GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Better Man: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (TV)

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift Red (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Better Man.

Si tratta di un brano edito, ma che aveva dato alla band country Little Big Town; la canzone, che i fan pensano essere stata ispirata dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal,

Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)!

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

 

 

Audio di Better Man di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Better Man di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]
I know I’m probably better off on my own
Than lovin’ a man who didn’t know what he had when he had it
And I see the permanent damage you did to me
Never again, I just wish I could forget when it was magic

[Pre-Chorus]
I wish it wasn’t 4 AM, standing in the mirror
Saying to myself, you know you had to do it
I know the bravest thing I ever did was run

[Chorus]
Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again
But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man
And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand
And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man
A better man

[Verse 2]
I know I’m probably better off all alone
Than needing a man who could change his mind
At any given minute
And it’s always on your terms
I’m hanging on every careless word
Hoping it might turn sweet again
Like it was in the beginning

[Pre-Chorus 2]
But your jealousy, I can hear it now
You’re talking down to me like I’ll always be around
You push my love away like it’s some kind of loaded gun
Boy, you never thought I’d run

[Chorus]
Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again
But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man
And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand
And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man
A better man
Better man

[Bridge]
I hold onto this pride because these days, it’s all I have
And I gave you my best and we both know you can’t say that
You can’t say that
I wish you were a better man
I wonder what we would’ve become
If you were a better man
We might still be in love
If you were a better man
You would’ve been the one
If you were a better man
Yeah, yeah

[Chorus]
Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again
But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man
And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand
And I just miss you and I just wish you were a better man

[Outro]
We might still be in love, if you were a better man
Better man

Traduzione:

[Verse 1]
So che forse sto meglio da sola
piuttosto che amare un nuovo che non sapeva cosa aveva quando ce l’aveva
e guarda il danno permanente che mi hai fatto
Mai più, vorrei poter dimenticare quando era magico

[Pre-Chorus]
Vorrei che non fossero le 4 del mattino, guardando lo specchio
dicendo a me stessa, sa che lo dovevi fare
so che la cosa più coraggiosa che ho fatto è stato scappare

[Chorus]
A volte nel bel mezzo della notte, ti sento ancora
ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore
e sono, come il palmo della mia mano, che dovevo andarmene
ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore
un uomo migliore

[Verse 2]
So che molto probabilmente sto meglio sola
che aver bisogno di un uomo che cambia idea
ogni dannata volta
ed è sempre come vuoi tu
sto attaccata ad ogni parola noncurante
sperando che un giorno torneranno ad essere dolci
come era all’inizio

[Pre-Chorus 2]
ma la tua gelosia, la sento ancora
mi butti giù come se rimanessi con te per sempre
rifiuti il mio amore come se fosse una pistola carica
Ragazzo, non avrei mai pensato di andarmene

[Chorus]
A volte nel bel mezzo della notte, ti sento ancora
ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore
e sono, come il palmo della mia mano, che dovevo andarmene
ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore
un uomo migliore
uomo migliore

[Bridge]
Mi tengo stretta al mio orgoglio per ultimamente, è l’unica cosa che ho
e ti ho dato il meglio di me e sappiamo entrambi che non puoi dire lo stesso
non puoi dirlo
vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore
mi chiedo cosa saremmo diventati
se fossi un uomo migliore
Saremmo ancora innamorati
se fossi un uomo migliore
Saresti potuto essere quello giusto
se fossi un uomo migliore
Yeah, yeah

[Chorus]
A volte nel bel mezzo della notte, ti sento ancora
ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore
e sono, come il palmo della mia mano, che dovevo andarmene
ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore
un uomo migliore

[Outro]
Saremmo ancora innamorati, se fossi un uomo migliore
un uomo migliore

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

Articoli correlati