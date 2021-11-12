Taylor Swift – Run Feat Ed Sheeran: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version) scritto da Laura Boni 12 Novembre 2021 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Run ft Ed Sheeran. Si tratta di uno dei bran inediti che Taylor ha fatto uscire dal suo The Vault. Ed Sheeran ha dichiarato che hanno scritto la canzone nello stesso periodo di Everything has change e che lui è sempre stato convinto che questa sarebbe stato il brano inserito nella versione originale del disco. Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)! La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran. Audio di Run ft Ed Sheeran di Taylor Swift: Testo di Run ft Ed Sheeran di Taylor Swift: [Intro: Ed Sheeran] One, two, three [Verse 1: Taylor Swift with Ed Sheeran] Give me the keys, I’ll bring the car back around We shouldn’t be in this town And my so-called friends, they don’t know I’d drive away before I let you go So give me a reason and don’t say no, no There’s a chain ‘round your throat, piece of paper where I wrote “I’ll wait for you” There’s a key on the chain, there’s a picture in a frame Take it with you [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran] And run, like you’d run from the law Darling, let’s run Run from it all We can go where our eyes can take us Go where no one else is, run Ooh, we’ll run x3 [Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & Both] So you laugh like a child And I’ll sing like no one cares No one to be, no one to tell I could see this view a hundred times Pale blue sky reflected in your eyes So give me a reason and don’t say no, no And the note from the locket, you keep it in your pocket Since I gave it to you There’s a heart on your sleeve I’ll take it when I leave And hold it for you [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran] And run, like you’d run from the law Darling, let’s run Run from it all We can go like they’re trying to chase us Go where no one else is, run Ooh, we’ll run x3 [Bridge: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift] There’s been this hole in my heart This thing was a shot in the dark Say you’ll never let ‘em tear us apart And I’ll hold onto you while we run (And we run, and we run, and we run) [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran] Like you’d run from the law (And we run x3) Darling, let’s run (And we run x3) Run from it all (And we run x3) We can go where our eyes can take us (And we run x3) Go where no one else is, run (And we run x3) Ooh, we’ll run (And we run x3) x3 Ooh, and we’ll run Traduzione di Run ft Ed Sheeran di Taylor Swift: IN AGGIORNAMENTO