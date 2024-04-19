Taylor Swift – Guilty As Sin: audio, testo e traduzione

Guilty As Sin è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Si dice che la canzone riguardi il cantautore britannico Matty Healy a causa della negatività che lo circonda nei media e della sua presunta relazione con Taylor.

Testo Guilty As Sin

[Intro]

Drowning in the Blue Nile

He sent me downtown lights

I hadn’t heard it in a while

My boredom’s blown deep

This cage was once just fine

Am I allowed to cry?

[Verse 1]

I dream of cracking locks

Throwing my life to the Wolves or the ocean rocks

Crashing into him tonight, he’s a paradox

I’m seeing visions, never mad or bad or wise

[Chorus 1]

What if he’s written mine on my upper thigh only in my mind

One slip and falling back into the hedge maze

Oh what a way to die

I keep recalling things we never did

Messy top lip kiss

How I long for our tryst

Without ever touching his skin

How can I be guilty as sin?

[Verse 2]

I keep thesе belongings locked

In lower casе inside a vault

Someone told me, “There’s no such thing as bad fights, only your actions talk”

These fatal fantasies given way to labored breath taking all of me

We’ve already done it in my head

If it’s make believe

Why does it feel like a vow?

We’ll fold apart somehow

[Chorus 2]

What if he’s written mine on my upper thigh only in my mind

One slip and falling back into the hedge maze

Oh what a way to die

My bed sheets are a blaze

I screamed his name

Building up like waves crashing over my grave

Without ever touching his skin

How can I be guilty as sin?

[Bridge]

What if I roll the stone away?

They’re gonna crucify me anyway

What if the way you hold is actually what’s holy?

If long suffering propriety is what they want from me

They don’t know how you’ve haunted me so stunningly

I choose you and me, religiously

[Chorus]

What if he’s written mine on my upper thigh only in my mind

One slip and I’m falling back into the hedge maze

Oh what a way to die

I keep recalling things we never did

Messy top lip kiss

How I long for our tryst

Without ever touching his skin

How can I be guilty as sin?

[Outro]

He sent me downtown lights

I hadn’t heard it in a while

Am I allowed to cry?

