Taylor Swift – Better Man: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (TV) scritto da Laura Boni 12 Novembre 2021 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Better Man. Si tratta di un brano edito, ma che aveva dato alla band country Little Big Town; la canzone, che i fan pensano essere stata ispirata dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal, Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)! La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran. Audio di Better Man di Taylor Swift: Testo di Better Man di Taylor Swift: [Verse 1] I know I’m probably better off on my own Than lovin’ a man who didn’t know what he had when he had it And I see the permanent damage you did to me Never again, I just wish I could forget when it was magic [Pre-Chorus] I wish it wasn’t 4 AM, standing in the mirror Saying to myself, you know you had to do it I know the bravest thing I ever did was run [Chorus] Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man A better man [Verse 2] I know I’m probably better off all alone Than needing a man who could change his mind At any given minute And it’s always on your terms I’m hanging on every careless word Hoping it might turn sweet again Like it was in the beginning [Pre-Chorus 2] But your jealousy, I can hear it now You’re talking down to me like I’ll always be around You push my love away like it’s some kind of loaded gun Boy, you never thought I’d run [Chorus] Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man A better man Better man [Bridge] I hold onto this pride because these days, it’s all I have And I gave you my best and we both know you can’t say that You can’t say that I wish you were a better man I wonder what we would’ve become If you were a better man We might still be in love If you were a better man You would’ve been the one If you were a better man Yeah, yeah [Chorus] Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand And I just miss you and I just wish you were a better man [Outro] We might still be in love, if you were a better man Better man Traduzione: [Verse 1] So che forse sto meglio da sola piuttosto che amare un nuovo che non sapeva cosa aveva quando ce l’aveva e guarda il danno permanente che mi hai fatto Mai più, vorrei poter dimenticare quando era magico [Pre-Chorus] Vorrei che non fossero le 4 del mattino, guardando lo specchio dicendo a me stessa, sa che lo dovevi fare so che la cosa più coraggiosa che ho fatto è stato scappare [Chorus] A volte nel bel mezzo della notte, ti sento ancora ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore e sono, come il palmo della mia mano, che dovevo andarmene ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore un uomo migliore [Verse 2] So che molto probabilmente sto meglio sola che aver bisogno di un uomo che cambia idea ogni dannata volta ed è sempre come vuoi tu sto attaccata ad ogni parola noncurante sperando che un giorno torneranno ad essere dolci come era all’inizio [Pre-Chorus 2] ma la tua gelosia, la sento ancora mi butti giù come se rimanessi con te per sempre rifiuti il mio amore come se fosse una pistola carica Ragazzo, non avrei mai pensato di andarmene [Chorus] A volte nel bel mezzo della notte, ti sento ancora ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore e sono, come il palmo della mia mano, che dovevo andarmene ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore un uomo migliore uomo migliore [Bridge] Mi tengo stretta al mio orgoglio per ultimamente, è l’unica cosa che ho e ti ho dato il meglio di me e sappiamo entrambi che non puoi dire lo stesso non puoi dirlo vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore mi chiedo cosa saremmo diventati se fossi un uomo migliore Saremmo ancora innamorati se fossi un uomo migliore Saresti potuto essere quello giusto se fossi un uomo migliore Yeah, yeah [Chorus] A volte nel bel mezzo della notte, ti sento ancora ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore e sono, come il palmo della mia mano, che dovevo andarmene ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore un uomo migliore [Outro] Saremmo ancora innamorati, se fossi un uomo migliore un uomo migliore