GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran e Elton John – Merry Christmas: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
ed sheeran

Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato oggi Merry Christmas ed è una super collaborazione con Elton John.

Il brano arriva dopo il singolo estivo Bad Habits che ha fatto da apripista al suo quarto album in studio, Equals.

I ricavi delle vendite del nuovo brano in UK andranno in beneficenza all’Ed Sheeran Suffolk Foundation e and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Audio Merry Christmas di Ed Sheeran

Testo Merry Christmas di Ed Sheeran

We’ll define and gather ‘round the trees
Fill the glass and maybe come and sing with me

So kiss me under the mistletoe
Pour out the wine, let’s toast and pray for December snow
I know there’s been pain this year, but it’s time to let it go
Next year, you never know, but for now, Merry Chrismas

We’ll dance in the kitchen while embers glow
We both know love, but this love we got is the bеst of all
I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know
My god, you look beautiful right now, Mеrry Christmas
The fire is raging on
And we’ll all sing along to this song
Just having so much fun
While we’re here, then we all spare a thought
For the ones who have gone
Merry Christmas, everyone

Ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, ah

10
10
Aminé “Charmander” Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified

So just keep kissing me under the mistletoe
Pour out the wine, let’s toast and pray for December snow
Yeah, there’s been pain this year, but it’s time to let it go
Next year, you never know, for now, Merry Christmas

We’ll dance in the kitchen while embers glow
We both know love, but this love we got is the best of all
I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know
My god, you look beautiful right now, Merry Christmas
I feel it where it comes
Every year havin’ us carry on
Filled up with so much love
All the family and friends are together where we all belong
Merry Christmas, everyone

Ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, ah

It’s Christmas time for you and I
We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas
It’s Christmas time for you and I
We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas
It’s Christmas time for you and I
We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas
It’s Christmas time for you and I
We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas time

Traduzione Merry Christmas di Ed Sheeran (IN AGGIORNAMENTO)

Definiremo e ci riuniremo intorno agli alberi
Riempi il bicchiere e magari vieni a cantare con me

Quindi baciami sotto il vischio
Versa il vino, brindiamo e preghiamo per la neve di dicembre
So che quest’anno c’è stato dolore, ma è ora di lasciarlo andare
L’anno prossimo, non si sa mai, ma per ora, buon Natale

Balleremo in cucina mentre le braci ardono
Conosciamo entrambi l’amore, ma questo amore che abbiamo è il migliore di tutti
Vorrei che tu potessi vederlo attraverso i miei occhi e tu lo sapessi
Mio Dio, sei bellissima in questo momento, buon Natale
Il fuoco divampa
E canteremo tutti insieme questa canzone
Mi sto solo divertendo così tanto
Già che siamo qui, allora tutti risparmiamo un pensiero
Per quelli che se ne sono andati
Buon Natale a tutti

Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah

Quindi continua a baciarmi sotto il vischio
Versa il vino, brindiamo e preghiamo per la neve di dicembre
Sì, c’è stato dolore quest’anno, ma è ora di lasciarlo andare
L’anno prossimo non si sa mai, per ora, Buon Natale

Balleremo in cucina mentre le braci ardono
Conosciamo entrambi l’amore, ma questo amore che abbiamo è il migliore di tutti
Vorrei che tu potessi vederlo attraverso i miei occhi e tu lo sapessi
Mio Dio, sei bellissima in questo momento, buon Natale
Lo sento dove viene
Ogni anno ci portiamo avanti
Pieno di tanto amore
Tutta la famiglia e gli amici sono insieme dove tutti apparteniamo
Buon Natale a tutti

Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah

È tempo di Natale per me e te
Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale
È tempo di Natale per me e te
Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale
È tempo di Natale per me e te
Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale
È tempo di Natale per me e te
Passeremo una buona notte e un Buon Natale

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati