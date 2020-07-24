Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.

Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.

<br />

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Mirrorball di Taylor Swift:

Testo Taylor Swift

I want you to know

I’m a mirrorball

I’ll show you every version of yourself tonight

I’ll get you out on the floor

Shimmering beautiful

And when I break, it’s in a million pieces

Hush, when no one is around, my dear

You’ll find me on my tallest tip-toes

Spinning in my highest heels, love

Shining just for you

Hush, I know they said the end is near

But I’m still on my tallest tip-toes

Spinning in my highest heels, love

Shining just for you

Ritornello

I want you to know

I’m a mirrorball

I can change everything about me to fit in

You are not like the regulars

The masquerade revelers

Drunk as they watch my shattered edges glisten

Hush, when no one is around, my dear

You’ll find me on my tallest tip-toes

Spinning in my highest heels, love

Shining just for you

Hush, I know they said the end is near

But I’m still on my tallest tip-toes

Spinning in my highest heels, love

Shining just for you

And they called off the circus, burned the disco down

When they sent home the horses and the rodeo clowns

I’m still on that tightrope

I’m still trying everything to get you laughing at me

I’m still a believer, but I don’t know why

I’ve never been a natural, all I do is try, try, try

I’m still on that trapeze

I’m still trying everything to keep you looking at me

Because I’m a mirrorball

I’m a mirrorball

And I’ll show you every version of yourself tonight

Traduzione di Taylor Swift

Io voglio che tu sappia

Sono una palla di vetro

Ti mostrerò ogni versione di te stesso stasera

Ti tirerò fuori dal pavimento

Splendente luccicante

E quando mi rompo, è in un milione di pezzi

Silenzio, quando non c’è nessuno, baby

Mi troverai sulle punte dei piedi più alte

Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore

Splendente solo per te

Zitto, so che hanno detto che la fine è vicina

Ma sono ancora in punta di piedi

Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore

Splendente solo per te

Io voglio che tu sappia

Sono una palla di vetro

Posso cambiare tutto di me per adattarmi

Non sei come i clienti abituali

I festaioli mascherati

Ubriachi mentre guardano i miei bordi frantumati luccicare

Silenzio, quando non c’è nessuno, mia cara

Mi troverai sulle punte dei piedi più alte

Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore

Splendente solo per te

Zitto, so che hanno detto che la fine è vicina

Ma sono ancora in punta di piedi

Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore

Splendente solo per te

E hanno richiamato il circo, bruciato la discoteca

Quando rimandarono a casa i cavalli e i pagliacci del rodeo

Sono ancora su quella corda tesa

Sto ancora provando tutto per farti ridere di me

Sono ancora credente, ma non so perché

Non sono mai stato un naturale, tutto ciò che faccio è provare, provare, provare

Sono ancora su quel trapezio

Sto ancora provando tutto per farti guardare me

Perché sono una palla di vetro

Sono una palla di vetro

E ti mostrerò ogni versione di te stesso stasera

<br />

Cosa ne pensate dell’album di Taylor Swift?