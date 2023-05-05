Ed Sheeran – Spark: audio, testo, traduzione del brano scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Maggio 2023 Spark è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023. Ascolta qui il brano Testo Spark Ed Sheeran We’ve been lost for a long time In a rut, no escape signs And for love, we were so blind Oh, I hate to see you cry There’ve been times where the truth lied Now it’s clear as a blue sky Like a bandaid over deeper cuts we tried But couldn’t stop the fate descending on the night We’ll build a fire and torch our old lives And hope the spark survives Use words as kindling Light up the night sky Let the memories take flight And hope the spark survives Yeah, we hope the spark survives Oh, I wonder will we pull through? All we ever do is argue With not a lot, but we make do How I wish you wouldn’t say that There are things you can’t take back When you leave I always face facts Like a hand that’s trying to hold the water back Couldn’t stop the ocean leaking in the cracks We’ll build a fire and torch our old lives And hope the spark survives Use words as kindling Light up the night sky Let the memories take flight And hope the spark survives Yeah, we hope the spark survives We’ve taken roads That led to confusion But right now that don’t matter at all We’ll bring it back Our love’s no illusion The higher we go, the harder we fall We’ll build a fire and torch our old lives And hope the spark survives Use words as kindling Light up the night sky Let the memories take flight And hope the spark survives Yeah, we hope the spark survives Yeah, we hope the spark survives Traduzione Spark Ed Sheeran Siamo stati persi per molto tempo In una carreggiata, nessun segno di fuga E per amore, eravamo così ciechi Oh, odio vederti piangere Ci sono state volte in cui la verità ha mentito Adesso è chiaro come un cielo azzurro Come un cerotto sui tagli più profondi che abbiamo provato Ma non poteva fermare il destino che scendeva nella notte Accenderemo un fuoco e daremo fuoco alle nostre vecchie vite E spero che la scintilla sopravviva Usa le parole come fuoco Illumina il cielo notturno Lascia che i ricordi prendano il volo E spero che la scintilla sopravviva Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva Oh, mi chiedo, ce la faremo? Tutto ciò che facciamo è litigare Con non molto, ma ci arrangiamo Come vorrei che tu non lo dicessi Ci sono cose che non puoi riprendere Quando te ne vai affronto sempre i fatti Come una mano che cerca di trattenere l’acqua Non poteva impedire all’oceano di filtrare nelle fessure Accenderemo un fuoco e daremo fuoco alle nostre vecchie vite E spero che la scintilla sopravviva Usa le parole come fuoco Illumina il cielo notturno Lascia che i ricordi prendano il volo E spero che la scintilla sopravviva Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva Abbiamo preso strade Ciò ha portato a confusione Ma in questo momento non importa affatto Lo riporteremo indietro Il nostro amore non è un’illusione Più in alto andiamo, più forte cadiamo Accenderemo un fuoco e daremo fuoco alle nostre vecchie vite E spero che la scintilla sopravviva Usa le parole come fuoco Illumina il cielo notturno Lascia che i ricordi prendano il volo E spero che la scintilla sopravviva Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva Sì, speriamo che la scintilla sopravviva