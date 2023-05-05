GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – Vega: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Vega è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Testo Vega Ed Sheeran

Rain keeps beating on the rooftop
Muddying the glass but
God I love the sound of heaven
Sat cross-legged on the carpet listening to vinyl
Trying to ignore the weather

This week was heavy I buckled under all the weight
What can you do but pray?
And count your blessings it wasn’t any other way
Don’t leave it up to fate

Fighting the tide but the waves they will part
Light up the night we were made to be stars
But it burns like hell to be vega

Clouds keep forming over this house
Blocking out the sun
I’m trying to keep it all together
One door closes then one opens
Gotta keep the focus
If we believe then she’ll get better

The days are long but they pass within an instant babe
It is the strangest thing
I’ll count my blessings the day I see you smile again
This war we’ve got to win

Keep it inside, don’t let no one see your heart
No one can judge, we’re the same in the dark
Fighting the tide, but the waves they will part

Light up the night we were made to be stars
But it burns like hell to be vega

Same problems, different options
Pain comes at a cost, but we’ve got this
Need rest bite, bleed time dry
She’ll be fine, she’ll be fine
Same problems, different options
Pain comes at a cost, but we’ve got this
Need rest bite, bleed time dry
She’ll be fine, she’ll be fine

Rain keeps beating on the rooftop
Worrying to death but
I guess this is human nature
We are meant to shine like stars but
That don’t mean it don’t burn like hell to be vega

Traduzione Vega Ed Sheeran

La pioggia continua a battere sul tetto
Infangare il vetro ma
Dio, amo il suono del paradiso
Seduto a gambe incrociate sul tappeto ad ascoltare il vinile
Cercando di ignorare il tempo

Questa settimana è stata pesante, ho ceduto sotto tutto il peso
Cosa puoi fare se non pregare?
E conta le tue benedizioni non era altrimenti
Non lasciarlo al destino

Combattendo la marea ma le onde si separeranno
Illumina la notte in cui siamo stati creati per essere stelle
Ma brucia da morire essere vega

Le nuvole continuano a formarsi su questa casa
Bloccando il sole
Sto cercando di tenere tutto insieme
Si chiude una porta poi se ne apre una
Devo mantenere la concentrazione
Se crediamo, allora starà meglio

I giorni sono lunghi ma passano in un attimo piccola
È la cosa più strana
Conterò le mie benedizioni il giorno in cui ti vedrò sorridere di nuovo
Questa guerra dobbiamo vincerla

Tienilo dentro, non lasciare che nessuno veda il tuo cuore
Nessuno può giudicare, siamo gli stessi al buio
Combattendo la marea, ma le onde si separeranno

Illumina la notte in cui siamo stati creati per essere stelle
Ma brucia da morire essere vega

Stessi problemi, opzioni diverse
Il dolore ha un costo, ma abbiamo questo
Bisogno di morso di riposo, tempo di sanguinamento asciutto
Starà bene, starà bene
Stessi problemi, opzioni diverse
Il dolore ha un costo, ma abbiamo questo
Bisogno di morso di riposo, tempo di sanguinamento asciutto
Starà bene, starà bene

La pioggia continua a battere sul tetto
Preoccuparsi a morte ma
Immagino che questa sia la natura umana
Siamo destinati a brillare come stelle ma
Ciò non significa che non bruci come l’inferno per essere vega

