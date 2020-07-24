CanzoniMusicaTaylor SwiftUltime News

Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di Mirrorball

di Roberta Marciano
scritto da Roberta Marciano
taylor swift album

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.

Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.

ACQUISTA L’ALBUM FOLKLORE

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Mirrorball di Taylor Swift:

Sponsored by Kaplan!

CLICCA QUI PER ACQUISTARE IL BRANO

 

Testo Taylor Swift

I want you to know
I’m a mirrorball
I’ll show you every version of yourself tonight
I’ll get you out on the floor
Shimmering beautiful
And when I break, it’s in a million pieces

Hush, when no one is around, my dear
You’ll find me on my tallest tip-toes
Spinning in my highest heels, love
Shining just for you
Hush, I know they said the end is near
But I’m still on my tallest tip-toes
Spinning in my highest heels, love
Shining just for you

Ritornello

I want you to know
I’m a mirrorball
I can change everything about me to fit in
You are not like the regulars
The masquerade revelers
Drunk as they watch my shattered edges glisten

Hush, when no one is around, my dear
You’ll find me on my tallest tip-toes
Spinning in my highest heels, love
Shining just for you
Hush, I know they said the end is near
But I’m still on my tallest tip-toes
Spinning in my highest heels, love
Shining just for you

And they called off the circus, burned the disco down
When they sent home the horses and the rodeo clowns
I’m still on that tightrope
I’m still trying everything to get you laughing at me
I’m still a believer, but I don’t know why
I’ve never been a natural, all I do is try, try, try
I’m still on that trapeze
I’m still trying everything to keep you looking at me

Because I’m a mirrorball
I’m a mirrorball
And I’ll show you every version of yourself tonight

Traduzione di Taylor Swift

Io voglio che tu sappia
Sono una palla di vetro
Ti mostrerò ogni versione di te stesso stasera
Ti tirerò fuori dal pavimento
Splendente luccicante
E quando mi rompo, è in un milione di pezzi

Silenzio, quando non c’è nessuno, baby
Mi troverai sulle punte dei piedi più alte
Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore
Splendente solo per te
Zitto, so che hanno detto che la fine è vicina
Ma sono ancora in punta di piedi
Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore
Splendente solo per te

Io voglio che tu sappia
Sono una palla di vetro
Posso cambiare tutto di me per adattarmi
Non sei come i clienti abituali
I festaioli mascherati
Ubriachi mentre guardano i miei bordi frantumati luccicare

Silenzio, quando non c’è nessuno, mia cara
Mi troverai sulle punte dei piedi più alte
Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore
Splendente solo per te
Zitto, so che hanno detto che la fine è vicina
Ma sono ancora in punta di piedi
Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore
Splendente solo per te

E hanno richiamato il circo, bruciato la discoteca
Quando rimandarono a casa i cavalli e i pagliacci del rodeo
Sono ancora su quella corda tesa
Sto ancora provando tutto per farti ridere di me
Sono ancora credente, ma non so perché
Non sono mai stato un naturale, tutto ciò che faccio è provare, provare, provare
Sono ancora su quel trapezio
Sto ancora provando tutto per farti guardare me

Perché sono una palla di vetro
Sono una palla di vetro
E ti mostrerò ogni versione di te stesso stasera

 

Cosa ne pensate dell’album di Taylor Swift?

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

Articoli Correlati

Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di Seven

Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di My...

Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di Exile...

Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di The...

Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione del brano...

Taylor Swift: video, testo e traduzione del singolo...

Taylor Swift: su Instagram il filtro dedicato all’album...

Taylor Swift annuncia a sorpresa l’album Folklore (cover...

Cancel Culture: cos’è e come si può tradurre...

Katy Perry: tutto quello che sappiamo sul suo...