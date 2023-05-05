GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – Spark: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Spark è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Testo Spark Ed Sheeran

We’ve been lost for a long time
In a rut, no escape signs
And for love, we were so blind
Oh, I hate to see you cry
There’ve been times where the truth lied
Now it’s clear as a blue sky

Like a bandaid over deeper cuts we tried
But couldn’t stop the fate descending on the night

We’ll build a fire and torch our old lives
And hope the spark survives
Use words as kindling
Light up the night sky
Let the memories take flight
And hope the spark survives
Yeah, we hope the spark survives

Oh, I wonder will we pull through?
All we ever do is argue
With not a lot, but we make do
How I wish you wouldn’t say that
There are things you can’t take back
When you leave I always face facts

Like a hand that’s trying to hold the water back
Couldn’t stop the ocean leaking in the cracks

We’ll build a fire and torch our old lives
And hope the spark survives

Use words as kindling
Light up the night sky
Let the memories take flight
And hope the spark survives
Yeah, we hope the spark survives

We’ve taken roads
That led to confusion
But right now that don’t matter at all
We’ll bring it back
Our love’s no illusion
The higher we go, the harder we fall

We’ll build a fire and torch our old lives
And hope the spark survives
Use words as kindling
Light up the night sky
Let the memories take flight
And hope the spark survives
Yeah, we hope the spark survives
Yeah, we hope the spark survives

Traduzione Spark Ed Sheeran

Siamo stati persi per molto tempo
In una carreggiata, nessun segno di fuga
E per amore, eravamo così ciechi
Oh, odio vederti piangere
Ci sono state volte in cui la verità ha mentito
Adesso è chiaro come un cielo azzurro

Come un cerotto sui tagli più profondi che abbiamo provato
Ma non poteva fermare il destino che scendeva nella notte

Accenderemo un fuoco e daremo fuoco alle nostre vecchie vite
E spero che la scintilla sopravviva
Usa le parole come fuoco
Illumina il cielo notturno
Lascia che i ricordi prendano il volo
E spero che la scintilla sopravviva
Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva

Oh, mi chiedo, ce la faremo?
Tutto ciò che facciamo è litigare
Con non molto, ma ci arrangiamo
Come vorrei che tu non lo dicessi
Ci sono cose che non puoi riprendere
Quando te ne vai affronto sempre i fatti

Come una mano che cerca di trattenere l’acqua
Non poteva impedire all’oceano di filtrare nelle fessure

Accenderemo un fuoco e daremo fuoco alle nostre vecchie vite
E spero che la scintilla sopravviva

Usa le parole come fuoco
Illumina il cielo notturno
Lascia che i ricordi prendano il volo
E spero che la scintilla sopravviva
Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva

Abbiamo preso strade
Ciò ha portato a confusione
Ma in questo momento non importa affatto
Lo riporteremo indietro
Il nostro amore non è un’illusione
Più in alto andiamo, più forte cadiamo

Accenderemo un fuoco e daremo fuoco alle nostre vecchie vite
E spero che la scintilla sopravviva
Usa le parole come fuoco
Illumina il cielo notturno
Lascia che i ricordi prendano il volo
E spero che la scintilla sopravviva
Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva
Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva

