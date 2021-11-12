Taylor Swift – Run Feat Ed Sheeran: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Run ft Ed Sheeran.

Si tratta di uno dei bran inediti che Taylor ha fatto uscire dal suo The Vault. Ed Sheeran ha dichiarato che hanno scritto la canzone nello stesso periodo di Everything has change e che lui è sempre stato convinto che questa sarebbe stato il brano inserito nella versione originale del disco.

Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)!

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di Run ft Ed Sheeran di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Run ft Ed Sheeran di Taylor Swift:

[Intro: Ed Sheeran]

One, two, three

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift with Ed Sheeran]

Give me the keys, I’ll bring the car back around

We shouldn’t be in this town

And my so-called friends, they don’t know

I’d drive away before I let you go

So give me a reason and don’t say no, no

There’s a chain ‘round your throat, piece of paper where I wrote

“I’ll wait for you”

There’s a key on the chain, there’s a picture in a frame

Take it with you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

And run, like you’d run from the law

Darling, let’s run

Run from it all

We can go where our eyes can take us

Go where no one else is, run

Ooh, we’ll run

x3

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & Both]

So you laugh like a child

And I’ll sing like no one cares

No one to be, no one to tell

I could see this view a hundred times

Pale blue sky reflected in your eyes

So give me a reason and don’t say no, no

And the note from the locket, you keep it in your pocket

Since I gave it to you

There’s a heart on your sleeve

I’ll take it when I leave

And hold it for you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

And run, like you’d run from the law

Darling, let’s run

Run from it all

We can go like they’re trying to chase us

Go where no one else is, run

Ooh, we’ll run

x3

[Bridge: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift]

There’s been this hole in my heart

This thing was a shot in the dark

Say you’ll never let ‘em tear us apart

And I’ll hold onto you while we run (And we run, and we run, and we run)

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

Like you’d run from the law (And we run x3)

Darling, let’s run (And we run x3)

Run from it all (And we run x3)

We can go where our eyes can take us (And we run x3)

Go where no one else is, run (And we run x3)

Ooh, we’ll run (And we run x3)

x3

Ooh, and we’ll run

Traduzione di Run ft Ed Sheeran di Taylor Swift:

IN AGGIORNAMENTO