I

We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

It’s Christmas time for you and I

We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

It’s Christmas time for you and I

We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas time

Traduzione Merry Christmas di Ed Sheeran (IN AGGIORNAMENTO)

Definiremo e ci riuniremo intorno agli alberi

Riempi il bicchiere e magari vieni a cantare con me

Quindi baciami sotto il vischio

Versa il vino, brindiamo e preghiamo per la neve di dicembre

So che quest’anno c’è stato dolore, ma è ora di lasciarlo andare

L’anno prossimo, non si sa mai, ma per ora, buon Natale

Balleremo in cucina mentre le braci ardono

Conosciamo entrambi l’amore, ma questo amore che abbiamo è il migliore di tutti

Vorrei che tu potessi vederlo attraverso i miei occhi e tu lo sapessi

Mio Dio, sei bellissima in questo momento, buon Natale

Il fuoco divampa

E canteremo tutti insieme questa canzone

Mi sto solo divertendo così tanto

Già che siamo qui, allora tutti risparmiamo un pensiero

Per quelli che se ne sono andati

Buon Natale a tutti

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Quindi continua a baciarmi sotto il vischio

Versa il vino, brindiamo e preghiamo per la neve di dicembre

Sì, c’è stato dolore quest’anno, ma è ora di lasciarlo andare

L’anno prossimo non si sa mai, per ora, Buon Natale

Balleremo in cucina mentre le braci ardono

Conosciamo entrambi l’amore, ma questo amore che abbiamo è il migliore di tutti

Vorrei che tu potessi vederlo attraverso i miei occhi e tu lo sapessi

Mio Dio, sei bellissima in questo momento, buon Natale

Lo sento dove viene

Ogni anno ci portiamo avanti

Pieno di tanto amore

Tutta la famiglia e gli amici sono insieme dove tutti apparteniamo

Buon Natale a tutti

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

È tempo di Natale per me e te

Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale

È tempo di Natale per me e te

Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale

È tempo di Natale per me e te

Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale

È tempo di Natale per me e te

Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale