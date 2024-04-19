Taylor Swift – The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: Il brano è un messaggio per “l’uomo più piccolo che sia mai vissuto” in cui dice che non le manca quello che hanno avuto, ma vorrebbe capire perché lui si è comportato in quel modo: “ti meriti la prigione”. Taylor dice che si dimenticherà di lui, ma non di quello che ha fatto. Il brano potrebbe parlare della breve relazione avuta con il collega dei The 1975, Matty Healy. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived [Verse 1] Was any of it true? Gazing at me starry-eyed In your Jehovah’s Witness suit Who the fuck was that guy? You tried to buy some pills From a friend of friends of mine They just ghosted you Now you know what it feels like [Chorus] And I don’t even want you back, I just want to know If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal And I don’t miss what we had, but could someone give A message to the smallest man who ever lived? [Verse 2] You hung me on your wall Stabbed me with your push pins In public, showed me off Then sank in stoned oblivion ‘Cause once your queen had come You’d treat her likе an also-ran You didn’t measure up In any measurе of a man [Chorus] And I don’t even want you back, I just want to know If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal And I don’t miss what we had, but could someone give A message to the smallest man who ever lived? [Verse 3] Were you sent by someone Who wanted me dead? Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed? Were you writing a book? Were you a sleeper cell spy? In fifty years will all this be declassified? And you’ll confess why you did it And I’ll say, “Good riddance” ‘Cause it wasn’t sexy once it wasn’t forbidden I would’ve died for your sins Instead I just died inside And you deserve prison, but you won’t get time You’ll slide into inboxes and slip through the bars You crashed my party and your rental car You said normal girls were “boring” But you were gone by the morning You kicked out the stage lights, but you’re still performing And in plain sight you hid But you are what you did And I’ll forget you, but I’ll never forgive The smallest man who ever lived Traduzione The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived In aggiornamento Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift