Taylor Swift – The Last Time (Ft. Gary Lightbody): Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è The Last Time feat. Gary Lightbody. Il brano è il primo duetto presente nel disco e lei ha confessato che ha scelto di fare questa featuring perché era stata sempre fan della voce del leader degli Snow Patrol; nella canzone Taylor e Gary sono due ex innamorati che si danno a vicenda l’ultima chance.

The Last Time è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhall.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di The Last Time (Ft. Gary Lightbody) di Taylor Swift:

Testo di The Last Time (Ft. Gary Lightbody) di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1: Gary Lightbody]

Find myself at your door

Just like all those times before

I’m not sure how I got there

All roads they lead me here

I imagine you are home

In your room, all alone

And you open your eyes into mine

And everything feels better

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody]

And right before your eyes

I’m breaking, no past

No reasons why

Just you and me

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody]

This is the last time I’m asking you this

Put my name at the top of your list

This is the last time I’m asking you why

You break my heart in the blink of an eye (Eye, eye)

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift]

You find yourself at my door

Just like all those times before

You wear your best apology

But I was there to watch you leave

And all the times I let you in

Just for you to go again

Disappear when you come back

Everything is better

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody]

And right before your eyes

I’m aching, run fast

Nowhere to hide

Just you and me

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody]

This is the last time I’m asking you this

Put my name at the top of your list

This is the last time I’m asking you why

You break my heart in the blink of an eye (Eye, eye)

[Guitar Solo]

[Bridge: Taylor Swift and Gary Lightbody]

This is the last time you tell me I’ve got it wrong

This is the last time I say it’s been you all along

This is the last time I let you in my door

This is the last time, I won’t hurt you anymore

Oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho

Oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody]

This is the last time I’m asking you this

Put my name at the top of your list

This is the last time I’m asking you why

You break my heart in the blink of an eye

[Outro: Taylor Swift, Gary Lightbody, Both]

This is the last time I’m asking you this

(This is the last time I’m asking you this)

Put my name at the top of your list

(Put my name at the top of your list)

This is the last time I’m asking you why

(This is the last time I’m asking you why)

You break my heart in the blink of an eye

(You break my heart)

This is the last time I’m asking you, last time I’m asking you

Last time I’m asking you this

x4

Traduzione di The Last Time (Ft. Gary Lightbody) di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1: Gary Lightbody]

Mi sono ritrovato alla tua porta

come tutte quelle altre volte prima

Non sono certo di come ci sono arrivato

tutte le strade che mi hanno portato qui

immagino che tu sei casa

nella tua stanza, da soli

e apri gli occhi nei miei

e tutto va meglio

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody]

ed proprio davanti ai tuoi occhi

Mi sto spezzando, nessun passato

per nessuna ragione

solo tu ed io

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody]

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo questa cosa

di mettere il mio nome in cima alle tue priorità

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo perché

Mi hai spezzato il cuore in un batter d’occhio (occhio, occhio)

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift]

Ti sei ritrovato davanti alla mia porta

come tutte quelle altre volte prima

Indossi le tue scusi migliori

ma ero li mentre ti guardavo andare via

e tutte le altre volte che ti ho fatto entrare

e poi te ne sei sempre andato

scompare quando torni

Tutto va meglio

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody]

ed proprio davanti ai tuoi occhi

Sto soffrendo, corri veloce

Nessun posto dove nascondersi

solo tu ed io

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody]

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo questa cosa

di mettere il mio nome in cima alle tue priorità

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo perché

Mi hai spezzato il cuore in un batter d’occhio (occhio, occhio)

[Guitar Solo]

[Bridge: Taylor Swift and Gary Lightbody]

Questa è l’ultima volta che mi dici che sono sbagliata

Questa è l’ultima volta che dirò che sei sempre stata tu

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti lascio entrare

Questa è l’ultima volta, non ti ferirò più

Oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho

Oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho, oh-ho

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Gary Lightbody]

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo questa cosa

di mettere il mio nome in cima alle tue priorità

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo perché

Mi hai spezzato il cuore in un batter d’occhio (occhio, occhio)

[Outro: Taylor Swift, Gary Lightbody, Both]

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo questa cosa

(Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo questa cosa)

di mettere il mio nome in cima alle tue priorità

(di mettere il mio nome in cima alle tue priorità )

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo perché

(Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo perché)

Mi hai spezzato il cuore in un batter d’occhio

(Mi hai spezzato il cuore)

Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo, questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiedo

x4

