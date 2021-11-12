Taylor Swift – Better Man: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (TV)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Better Man.

Si tratta di un brano edito, ma che aveva dato alla band country Little Big Town; la canzone, che i fan pensano essere stata ispirata dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal,

Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)!

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di Better Man di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Better Man di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

I know I’m probably better off on my own

Than lovin’ a man who didn’t know what he had when he had it

And I see the permanent damage you did to me

Never again, I just wish I could forget when it was magic

[Pre-Chorus]

I wish it wasn’t 4 AM, standing in the mirror

Saying to myself, you know you had to do it

I know the bravest thing I ever did was run

[Chorus]

Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again

But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand

And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

A better man

[Verse 2]

I know I’m probably better off all alone

Than needing a man who could change his mind

At any given minute

And it’s always on your terms

I’m hanging on every careless word

Hoping it might turn sweet again

Like it was in the beginning

[Pre-Chorus 2]

But your jealousy, I can hear it now

You’re talking down to me like I’ll always be around

You push my love away like it’s some kind of loaded gun

Boy, you never thought I’d run

[Chorus]

Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again

But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand

And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

A better man

Better man

[Bridge]

I hold onto this pride because these days, it’s all I have

And I gave you my best and we both know you can’t say that

You can’t say that

I wish you were a better man

I wonder what we would’ve become

If you were a better man

We might still be in love

If you were a better man

You would’ve been the one

If you were a better man

Yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again

But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand

And I just miss you and I just wish you were a better man

[Outro]

We might still be in love, if you were a better man

Better man

Traduzione:

[Verse 1]

So che forse sto meglio da sola

piuttosto che amare un nuovo che non sapeva cosa aveva quando ce l’aveva

e guarda il danno permanente che mi hai fatto

Mai più, vorrei poter dimenticare quando era magico

[Pre-Chorus]

Vorrei che non fossero le 4 del mattino, guardando lo specchio

dicendo a me stessa, sa che lo dovevi fare

so che la cosa più coraggiosa che ho fatto è stato scappare

[Chorus]

A volte nel bel mezzo della notte, ti sento ancora

ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore

e sono, come il palmo della mia mano, che dovevo andarmene

ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore

un uomo migliore

[Verse 2]

So che molto probabilmente sto meglio sola

che aver bisogno di un uomo che cambia idea

ogni dannata volta

ed è sempre come vuoi tu

sto attaccata ad ogni parola noncurante

sperando che un giorno torneranno ad essere dolci

come era all’inizio

[Pre-Chorus 2]

ma la tua gelosia, la sento ancora

mi butti giù come se rimanessi con te per sempre

rifiuti il mio amore come se fosse una pistola carica

Ragazzo, non avrei mai pensato di andarmene

[Chorus]

A volte nel bel mezzo della notte, ti sento ancora

ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore

e sono, come il palmo della mia mano, che dovevo andarmene

ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore

un uomo migliore

uomo migliore

[Bridge]

Mi tengo stretta al mio orgoglio per ultimamente, è l’unica cosa che ho

e ti ho dato il meglio di me e sappiamo entrambi che non puoi dire lo stesso

non puoi dirlo

vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore

mi chiedo cosa saremmo diventati

se fossi un uomo migliore

Saremmo ancora innamorati

se fossi un uomo migliore

Saresti potuto essere quello giusto

se fossi un uomo migliore

Yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

A volte nel bel mezzo della notte, ti sento ancora

ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore

e sono, come il palmo della mia mano, che dovevo andarmene

ma mi manchi, e vorrei che fossi un uomo migliore

un uomo migliore

[Outro]

Saremmo ancora innamorati, se fossi un uomo migliore

un uomo migliore