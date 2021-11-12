Taylor Swift – The Last Time (Ft. Gary Lightbody): Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version) scritto da Laura Boni 12 Novembre 2021 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è The Last Time feat. Gary Lightbody. Il brano è il primo duetto presente nel disco e lei ha confessato che ha scelto di fare questa featuring perché era stata sempre fan della voce del leader degli Snow Patrol; nella canzone Taylor e Gary sono due ex innamorati che si danno a vicenda l’ultima chance. The Last Time è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhall. Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)! La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran. Audio di The Last Time (Ft. Gary Lightbody) di Taylor Swift: Testo di The Last Time (Ft. Gary Lightbody) di Taylor Swift: [Verse 1: Gary Lightbody] Find myself at your door Just like all those times before I’m not sure how I got there All roads they lead me here I imagine you are home In your room, all alone And you open your eyes into mine And everything feels better [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody] And right before your eyes I’m breaking, no past No reasons why Just you and me [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody] This is the last time I’m asking you this Put my name at the top of your list This is the last time I’m asking you why You break my heart in the blink of an eye (Eye, eye) [Verse 2: Taylor Swift] You find yourself at my door Just like all those times before You wear your best apology But I was there to watch you leave And all the times I let you in Just for you to go again Disappear when you come back Everything is better [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody] And right before your eyes I’m aching, run fast Nowhere to hide Just you and me [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody] This is the last time I’m asking you this Put my name at the top of your list This is the last time I’m asking you why You break my heart in the blink of an eye (Eye, eye) [Guitar Solo] [Bridge: Taylor Swift and Gary Lightbody] This is the last time you tell me I’ve got it wrong This is the last time I say it’s been you all along This is the last time I let you in my door This is the last time, I won’t hurt you anymore Oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho Oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody] This is the last time I’m asking you this Put my name at the top of your list This is the last time I’m asking you why You break my heart in the blink of an eye [Outro: Taylor Swift, Gary Lightbody, Both] This is the last time I’m asking you this (This is the last time I’m asking you this) Put my name at the top of your list (Put my name at the top of your list) This is the last time I’m asking you why (This is the last time I’m asking you why) You break my heart in the blink of an eye (You break my heart) This is the last time I’m asking you, last time I’m asking you Last time I’m asking you this x4 Traduzione di The Last Time (Ft. Gary Lightbody) di Taylor Swift: [Verse 1: Gary Lightbody] Mi sono ritrovato alla tua porta come tutte quelle altre volte prima Non sono certo di come ci sono arrivato tutte le strade che mi hanno portato qui immagino che tu sei casa nella tua stanza, da soli e apri gli occhi nei miei e tutto va meglio [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody] ed proprio davanti ai tuoi occhi Mi sto spezzando, nessun passato per nessuna ragione solo tu ed io [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody] Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo questa cosa di mettere il mio nome in cima alle tue priorità Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo perché Mi hai spezzato il cuore in un batter d’occhio (occhio, occhio) [Verse 2: Taylor Swift] Ti sei ritrovato davanti alla mia porta come tutte quelle altre volte prima Indossi le tue scusi migliori ma ero li mentre ti guardavo andare via e tutte le altre volte che ti ho fatto entrare e poi te ne sei sempre andato scompare quando torni Tutto va meglio [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody] ed proprio davanti ai tuoi occhi Sto soffrendo, corri veloce Nessun posto dove nascondersi solo tu ed io [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody] Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo questa cosa di mettere il mio nome in cima alle tue priorità Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo perché Mi hai spezzato il cuore in un batter d’occhio (occhio, occhio) [Guitar Solo] [Bridge: Taylor Swift and Gary Lightbody] Questa è l’ultima volta che mi dici che sono sbagliata Questa è l’ultima volta che dirò che sei sempre stata tu Questa è l’ultima volta che ti lascio entrare Questa è l’ultima volta, non ti ferirò più Oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho Oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody] Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo questa cosa di mettere il mio nome in cima alle tue priorità Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo perché Mi hai spezzato il cuore in un batter d’occhio (occhio, occhio) [Outro: Taylor Swift, Gary Lightbody, Both] Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo questa cosa (Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo questa cosa) di mettere il mio nome in cima alle tue priorità (di mettere il mio nome in cima alle tue priorità ) Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo perché (Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo perché) Mi hai spezzato il cuore in un batter d’occhio (Mi hai spezzato il cuore) Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo, questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo x4 Traduzione di The Last Time (Ft. 