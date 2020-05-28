Ashley Tisdale: audio, testo e traduzione di Lemons

Ashley Tisdale ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo Lemons. La cantante e attrice ha contribuito alla scrittura del testo e l’ha definita una delle sue canzoni preferite mai registrate. Il brano arriva un anno dopo il lancio del suo album da solista Symptoms.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Lemons di Ashley Tisdale:
Audio di Lemons di Ashley Tisdale
Testo[Verse 1] I can’t afford these late nights and staying up
My tired eyes are signs I’ve done way too much
La-la-la-lately, my life’s been crazy
And I’ve been feelin’ stuck
Discovering I’ve got notes I never knew
When everything’s a struggle it’s hard to move
They’re paralyzing, but I’m still trying
Got all this shit to do
I’ve been stretching myself too thin [Chorus] I’ll take these walls and kick-kick-kick them down
Take all my problems knock ’em to the ground
Some days I can’t get out of bed
But my mama always said
“Life gives you lemons you just work it out” [Verse 2] I’ve had my share of fuck ups, I’ve made mistakes
I’ve done my best with no luck and cried to sleep
Look at the good days (and then the bad days)
I’ll wear the bad days (I’ll wear the bad days)
Can’t let ’em get to me (Can’t let ’em get to me)
[Pre-Chorus] I’ve been over-extended
I’ve been stretching myself too thin
And so [Chorus] I’ll take these walls and kick-kick-kick them down
Take all my problems knock ’em to the ground
Some days I can’t get out of bed
But my mama always said
“Life gives you lemons you just work it out” [Bridge] Filter out the sounds
Slow my heart break down
(Slow my heartbreak down)
I’ll take the noise and the fears and I’lll shh, shh, shh, shh, shh, shh shut ’em up [Chorus] I’ll take these walls and kick-kick-kick them down
Take all my problems knock ’em to the ground
I’ll take these walls and kick-kick-kick them down
Take all my problems knock ’em to the ground
Some days I can’t get out of bed
But my mama always said
“Life gives you lemons you just work it out”
[Outro] “Life gives you lemons you just work it out”
Oooh “Life gives you lemons you just work it out”
Yeah “Life gives you lemons you just work it out”
Mmm I’m gonna work it out
Traduzione
non posso permettermi queste notti fino a tardi a stare alzata
i miei occhi stanchi sono il segno che ho fatto veramente troppo
di recente la mia vita è stata pazza
e mi sono sentita intrappolata
ho scoperto di avere note che non sapevo di avere
quando tutto è una battaglia è difficile muoversi
sono paralizzanti, ma ci sto ancora provando
ho tutto questo schifo da fare
sono stata sovraesposta
mi sono stiracchiata troppo sottilmente
prendo questi muri e li butto giù
prendo i miei problemi e li butto per terra
ci sono giorni che non riesco a uscire dal letto
ma mia mamma dice sempre
se la vita ti dà limoni troverai il modo per farcela
ho le miei azioni di cazzate, ho fatto errori
ho fatto del mio meglio senza fortuna e mi sono addormentata piangendo
guarda ai giorni buoni (e poi i giorni brutti)
indosserò i brutti giorni (indosserò i brutti giorni)
non posso lasciare che mi prendano
sono stata sovraesposta
mi sono stiracchiata troppo sottilmente
prendo questi muri e li butto giù
prendo i miei problemi e li butto per terra
ci sono giorni che non riesco a uscire dal letto
ma mia mamma dice sempre
se la vita ti dà limoni troverai il modo per farcela
filtri del rumore
rallentano il collasso del mio cuore
prenderò i rumori e le paure e le zittirò
se la vita ti dà limoni troverai il modo per farcela
se la vita ti dà limoni troverai il modo per farcela
se la vita ti dà limoni troverai il modo per farcela
ce la farò