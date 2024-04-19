GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
the tortured poets departments

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Il brano è un messaggio per “l’uomo più piccolo che sia mai vissuto” in cui dice che non le manca quello che hanno avuto, ma vorrebbe capire perché lui si è comportato in quel modo: “ti meriti la prigione”. Taylor dice che si dimenticherà di lui, ma non di quello che ha fatto. Il brano potrebbe parlare della breve relazione avuta con il collega dei The 1975, Matty Healy.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

[Verse 1]
Was any of it true?
Gazing at me starry-eyed
In your Jehovah’s Witness suit
Who the fuck was that guy?
You tried to buy some pills
From a friend of friends of mine
They just ghosted you
Now you know what it feels like

[Chorus]
And I don’t even want you back, I just want to know
If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal
And I don’t miss what we had, but could someone give
A message to the smallest man who ever lived?

[Verse 2]
You hung me on your wall
Stabbed me with your push pins
In public, showed me off
Then sank in stoned oblivion
‘Cause once your queen had come
You’d treat her likе an also-ran
You didn’t measure up
In any measurе of a man

[Chorus]
And I don’t even want you back, I just want to know
If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal
And I don’t miss what we had, but could someone give
A message to the smallest man who ever lived?

[Verse 3]
Were you sent by someone
Who wanted me dead?
Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed?
Were you writing a book?
Were you a sleeper cell spy?
In fifty years will all this be declassified?
And you’ll confess why you did it
And I’ll say, “Good riddance”
‘Cause it wasn’t sexy once it wasn’t forbidden
I would’ve died for your sins
Instead I just died inside
And you deserve prison, but you won’t get time
You’ll slide into inboxes and slip through the bars
You crashed my party and your rental car
You said normal girls were “boring”
But you were gone by the morning
You kicked out the stage lights, but you’re still performing
And in plain sight you hid
But you are what you did
And I’ll forget you, but I’ll never forgive
The smallest man who ever lived

Traduzione The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

In aggiornamento

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

Articoli correlati