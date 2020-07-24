Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di The Last Great American Dynasty

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.

Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di The Last Great American Dynasty di Taylor Swift:

<br />

Testo di Taylor Swift

Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train, it was sunny

Her saltbox house on the coast took her mind off St. Louis

Bill was the heir to the Standard Oil name and money

And the town said, “How did a middle-class divorcée do it?”

The wedding was charming, if a little gauche

There’s only so far new money goes

They picked out a home and called it “Holiday House”

Their parties were tasteful, if a little loud

The doctor had told him to settle down

It must have been her fault his heart gave out

And they said

There goes the last great American dynasty

Who knows, if she never showed up, what could’ve been

There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen

She had a marvelous time ruining everything

Rebekah gave up on the Rhode Island set forever

Flew in all her Bitch Pack friends from the city

Filled the pool with champagne and swam with the big names

And blew through the money on the boys and the ballet

And losing on card game bets with Dalí

And they said

There goes the last great American dynasty

Who knows, if she never showed up, what could’ve been

There goes the most shameless woman this town has ever seen She had a marvelous time ruining everything

They say she was seen on occasion

Pacing the rocks, staring out at the midnight sea

And in a feud with her neighbor

She stole his dog and dyed it key lime green

Fifty years is a long time

Holiday House sat quietly on that beach

Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits

And then it was bought by me

Who knows, if I never showed up, what could’ve been

There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen

I had a marvelous time ruining everything

I had a marvelous time ruining everything

A marvelous time ruining everything

A marvelous time

I had a marvelous time

Traduzione di Taylor Swift

Rebecca salì sul treno pomeridiano, c’era il sole

La sua casa di sale sulla costa non le ha fatto pensare a St. Louis

Bill era l’erede del nome e del denaro della Standard Oil

E la città disse: “Come ha fatto un divorziato della classe media a farlo?”

Il matrimonio è stato affascinante, anche se un po’ sfarzoso

Finora i nuovi soldi vanno

Scelsero una casa e la chiamarono “Casa Vacanze”

Le loro feste erano di buon gusto, anche se un po’ rumorose

Il dottore gli aveva detto di sistemarsi

Deve essere stata colpa sua se il suo cuore ha ceduto

E dissero

Ritornello

Ecco l’ultima grande dinastia americana

Chissà, se non si fosse mai presentata, cosa avrebbe potuto essere

Ecco la donna più pazza che questa città abbia mai visto

Si è divertita moltissimo a rovinare tutto

Rebecca si arrese sul set del Rhode Island per sempre

Ho volato con tutti i suoi amici stronzi dalla città

Riempì la piscina di champagne e nuotò con i grandi nomi

E soffiò tra i soldi sui ragazzi e sul balletto

E perdere le scommesse sui giochi di carte con Dalí

E dissero

Ecco l’ultima grande dinastia americana

Chissà, se non si fosse mai presentata, cosa avrebbe potuto essere

Arriva la donna più sfacciata che questa città abbia mai visto.

Si è divertita moltissimo a rovinare tutto

Dicono che è stata vista in alcune occasioni

Percorrendo le rocce, fissando il mare di mezzanotte

E in una faida con il suo vicino

Ha rubato il suo cane e l’ha tinto in chiave verde lime

Cinquant’anni sono tanti

La Casa delle vacanze stava tranquillamente su quella spiaggia

Libero da donne con follia, i loro uomini e cattive abitudini

E poi è stata presa da me

Chissà, se non fossi mai arrivata, cosa sarebbe potuto essere

Arriva la donna più rumorosa che questa città abbia mai visto

Mi sono divertita moltissimo a rovinare tutto

Mi sono divertita moltissimo a rovinare tutto

Un tempo meraviglioso rovinando tutto

Un tempo meraviglioso

Mi sono divertita moltissimo

<br />

Cosa ne pensate dell’album di Taylor Swift?