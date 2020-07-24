Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di My tears ricochet

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.
Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di My tears ricochet di Taylor Swift:
Testo di Taylor Swift
We gather here, we line up, weepin’ in a sunlit room
And if I’m on fire, you’ll be made of ashes, too
Even on my worst day, did I deserve, babe
All the hell you gave me?
‘Cause I loved you, I swear I loved you
‘Til my dying day
I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace
And you’re the hero flying around, saving face
And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
Look at how my tears ricochet
We gather stones, never knowing what they’ll mean
Some to throw, some to make a diamond ring
You know I didn’t want to have to haunt you
But what a ghostly scene
You wear the same jewels that I gave you
As you bury me
Ritornello
I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace
‘Cause when I’d fight, you used to tell me I was brave
And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
Look at how my tears ricochet
And I can go anywhere I want
Anywhere I want, just not home
And you can aim for my heart, go for blood
But you would still miss me in your bones
And I still talk to you (When I’m screaming at the sky)
And when you can’t sleep at night (You hear my stolen lullabies)
I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace
And so the battleships will sink beneath the waves
You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
You turned into your worst fears
And you’re tossing out blame, drunk on this pain
Crossing out the good years
And you’re cursing my name, wishing I stayed
Look at how my tears ricochet
Traduzione
Ci riuniamo qui, ci mettiamo in fila, piangendo in una stanza illuminata dal sole
E se sono in fiamme, anche tu sarai fatto di cenere
Anche nel mio giorno peggiore, me lo sono meritato, baby
Che diavolo mi hai dato?
Perché ti ho amato, giuro che ti ho amato
Fino alla mia morte
Non lo avevo in me di essere nella grazia
E tu sei l’eroe che vola in giro, salvando la faccia
E se sono morto per te, perché sei al risveglio?
Maledicendo il mio nome, desiderando rimanere
Guarda come le mie lacrime rimbalzano
Raccogliamo pietre, senza mai sapere cosa significheranno
Alcune da lanciare, altre per realizzare un anello di diamanti
Sai che non volevo perseguitarti
Ma che scena spettrale
Indossi gli stessi gioielli che ti ho dato
Mentre mi seppellisci
Non lo avevo in me di essere nella grazia
Perché quando combattevo mi dicevi che ero coraggiosa
E se sono morto per te, perché sei al risveglio?
Maledicendo il mio nome, desiderando di rimanere
Guarda come le mie lacrime rimbalzano
E posso andare dove voglio
Ovunque io voglia, non solo a casa
E puoi mirare al mio cuore, cercare sangue
Ma ti mancherei ancora nelle ossa
E ti parlo ancora (quando sto urlando al cielo)
E quando non riesci a dormire la notte (senti le mie ninne nanne rubate)
Non lo avevo in me di essere nella grazia
E così le navi da guerra affonderanno sotto le onde
Mi hai dovuto uccidere, ma ti ha ucciso lo stesso
Maledicendo il mio nome, desiderando rimanere
Ti sei trasformato nelle tue peggiori paure
E stai gettando fuori la colpa, ubriaco di questo dolore
Cancellando gli anni buoni
E tu maledici il mio nome, desiderando che io rimanessi
Guarda come le mie lacrime rimbalzano