Taylor Swift – The Black Dog: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 19 Aprile 2024 The Black Dog è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell'album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: Nella canzone spiega che The Black Dog è un pub in cui il suo ex si trova e lei lo sa perché lui si è dimenticato di smettere di condividere la sua location con lei sul telefono; la cantante parla della fine della relazione, che chiaramente le spezza ancora il cuore. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo The Black Dog [Verse 1] I am someone who until recent events You shared your secrets with And your location, you forgot to turn it off And so I watch as you walk Into some bar called The Black Dog And pierce new holes in my heart You forgot to turn it off [Pre-Chorus] And it hits me I just don't understand [Chorus] How you don't miss me In The Black Dog, when someone plays The Starting Line And you jump up, but she's too young to know this song That was intertwined in the magic fabric of our dreaming Old habits die screaming [Verse 2] I move through the world with a heart broken My longing state unspoken And I may never open up thе way I did for you And all of those best laid plans You said I needed a bravе man Then proceeded to play him Until I believed it too [Pre-Chorus] And it kills me I just don't understand [Chorus] How you don't miss me In the shower, and remember how my rain-soaked body Was shaking, do you hate me? Was it hazing for a cruel fraternity? I pledged, and I still mean it Old habits die screaming [Bridge] Six weeks of breathing clean air I still miss the smoke Were you making fun of me? With some esoteric joke? Now I wanna sell my house And set fire to all my clothes And hire a priest to come and exercise my demons [Chorus] Even if I die screaming-ing And I hope you hear it-it-it And I hope it's shitty in The Black Dog When someone plays the starting line and you jump up But she's too young to know this song That was intertwined in the tragic fabric of my dreaming This tail between your legs, you're leaving [Outro] I still can't believe it 'Cause old habits die screaming Traduzione The Black Dog In aggiornamento