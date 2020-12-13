Victoria Justice: audio, testo e traduzione di Treat Myself

Per tantissimo tempo è stata lontana dalla scene musicali ma Victoria Justice è tornata più carica di prima. Ha infatti rilasciato il nuovo singolo Treat Myself.
Avevo fatto una promessa a voi e a me stessa, che avrei rilasciato nuova musica nel 2020. Il mio progetto era quello di avere un album o un EP completamente finito ma ovviamente quest’anno non si è rivelato quello che molti di noi si aspettavano. E invece di disperarmi ho detto che diamine, farò uscire questo lo stesso.
Ho scritto e composto tantissime canzoni in questi ultimi anni ma questa, in particolar modo, ha un messaggio che penso sia molto importante per tutti noi in questo momento.
Testo Victoria Justice
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Can’t sleep through the night again
Damn it, here I go again
Conversations never end (Oh, oh)
You’ll never be good enough
You’re not capable of love
Might as well just give it up (Oh, oh)
Lies, lies, lies, overwhelmed inside
Haven’t loved myself for a minute
Try, try, try to be on my side
I’m my own worst enemy, admit it
I need to treat myself better
I really can be so unkind
I know that I deserve better
If only you could hear what goes on in my mind
I wouldn’t say the things I do to anybody else
So why’s it okay to say to myself?
I need to treat myself better
I need to treat myself, treat myself
[Verse 2] I don’t need nobody else
Learnin’ this shit for myself
Lighten up and smell all of the roses (Oh, oh)
Voices keep on whisperin’
But you should just stop listenin’
You got all that magic and you know it (Oh, oh)
Lies, lies, lies, overwhelmed inside
Haven’t loved myself for a minute
I need to treat myself better
I really can be so unkind
I know that I deserve better
If only you could hear what goes on in my mind
I wouldn’t say the things I do to anybody else
So why’s it okay to say to myself?
I need to treat myself better
I need to treat myself, treat myself
Better than I do
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Better than I do
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Better than I do
Ooh-ooh
Better than I do
Ooh-ooh
Better than I do
Ooh-ooh
[Outro] I need to treat myself, treat myself
Traduzione Victoria Justice
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
non riesco a dormire la notte
diamine, eccoci di nuovo
le conversazioni non finiscono mai
non sarai mai buono abbastanza
non sei capace di amare
potrei anche rinunciarci
bugie, bugie, bugie, mi colpiscono dentro
non mi sono amata per un minuto
prova, prova, prova a essere dal mio lato
sono il mio peggior nemico, ammettilo
ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa
posso essere veramente poco gentile
so che merito di meglio
se solo tu potessi sentire quello che c’è nella mia mente
non direi le cose che faccio a nessun altro
quindi perché va bene dirle a me stessa?
ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa
ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa, trattare me stessa
non ho bisogno di nessuno
ho imparato questa merda da sola
mi accendo e annuso tutte le rose
le voci continuano a sussurrare
ma dovresti solo smettere di ascoltare
hai tutta la magia in te e lo sai
bugie, bugie, bugie, mi colpiscono dentro
non mi sono amata per un minuto
ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa
posso essere veramente poco gentile
so che merito di meglio
se solo tu potessi sentire quello che c’è nella mia mente
non direi le cose che faccio a nessun altro
quindi perché va bene dirle a me stessa?
ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa
ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa, trattare me stessa
meglio di come faccio
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
meglio di come faccio
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
meglio di come faccio
Ooh-ooh
meglio di come faccio
Ooh-ooh
meglio di come faccio
Ooh-ooh
ho bisogno di trattare me stessa, trattare me stessa