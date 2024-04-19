Taylor Swift – The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived: audio, testo e traduzione

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Il brano è un messaggio per “l’uomo più piccolo che sia mai vissuto” in cui dice che non le manca quello che hanno avuto, ma vorrebbe capire perché lui si è comportato in quel modo: “ti meriti la prigione”. Taylor dice che si dimenticherà di lui, ma non di quello che ha fatto. Il brano potrebbe parlare della breve relazione avuta con il collega dei The 1975, Matty Healy.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

[Verse 1]

Was any of it true?

Gazing at me starry-eyed

In your Jehovah’s Witness suit

Who the fuck was that guy?

You tried to buy some pills

From a friend of friends of mine

They just ghosted you

Now you know what it feels like

[Chorus]

And I don’t even want you back, I just want to know

If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal

And I don’t miss what we had, but could someone give

A message to the smallest man who ever lived?

[Verse 2]

You hung me on your wall

Stabbed me with your push pins

In public, showed me off

Then sank in stoned oblivion

‘Cause once your queen had come

You’d treat her likе an also-ran

You didn’t measure up

In any measurе of a man

[Chorus]

And I don’t even want you back, I just want to know

If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal

And I don’t miss what we had, but could someone give

A message to the smallest man who ever lived?

[Verse 3]

Were you sent by someone

Who wanted me dead?

Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed?

Were you writing a book?

Were you a sleeper cell spy?

In fifty years will all this be declassified?

And you’ll confess why you did it

And I’ll say, “Good riddance”

‘Cause it wasn’t sexy once it wasn’t forbidden

I would’ve died for your sins

Instead I just died inside

And you deserve prison, but you won’t get time

You’ll slide into inboxes and slip through the bars

You crashed my party and your rental car

You said normal girls were “boring”

But you were gone by the morning

You kicked out the stage lights, but you’re still performing

And in plain sight you hid

But you are what you did

And I’ll forget you, but I’ll never forgive

The smallest man who ever lived

Traduzione The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

In aggiornamento