Teach me how to love di Shawn Mendes: traduzione e testo

Teach me how to love è una delle canzoni incluse in Wonder, il quarto album della carriera di Shawn Mendes. Il disco è disponibile dal 4 dicembre in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store.

Il nuovo disco di Shawn è composto da un totale di 14 pezzi. Il primo singolo, la title track Wonder, la potete ascoltare cliccando qui. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo altri tre album debuttati alla n°1 in classifica, tre dischi di platino e 11 ulteriori singoli certificati platino o multi-platino.

Shawn, inoltre, ha pubblicato su Instagram una lettera in cui racconta cosa lo ha ispirato nella lavorazione di quest’album:

Mi siete mancati così tanto! È stato un anno davvero terrificante per tutti, perciò vorrei mandare quintali d’amore a tutti voi! Ho scritto un album, si intitola Wonder. Per me è davvero come se avessi trascritto su carta un pezzo di me, e poi l’avessi registrato sotto forma di canzoni. Ho cercato di essere onesto e vero come non mai. È un mondo e un viaggio e un sogno e un album che avrei voluto realizzare già da parecchio tempo. Lo amo totalmente. Grazie per essere stati al mio fianco per tutti questi anni, vi adoro.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Teach me how to love di Shawn Mendes!

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Ooh, your body’s like an oceanI’m devoted to explore youOoh, what do you desire?I’m inspired, I’ll do it for you [Pre-Chorus] Won’t you draw a map for me?Laced with strawberriesAnd I’ll get on my knees [Chorus] Put my hands around youOoh, teach me how toTouch you, tease, caress you, and please youTeach me how to lovePut my hands around youOoh, teach me how toTouch you, tease, caress you, and please youTeach me, teach me, teach me how to love [Verse 2] Your imagination, now I’m fixatedAnd I’m dying to learnEvery inch of you, therе’s something newF’ing me up, I’m what you dеserve [Pre-Chorus] Just draw a map for meLaced with strawberriesAnd I’ll get on my knees [Chorus] Put my hands around youOoh, teach me how toTouch you, tease, caress you, and please youTeach me how to lovePut my hands around youOoh, teach me how toTouch you, tease, caress you, and please youTeach me, teach me, teach me how to love [Post-Chorus] How to loveHow to loveTeach me, teach me, teach me how to loveTeach me, teach me, teach me how to love [Bridge] Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushBabe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushBabe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushTeach me, teach me, teach me how to loveBabe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushBabe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushBabe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rush [Chorus] Put my hands around youOoh, teach me how toTouch you, tease, caress you, and please youTeach me how to lovePut my hands around youOoh, teach me how toTouch you, tease, caress you, and please youTeach me, teach me, teach me how to love [Post-Chorus] How to loveHow to loveTeach me, teach me, teach me how to loveHow to loveHow to loveTeach me, teach me, teach me how to love [Outro] Babe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushBabe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushBabe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushTeach me, teach me, teach me how to loveBabe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushBabe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushBabe, I won’t stop ’til you feel the rushTeach me, teach me, teach me how to love

ooh il tuo c0rpo è come un oceano

Non vedo l’ora di esplorarti

ooh che cosa desideri?

sono ispirato, lo farò per te

non ti andrebbe di disegnare una mappa per me?

ornata di fragole

e io mi metterò in ginocchio

passo le mie mani intorno a te

ooh insegnami come fare

toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere

insegnami come amare

passo le mie mani intorno a te

ooh insegnami come fare

toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere

insegnami come amare

la tua immaginazione, adesso sono ossessionato

e io non vedo l’ora di imparare

ogni centimetro di te, c’è qualcosa di nuovo

distruggendomi, sono quello che ti meriti

insegnami, insegnami, insegnami

come amare, come amare, come amare

insegnami, insegnami, insegnami

come amare, come amare, come amare

e io non mi fermerò fino a che non senti il brivido

e io non mi fermerò fino a che non senti il brivid0

insegnami, insegnami, insegnami come amare, come amare

dipingi una mappa per me

ornata di fragole

e mi metterò in ginocchio

passo le mie mani intorno a te

ooh insegnami come fare

toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere

insegnami come amare

passo le mie mani intorno a te

ooh insegnami come fare

toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere

insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare

come amare

come amare

insegnami, insegnami come amare

insegnami, insegnami come amare

baby non smetterò fino a che non sento il brivido (x3)

insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare

baby non smetterò fino a che non sento il brivido (x3)

passo le mie mani intorno a te

ooh insegnami come fare

toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere

insegnami come amare

passo le mie mani intorno a te

ooh insegnami come fare

toccati, stimolati, accarezzati e datti piacere

insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare

come amare

come amare

insegnami, insegnami come amare

come amare

come amare

insegnami, insegnami come amare

babe io non mi fermo finché non sentirò il brivido (x3)

insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare

babe io non mi fermo finché non sentirò il brivido (x3)

insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare, insegnami come amare