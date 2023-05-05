Ed Sheeran – Vega: audio, testo, traduzione del brano scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Maggio 2023 Vega è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023. Ascolta qui il brano Testo Vega Ed Sheeran Rain keeps beating on the rooftop Muddying the glass but God I love the sound of heaven Sat cross-legged on the carpet listening to vinyl Trying to ignore the weather This week was heavy I buckled under all the weight What can you do but pray? And count your blessings it wasn’t any other way Don’t leave it up to fate Fighting the tide but the waves they will part Light up the night we were made to be stars But it burns like hell to be vega Clouds keep forming over this house Blocking out the sun I’m trying to keep it all together One door closes then one opens Gotta keep the focus If we believe then she’ll get better The days are long but they pass within an instant babe It is the strangest thing I’ll count my blessings the day I see you smile again This war we’ve got to win Keep it inside, don’t let no one see your heart No one can judge, we’re the same in the dark Fighting the tide, but the waves they will part Light up the night we were made to be stars But it burns like hell to be vega Same problems, different options Pain comes at a cost, but we’ve got this Need rest bite, bleed time dry She’ll be fine, she’ll be fine Same problems, different options Pain comes at a cost, but we’ve got this Need rest bite, bleed time dry She’ll be fine, she’ll be fine Rain keeps beating on the rooftop Worrying to death but I guess this is human nature We are meant to shine like stars but That don’t mean it don’t burn like hell to be vega Traduzione Vega Ed Sheeran La pioggia continua a battere sul tetto Infangare il vetro ma Dio, amo il suono del paradiso Seduto a gambe incrociate sul tappeto ad ascoltare il vinile Cercando di ignorare il tempo Questa settimana è stata pesante, ho ceduto sotto tutto il peso Cosa puoi fare se non pregare? E conta le tue benedizioni non era altrimenti Non lasciarlo al destino Combattendo la marea ma le onde si separeranno Illumina la notte in cui siamo stati creati per essere stelle Ma brucia da morire essere vega Le nuvole continuano a formarsi su questa casa Bloccando il sole Sto cercando di tenere tutto insieme Si chiude una porta poi se ne apre una Devo mantenere la concentrazione Se crediamo, allora starà meglio I giorni sono lunghi ma passano in un attimo piccola È la cosa più strana Conterò le mie benedizioni il giorno in cui ti vedrò sorridere di nuovo Questa guerra dobbiamo vincerla Tienilo dentro, non lasciare che nessuno veda il tuo cuore Nessuno può giudicare, siamo gli stessi al buio Combattendo la marea, ma le onde si separeranno Illumina la notte in cui siamo stati creati per essere stelle Ma brucia da morire essere vega Stessi problemi, opzioni diverse Il dolore ha un costo, ma abbiamo questo Bisogno di morso di riposo, tempo di sanguinamento asciutto Starà bene, starà bene Stessi problemi, opzioni diverse Il dolore ha un costo, ma abbiamo questo Bisogno di morso di riposo, tempo di sanguinamento asciutto Starà bene, starà bene La pioggia continua a battere sul tetto Preoccuparsi a morte ma Immagino che questa sia la natura umana Siamo destinati a brillare come stelle ma Ciò non significa che non bruci come l’inferno per essere vega