Taylor Swift – Guilty As Sin: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
the tortured poets departments

Guilty As Sin è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Si dice che la canzone riguardi il cantautore britannico Matty Healy a causa della negatività che lo circonda nei media e della sua presunta relazione con Taylor.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Guilty As Sin

[Intro]
Drowning in the Blue Nile
He sent me downtown lights
I hadn’t heard it in a while
My boredom’s blown deep
This cage was once just fine
Am I allowed to cry?

[Verse 1]
I dream of cracking locks
Throwing my life to the Wolves or the ocean rocks
Crashing into him tonight, he’s a paradox
I’m seeing visions, never mad or bad or wise

[Chorus 1]
What if he’s written mine on my upper thigh only in my mind
One slip and falling back into the hedge maze
Oh what a way to die
I keep recalling things we never did
Messy top lip kiss
How I long for our tryst
Without ever touching his skin
How can I be guilty as sin?

[Verse 2]
I keep thesе belongings locked
In lower casе inside a vault
Someone told me, “There’s no such thing as bad fights, only your actions talk”
These fatal fantasies given way to labored breath taking all of me
We’ve already done it in my head
If it’s make believe
Why does it feel like a vow?
We’ll fold apart somehow

[Chorus 2]
What if he’s written mine on my upper thigh only in my mind
One slip and falling back into the hedge maze
Oh what a way to die
My bed sheets are a blaze
I screamed his name
Building up like waves crashing over my grave
Without ever touching his skin
How can I be guilty as sin?

[Bridge]
What if I roll the stone away?
They’re gonna crucify me anyway
What if the way you hold is actually what’s holy?
If long suffering propriety is what they want from me
They don’t know how you’ve haunted me so stunningly
I choose you and me, religiously

[Chorus]
What if he’s written mine on my upper thigh only in my mind
One slip and I’m falling back into the hedge maze
Oh what a way to die
I keep recalling things we never did
Messy top lip kiss
How I long for our tryst
Without ever touching his skin
How can I be guilty as sin?

[Outro]
He sent me downtown lights
I hadn’t heard it in a while
Am I allowed to cry?

Traduzione Guilty As Sin

In aggiornamento

