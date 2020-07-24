Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.
Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Mirrorball di Taylor Swift:
Testo Taylor Swift
I want you to know
I’m a mirrorball
I’ll show you every version of yourself tonight
I’ll get you out on the floor
Shimmering beautiful
And when I break, it’s in a million pieces
Hush, when no one is around, my dear
You’ll find me on my tallest tip-toes
Spinning in my highest heels, love
Shining just for you
Hush, I know they said the end is near
But I’m still on my tallest tip-toes
Spinning in my highest heels, love
Shining just for you
Ritornello
I want you to know
I’m a mirrorball
I can change everything about me to fit in
You are not like the regulars
The masquerade revelers
Drunk as they watch my shattered edges glisten
Hush, when no one is around, my dear
You’ll find me on my tallest tip-toes
Spinning in my highest heels, love
Shining just for you
Hush, I know they said the end is near
But I’m still on my tallest tip-toes
Spinning in my highest heels, love
Shining just for you
And they called off the circus, burned the disco down
When they sent home the horses and the rodeo clowns
I’m still on that tightrope
I’m still trying everything to get you laughing at me
I’m still a believer, but I don’t know why
I’ve never been a natural, all I do is try, try, try
I’m still on that trapeze
I’m still trying everything to keep you looking at me
Because I’m a mirrorball
I’m a mirrorball
And I’ll show you every version of yourself tonight
Traduzione di Taylor Swift
Io voglio che tu sappia
Sono una palla di vetro
Ti mostrerò ogni versione di te stesso stasera
Ti tirerò fuori dal pavimento
Splendente luccicante
E quando mi rompo, è in un milione di pezzi
Silenzio, quando non c’è nessuno, baby
Mi troverai sulle punte dei piedi più alte
Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore
Splendente solo per te
Zitto, so che hanno detto che la fine è vicina
Ma sono ancora in punta di piedi
Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore
Splendente solo per te
Io voglio che tu sappia
Sono una palla di vetro
Posso cambiare tutto di me per adattarmi
Non sei come i clienti abituali
I festaioli mascherati
Ubriachi mentre guardano i miei bordi frantumati luccicare
Silenzio, quando non c’è nessuno, mia cara
Mi troverai sulle punte dei piedi più alte
Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore
Splendente solo per te
Zitto, so che hanno detto che la fine è vicina
Ma sono ancora in punta di piedi
Girando nei miei tacchi più alti, amore
Splendente solo per te
E hanno richiamato il circo, bruciato la discoteca
Quando rimandarono a casa i cavalli e i pagliacci del rodeo
Sono ancora su quella corda tesa
Sto ancora provando tutto per farti ridere di me
Sono ancora credente, ma non so perché
Non sono mai stato un naturale, tutto ciò che faccio è provare, provare, provare
Sono ancora su quel trapezio
Sto ancora provando tutto per farti guardare me
Perché sono una palla di vetro
Sono una palla di vetro
E ti mostrerò ogni versione di te stesso stasera