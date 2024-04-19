Taylor Swift – The Black Dog: audio, testo e traduzione

The Black Dog è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Nella canzone spiega che The Black Dog è un pub in cui il suo ex si trova e lei lo sa perché lui si è dimenticato di smettere di condividere la sua location con lei sul telefono; la cantante parla della fine della relazione, che chiaramente le spezza ancora il cuore.

Testo The Black Dog

[Verse 1]

I am someone who until recent events

You shared your secrets with

And your location, you forgot to turn it off

And so I watch as you walk

Into some bar called The Black Dog

And pierce new holes in my heart

You forgot to turn it off

[Pre-Chorus]

And it hits me

I just don’t understand

[Chorus]

How you don’t miss me

In The Black Dog, when someone plays The Starting Line

And you jump up, but she’s too young to know this song

That was intertwined in the magic fabric of our dreaming

Old habits die screaming

[Verse 2]

I move through the world with a heart broken

My longing state unspoken

And I may never open up thе way I did for you

And all of those best laid plans

You said I needed a bravе man

Then proceeded to play him

Until I believed it too

[Pre-Chorus]

And it kills me

I just don’t understand

[Chorus]

How you don’t miss me

In the shower, and remember how my rain-soaked body

Was shaking, do you hate me?

Was it hazing for a cruel fraternity?

I pledged, and I still mean it

Old habits die screaming

[Bridge]

Six weeks of breathing clean air

I still miss the smoke

Were you making fun of me?

With some esoteric joke?

Now I wanna sell my house

And set fire to all my clothes

And hire a priest to come and exercise my demons

[Chorus]

Even if I die screaming-ing

And I hope you hear it-it-it

And I hope it’s shitty in The Black Dog

When someone plays the starting line and you jump up

But she’s too young to know this song

That was intertwined in the tragic fabric of my dreaming

This tail between your legs, you’re leaving

[Outro]

I still can’t believe it

‘Cause old habits die screaming

Traduzione The Black Dog

In aggiornamento