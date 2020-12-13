Victoria Justice: audio, testo e traduzione di Treat Myself

Per tantissimo tempo è stata lontana dalla scene musicali ma Victoria Justice è tornata più carica di prima. Ha infatti rilasciato il nuovo singolo Treat Myself.

Avevo fatto una promessa a voi e a me stessa, che avrei rilasciato nuova musica nel 2020. Il mio progetto era quello di avere un album o un EP completamente finito ma ovviamente quest’anno non si è rivelato quello che molti di noi si aspettavano. E invece di disperarmi ho detto che diamine, farò uscire questo lo stesso.

Ho scritto e composto tantissime canzoni in questi ultimi anni ma questa, in particolar modo, ha un messaggio che penso sia molto importante per tutti noi in questo momento.

ACQUISTA TREAT MYSELF

<br />

Testo Victoria Justice

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Can’t sleep through the night again

Damn it, here I go again

Conversations never end (Oh, oh)

You’ll never be good enough

You’re not capable of love

Might as well just give it up (Oh, oh)

Lies, lies, lies, overwhelmed inside

Haven’t loved myself for a minute

Try, try, try to be on my side

I’m my own worst enemy, admit it

I need to treat myself better

I really can be so unkind

I know that I deserve better

If only you could hear what goes on in my mind

I wouldn’t say the things I do to anybody else

So why’s it okay to say to myself?

I need to treat myself better

I need to treat myself, treat myself

[Verse 2] I don’t need nobody else

Learnin’ this shit for myself

Lighten up and smell all of the roses (Oh, oh)

Voices keep on whisperin’

But you should just stop listenin’

You got all that magic and you know it (Oh, oh)

Lies, lies, lies, overwhelmed inside

Haven’t loved myself for a minute

I need to treat myself better

I really can be so unkind

I know that I deserve better

If only you could hear what goes on in my mind

I wouldn’t say the things I do to anybody else

So why’s it okay to say to myself?

I need to treat myself better

I need to treat myself, treat myself

Better than I do

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Better than I do

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Better than I do

Ooh-ooh

Better than I do

Ooh-ooh

Better than I do

Ooh-ooh

[Outro] I need to treat myself, treat myself

Traduzione Victoria Justice

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

non riesco a dormire la notte

diamine, eccoci di nuovo

le conversazioni non finiscono mai

non sarai mai buono abbastanza

non sei capace di amare

potrei anche rinunciarci

bugie, bugie, bugie, mi colpiscono dentro

non mi sono amata per un minuto

prova, prova, prova a essere dal mio lato

sono il mio peggior nemico, ammettilo

ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa

posso essere veramente poco gentile

so che merito di meglio

se solo tu potessi sentire quello che c’è nella mia mente

non direi le cose che faccio a nessun altro

quindi perché va bene dirle a me stessa?

ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa

ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa, trattare me stessa

non ho bisogno di nessuno

ho imparato questa merda da sola

mi accendo e annuso tutte le rose

le voci continuano a sussurrare

ma dovresti solo smettere di ascoltare

hai tutta la magia in te e lo sai

bugie, bugie, bugie, mi colpiscono dentro

non mi sono amata per un minuto

ho copiato gingergeneration

ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa

posso essere veramente poco gentile

so che merito di meglio

se solo tu potessi sentire quello che c’è nella mia mente

non direi le cose che faccio a nessun altro

quindi perché va bene dirle a me stessa?

ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa

ho bisogno di trattare meglio me stessa, trattare me stessa

meglio di come faccio

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

meglio di come faccio

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

meglio di come faccio

Ooh-ooh

meglio di come faccio

Ooh-ooh

meglio di come faccio

Ooh-ooh

ho bisogno di trattare me stessa, trattare me stessa