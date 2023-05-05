Ed Sheeran – Vega: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

Vega è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Ascolta qui il brano

Testo Vega Ed Sheeran

Rain keeps beating on the rooftop

Muddying the glass but

God I love the sound of heaven

Sat cross-legged on the carpet listening to vinyl

Trying to ignore the weather

This week was heavy I buckled under all the weight

What can you do but pray?

And count your blessings it wasn’t any other way

Don’t leave it up to fate

Fighting the tide but the waves they will part

Light up the night we were made to be stars

But it burns like hell to be vega

Clouds keep forming over this house

Blocking out the sun

I’m trying to keep it all together

One door closes then one opens

Gotta keep the focus

If we believe then she’ll get better

The days are long but they pass within an instant babe

It is the strangest thing

I’ll count my blessings the day I see you smile again

This war we’ve got to win

Keep it inside, don’t let no one see your heart

No one can judge, we’re the same in the dark

Fighting the tide, but the waves they will part

Light up the night we were made to be stars

But it burns like hell to be vega

Same problems, different options

Pain comes at a cost, but we’ve got this

Need rest bite, bleed time dry

She’ll be fine, she’ll be fine

Same problems, different options

Pain comes at a cost, but we’ve got this

Need rest bite, bleed time dry

She’ll be fine, she’ll be fine

Rain keeps beating on the rooftop

Worrying to death but

I guess this is human nature

We are meant to shine like stars but

That don’t mean it don’t burn like hell to be vega

Traduzione Vega Ed Sheeran

La pioggia continua a battere sul tetto

Infangare il vetro ma

Dio, amo il suono del paradiso

Seduto a gambe incrociate sul tappeto ad ascoltare il vinile

Cercando di ignorare il tempo

Questa settimana è stata pesante, ho ceduto sotto tutto il peso

Cosa puoi fare se non pregare?

E conta le tue benedizioni non era altrimenti

Non lasciarlo al destino

Combattendo la marea ma le onde si separeranno

Illumina la notte in cui siamo stati creati per essere stelle

Ma brucia da morire essere vega

Le nuvole continuano a formarsi su questa casa

Bloccando il sole

Sto cercando di tenere tutto insieme

Si chiude una porta poi se ne apre una

Devo mantenere la concentrazione

Se crediamo, allora starà meglio

I giorni sono lunghi ma passano in un attimo piccola

È la cosa più strana

Conterò le mie benedizioni il giorno in cui ti vedrò sorridere di nuovo

Questa guerra dobbiamo vincerla

Tienilo dentro, non lasciare che nessuno veda il tuo cuore

Nessuno può giudicare, siamo gli stessi al buio

Combattendo la marea, ma le onde si separeranno

Illumina la notte in cui siamo stati creati per essere stelle

Ma brucia da morire essere vega

Stessi problemi, opzioni diverse

Il dolore ha un costo, ma abbiamo questo

Bisogno di morso di riposo, tempo di sanguinamento asciutto

Starà bene, starà bene

Stessi problemi, opzioni diverse

Il dolore ha un costo, ma abbiamo questo

Bisogno di morso di riposo, tempo di sanguinamento asciutto

Starà bene, starà bene

La pioggia continua a battere sul tetto

Preoccuparsi a morte ma

Immagino che questa sia la natura umana

Siamo destinati a brillare come stelle ma

Ciò non significa che non bruci come l’inferno per essere vega