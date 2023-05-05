Ed Sheeran – Spark: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

Spark è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Ascolta qui il brano

Testo Spark Ed Sheeran

We’ve been lost for a long time

In a rut, no escape signs

And for love, we were so blind

Oh, I hate to see you cry

There’ve been times where the truth lied

Now it’s clear as a blue sky

Like a bandaid over deeper cuts we tried

But couldn’t stop the fate descending on the night

We’ll build a fire and torch our old lives

And hope the spark survives

Use words as kindling

Light up the night sky

Let the memories take flight

And hope the spark survives

Yeah, we hope the spark survives

Oh, I wonder will we pull through?

All we ever do is argue

With not a lot, but we make do

How I wish you wouldn’t say that

There are things you can’t take back

When you leave I always face facts

Like a hand that’s trying to hold the water back

Couldn’t stop the ocean leaking in the cracks

We’ll build a fire and torch our old lives

And hope the spark survives

Use words as kindling

Light up the night sky

Let the memories take flight

And hope the spark survives

Yeah, we hope the spark survives

We’ve taken roads

That led to confusion

But right now that don’t matter at all

We’ll bring it back

Our love’s no illusion

The higher we go, the harder we fall

We’ll build a fire and torch our old lives

And hope the spark survives

Use words as kindling

Light up the night sky

Let the memories take flight

And hope the spark survives

Yeah, we hope the spark survives

Yeah, we hope the spark survives

Traduzione Spark Ed Sheeran

Siamo stati persi per molto tempo

In una carreggiata, nessun segno di fuga

E per amore, eravamo così ciechi

Oh, odio vederti piangere

Ci sono state volte in cui la verità ha mentito

Adesso è chiaro come un cielo azzurro

Come un cerotto sui tagli più profondi che abbiamo provato

Ma non poteva fermare il destino che scendeva nella notte

Accenderemo un fuoco e daremo fuoco alle nostre vecchie vite

E spero che la scintilla sopravviva

Usa le parole come fuoco

Illumina il cielo notturno

Lascia che i ricordi prendano il volo

E spero che la scintilla sopravviva

Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva

Oh, mi chiedo, ce la faremo?

Tutto ciò che facciamo è litigare

Con non molto, ma ci arrangiamo

Come vorrei che tu non lo dicessi

Ci sono cose che non puoi riprendere

Quando te ne vai affronto sempre i fatti

Come una mano che cerca di trattenere l’acqua

Non poteva impedire all’oceano di filtrare nelle fessure

Accenderemo un fuoco e daremo fuoco alle nostre vecchie vite

E spero che la scintilla sopravviva

Usa le parole come fuoco

Illumina il cielo notturno

Lascia che i ricordi prendano il volo

E spero che la scintilla sopravviva

Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva

Abbiamo preso strade

Ciò ha portato a confusione

Ma in questo momento non importa affatto

Lo riporteremo indietro

Il nostro amore non è un’illusione

Più in alto andiamo, più forte cadiamo

Accenderemo un fuoco e daremo fuoco alle nostre vecchie vite

E spero che la scintilla sopravviva

Usa le parole come fuoco

Illumina il cielo notturno

Lascia che i ricordi prendano il volo

E spero che la scintilla sopravviva

Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva

Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva