Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di My tears ricochet

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.

Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.

ACQUISTA L’ALBUM FOLKLORE

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di My tears ricochet di Taylor Swift:

CLICCA QUI PER ACQUISTARE IL BRANO

Testo di Taylor Swift

We gather here, we line up, weepin’ in a sunlit room

And if I’m on fire, you’ll be made of ashes, too

Even on my worst day, did I deserve, babe

All the hell you gave me?

‘Cause I loved you, I swear I loved you

‘Til my dying day

I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace

And you’re the hero flying around, saving face

And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?

Cursing my name, wishing I stayed

Look at how my tears ricochet

We gather stones, never knowing what they’ll mean

Some to throw, some to make a diamond ring

You know I didn’t want to have to haunt you

But what a ghostly scene

You wear the same jewels that I gave you

As you bury me

Ritornello

I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace

‘Cause when I’d fight, you used to tell me I was brave

And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?

Cursing my name, wishing I stayed

Look at how my tears ricochet

And I can go anywhere I want

Anywhere I want, just not home

And you can aim for my heart, go for blood

But you would still miss me in your bones

And I still talk to you (When I’m screaming at the sky)

And when you can’t sleep at night (You hear my stolen lullabies)

I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace

And so the battleships will sink beneath the waves

You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same

Cursing my name, wishing I stayed

You turned into your worst fears

And you’re tossing out blame, drunk on this pain

Crossing out the good years

And you’re cursing my name, wishing I stayed

Look at how my tears ricochet

Traduzione

Ci riuniamo qui, ci mettiamo in fila, piangendo in una stanza illuminata dal sole

E se sono in fiamme, anche tu sarai fatto di cenere

Anche nel mio giorno peggiore, me lo sono meritato, baby

Che diavolo mi hai dato?

Perché ti ho amato, giuro che ti ho amato

Fino alla mia morte

Non lo avevo in me di essere nella grazia

E tu sei l’eroe che vola in giro, salvando la faccia

E se sono morto per te, perché sei al risveglio?

Maledicendo il mio nome, desiderando rimanere

Guarda come le mie lacrime rimbalzano

Raccogliamo pietre, senza mai sapere cosa significheranno

Alcune da lanciare, altre per realizzare un anello di diamanti

Sai che non volevo perseguitarti

Ma che scena spettrale

Indossi gli stessi gioielli che ti ho dato

Mentre mi seppellisci

Non lo avevo in me di essere nella grazia

Perché quando combattevo mi dicevi che ero coraggiosa

E se sono morto per te, perché sei al risveglio?

Maledicendo il mio nome, desiderando di rimanere

Guarda come le mie lacrime rimbalzano

E posso andare dove voglio

Ovunque io voglia, non solo a casa

E puoi mirare al mio cuore, cercare sangue

Ma ti mancherei ancora nelle ossa

E ti parlo ancora (quando sto urlando al cielo)

E quando non riesci a dormire la notte (senti le mie ninne nanne rubate)

Non lo avevo in me di essere nella grazia

E così le navi da guerra affonderanno sotto le onde

Mi hai dovuto uccidere, ma ti ha ucciso lo stesso

Maledicendo il mio nome, desiderando rimanere

Ti sei trasformato nelle tue peggiori paure

E stai gettando fuori la colpa, ubriaco di questo dolore

Cancellando gli anni buoni

E tu maledici il mio nome, desiderando che io rimanessi

Guarda come le mie lacrime rimbalzano

<br />

Cosa ne pensate dell’album di Taylor Swift?