Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di The Last Great American Dynasty

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.
Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di The Last Great American Dynasty di Taylor Swift:
Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train, it was sunny
Her saltbox house on the coast took her mind off St. Louis
Bill was the heir to the Standard Oil name and money
And the town said, “How did a middle-class divorcée do it?”
The wedding was charming, if a little gauche
There’s only so far new money goes
They picked out a home and called it “Holiday House”
Their parties were tasteful, if a little loud
The doctor had told him to settle down
It must have been her fault his heart gave out
And they said
There goes the last great American dynasty
Who knows, if she never showed up, what could’ve been
There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen
She had a marvelous time ruining everything
Rebekah gave up on the Rhode Island set forever
Flew in all her Bitch Pack friends from the city
Filled the pool with champagne and swam with the big names
And blew through the money on the boys and the ballet
And losing on card game bets with Dalí
And they said
There goes the last great American dynasty
Who knows, if she never showed up, what could’ve been
There goes the most shameless woman this town has ever seen She had a marvelous time ruining everything
They say she was seen on occasion
Pacing the rocks, staring out at the midnight sea
And in a feud with her neighbor
She stole his dog and dyed it key lime green
Fifty years is a long time
Holiday House sat quietly on that beach
Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits
And then it was bought by me
Who knows, if I never showed up, what could’ve been
There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen
I had a marvelous time ruining everything
I had a marvelous time ruining everything
A marvelous time ruining everything
A marvelous time
I had a marvelous time
Rebecca salì sul treno pomeridiano, c’era il sole
La sua casa di sale sulla costa non le ha fatto pensare a St. Louis
Bill era l’erede del nome e del denaro della Standard Oil
E la città disse: “Come ha fatto un divorziato della classe media a farlo?”
Il matrimonio è stato affascinante, anche se un po’ sfarzoso
Finora i nuovi soldi vanno
Scelsero una casa e la chiamarono “Casa Vacanze”
Le loro feste erano di buon gusto, anche se un po’ rumorose
Il dottore gli aveva detto di sistemarsi
Deve essere stata colpa sua se il suo cuore ha ceduto
E dissero
Ritornello
Ecco l’ultima grande dinastia americana
Chissà, se non si fosse mai presentata, cosa avrebbe potuto essere
Ecco la donna più pazza che questa città abbia mai visto
Si è divertita moltissimo a rovinare tutto
Rebecca si arrese sul set del Rhode Island per sempre
Ho volato con tutti i suoi amici stronzi dalla città
Riempì la piscina di champagne e nuotò con i grandi nomi
E soffiò tra i soldi sui ragazzi e sul balletto
E perdere le scommesse sui giochi di carte con Dalí
E dissero
Ecco l’ultima grande dinastia americana
Chissà, se non si fosse mai presentata, cosa avrebbe potuto essere
Arriva la donna più sfacciata che questa città abbia mai visto.
Si è divertita moltissimo a rovinare tutto
Dicono che è stata vista in alcune occasioni
Percorrendo le rocce, fissando il mare di mezzanotte
E in una faida con il suo vicino
Ha rubato il suo cane e l’ha tinto in chiave verde lime
Cinquant’anni sono tanti
La Casa delle vacanze stava tranquillamente su quella spiaggia
Libero da donne con follia, i loro uomini e cattive abitudini
E poi è stata presa da me
Chissà, se non fossi mai arrivata, cosa sarebbe potuto essere
Arriva la donna più rumorosa che questa città abbia mai visto
Mi sono divertita moltissimo a rovinare tutto
Mi sono divertita moltissimo a rovinare tutto
Un tempo meraviglioso rovinando tutto
Un tempo meraviglioso
Mi sono divertita moltissimo