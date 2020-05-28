Ashley Tisdale: audio, testo e traduzione di Lemons

Ashley Tisdale ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo Lemons. La cantante e attrice ha contribuito alla scrittura del testo e l’ha definita una delle sue canzoni preferite mai registrate. Il brano arriva un anno dopo il lancio del suo album da solista Symptoms.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Lemons di Ashley Tisdale:

Audio di Lemons di Ashley Tisdale

Testo

[Verse 1] I can’t afford these late nights and staying upMy tired eyes are signs I’ve done way too muchLa-la-la-lately, my life’s been crazyAnd I’ve been feelin’ stuck

Discovering I’ve got notes I never knew

When everything’s a struggle it’s hard to move

They’re paralyzing, but I’m still trying

Got all this shit to do

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] I’ve been over-extendedI’ve been stretching myself too thin [Chorus] I’ll take these walls and kick-kick-kick them downTake all my problems knock ’em to the groundSome days I can’t get out of bedBut my mama always said“Life gives you lemons you just work it out” [Verse 2] I’ve had my share of fuck ups, I’ve made mistakesI’ve done my best with no luck and cried to sleepLook at the good days (and then the bad days)I’ll wear the bad days (I’ll wear the bad days)Can’t let ’em get to me (Can’t let ’em get to me)[Pre-Chorus] I’ve been over-extendedI’ve been stretching myself too thinAnd so [Chorus] I’ll take these walls and kick-kick-kick them downTake all my problems knock ’em to the groundSome days I can’t get out of bedBut my mama always said“Life gives you lemons you just work it out” [Bridge] Filter out the soundsSlow my heart break down(Slow my heartbreak down)I’ll take the noise and the fears and I’lll shh, shh, shh, shh, shh, shh shut ’em up [Chorus] I’ll take these walls and kick-kick-kick them downTake all my problems knock ’em to the groundI’ll take these walls and kick-kick-kick them downTake all my problems knock ’em to the groundSome days I can’t get out of bedBut my mama always said“Life gives you lemons you just work it out”[Outro] “Life gives you lemons you just work it out”Oooh “Life gives you lemons you just work it out”Yeah “Life gives you lemons you just work it out”Mmm I’m gonna work it out

non posso permettermi queste notti fino a tardi a stare alzata

i miei occhi stanchi sono il segno che ho fatto veramente troppo

di recente la mia vita è stata pazza

e mi sono sentita intrappolata

ho scoperto di avere note che non sapevo di avere

quando tutto è una battaglia è difficile muoversi

sono paralizzanti, ma ci sto ancora provando

ho tutto questo schifo da fare

sono stata sovraesposta

mi sono stiracchiata troppo sottilmente

prendo questi muri e li butto giù

prendo i miei problemi e li butto per terra

ci sono giorni che non riesco a uscire dal letto

ma mia mamma dice sempre

se la vita ti dà limoni troverai il modo per farcela

ho le miei azioni di cazzate, ho fatto errori

ho fatto del mio meglio senza fortuna e mi sono addormentata piangendo

guarda ai giorni buoni (e poi i giorni brutti)

indosserò i brutti giorni (indosserò i brutti giorni)

non posso lasciare che mi prendano

sono stata sovraesposta

mi sono stiracchiata troppo sottilmente

prendo questi muri e li butto giù

prendo i miei problemi e li butto per terra

ci sono giorni che non riesco a uscire dal letto

ma mia mamma dice sempre

se la vita ti dà limoni troverai il modo per farcela

filtri del rumore

rallentano il collasso del mio cuore

prenderò i rumori e le paure e le zittirò

se la vita ti dà limoni troverai il modo per farcela

se la vita ti dà limoni troverai il modo per farcela

se la vita ti dà limoni troverai il modo per farcela

ce la farò