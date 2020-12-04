Teach me how to love di Shawn Mendes: traduzione e testo

Teach me how to love è una delle canzoni incluse in Wonder, il quarto album della carriera di Shawn Mendes. Il disco è disponibile dal 4 dicembre in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store.
Il nuovo disco di Shawn è composto da un totale di 14 pezzi. Il primo singolo, la title track Wonder, la potete ascoltare cliccando qui. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo altri tre album debuttati alla n°1 in classifica, tre dischi di platino e 11 ulteriori singoli certificati platino o multi-platino.
Shawn, inoltre, ha pubblicato su Instagram una lettera in cui racconta cosa lo ha ispirato nella lavorazione di quest’album:
Mi siete mancati così tanto! È stato un anno davvero terrificante per tutti, perciò vorrei mandare quintali d’amore a tutti voi! Ho scritto un album, si intitola Wonder. Per me è davvero come se avessi trascritto su carta un pezzo di me, e poi l’avessi registrato sotto forma di canzoni. Ho cercato di essere onesto e vero come non mai. È un mondo e un viaggio e un sogno e un album che avrei voluto realizzare già da parecchio tempo. Lo amo totalmente. Grazie per essere stati al mio fianco per tutti questi anni, vi adoro.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Teach me how to love di Shawn Mendes!
Testo[Verse 1] Ooh, your body’s like an ocean
I’m devoted to explore you
Ooh, what do you desire?
I’m inspired, I’ll do it for you [Pre-Chorus] Won’t you draw a map for me?
Laced with strawberries
And I’ll get on my knees [Chorus] Put my hands around you
Ooh, teach me how to
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
Teach me how to love
Put my hands around you
Ooh, teach me how to
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love [Verse 2] Your imagination, now I’m fixated
And I’m dying to learn
Every inch of you, therе’s something new
F’ing me up, I’m what you dеserve [Pre-Chorus] Just draw a map for me
Laced with strawberries
And I’ll get on my knees [Chorus] Put my hands around you
Ooh, teach me how to
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
Teach me how to love
Put my hands around you
Ooh, teach me how to
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love [Post-Chorus] How to love
How to love
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love [Bridge] Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love
Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush [Chorus] Put my hands around you
Ooh, teach me how to
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
Teach me how to love
Put my hands around you
Ooh, teach me how to
Touch you, tease, caress you, and please you
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love [Post-Chorus] How to love
How to love
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love
How to love
How to love
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love [Outro] Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love
Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush
Teach me, teach me, teach me how to love
Traduzione
ooh il tuo c0rpo è come un oceano
Non vedo l’ora di esplorarti
ooh che cosa desideri?
sono ispirato, lo farò per te
non ti andrebbe di disegnare una mappa per me?
ornata di fragole
e io mi metterò in ginocchio
passo le mie mani intorno a te
ooh insegnami come fare
toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere
insegnami come amare
passo le mie mani intorno a te
ooh insegnami come fare
toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere
insegnami come amare
la tua immaginazione, adesso sono ossessionato
e io non vedo l’ora di imparare
ogni centimetro di te, c’è qualcosa di nuovo
distruggendomi, sono quello che ti meriti
insegnami, insegnami, insegnami
come amare, come amare, come amare
insegnami, insegnami, insegnami
come amare, come amare, come amare
e io non mi fermerò fino a che non senti il brivido
e io non mi fermerò fino a che non senti il brivid0
insegnami, insegnami, insegnami come amare, come amare
dipingi una mappa per me
ornata di fragole
e mi metterò in ginocchio
passo le mie mani intorno a te
ooh insegnami come fare
toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere
insegnami come amare
passo le mie mani intorno a te
ooh insegnami come fare
toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere
insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare
come amare
come amare
insegnami, insegnami come amare
insegnami, insegnami come amare
baby non smetterò fino a che non sento il brivido (x3)
insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare
baby non smetterò fino a che non sento il brivido (x3)
passo le mie mani intorno a te
ooh insegnami come fare
toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere
insegnami come amare
passo le mie mani intorno a te
ooh insegnami come fare
toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere
insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare
come amare
come amare
insegnami, insegnami come amare
come amare
come amare
insegnami, insegnami come amare
babe io non mi fermo finché non sentirò il brivido (x3)
insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare
babe io non mi fermo finché non sentirò il brivido (x3)
insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare