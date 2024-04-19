Taylor Swift – Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: Chloe o Sam o Sophia o Marcus racconta la storia di una relazione difficile piena di dolore e di autoesame. Taylor osserva il suo partner tradirla e, nonostante cerchi di salvare le cose, l’attenzione di lui sulle sue dipendenze piuttosto che sull’amore la fa sentire abbandonata. La cantante condivide un desiderio di onestà e chiusura, mentre si chiede se sarà mai in grado di superare il dolore. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus [Verse 1] Your hologram stumbled into my apartment Hands in the hair of somebody in darkness Named Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus And I just watched it happen As the decade would play us for fools And you saw my bones out with somebody new Who seemed like he would’ve bullied you in school And you just watched it happen [Chorus] If you want to break my cold, cold heart Just say, “I loved you the way that you were” If you want to tear my world apart Just say you’ve always wondered [Verse 2] You said some things that I can’t unabsorb You turned me into an idea of sorts You needed me, but you needed drugs more And I couldn’t watch it happen I changed into goddesses, villains, and fools Changed plans and lovers and outfits and rules All to outrun my desertion of you And you just watched it [Chorus] If you want to break my cold, cold heart Just say, “I loved you the way that you were” If you want to tear my world apart Just say you’ve always wondered [Verse 3] You said some things that I can’t unabsorb You turned me into an idea of sorts You needed me, but you needed drugs more And I couldn’t watch it happen I changed into goddesses, villains, and fools Changed plans and lovers and outfits and rules All to outrun my desertion of you And you just watched it [Chorus] If you want to break my cold, cold heart Just say, “I loved you the way that you were” If you want to tear my world apart Just say you’ve always wondered [Bridge] If the glint in my eye traced the depths of your sigh Down that passage in time Back to the moment I crashed into you Like so many wrecks do Too impaired by my youth To know what to do So if I sell my apartment And you have some kids with an internet starlet Will that make your memory fade from this scarlet maroon? Like it never happened Could it be enough to just float in your orbit? Can we watch our phantoms like watching wild horses? Cooler in theory, but not if you force it To be, it just didn’t happen [Chorus] So if you want to break my cold, cold heart Say you loved me And if you want to tear my world apart Say you’ll always wonder [Outro] ‘Cause I wonder Will I always Will I always wonder? (fonte Genius) Traduzione Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus [Verso 1] Il tuo ologramma è inciampato nel mio appartamento Mani tra i capelli di qualcuno nell’oscurità Si chiamava Chloe o Sam o Sophia o Marcus E l’ho appena visto accadere Poiché il decennio ci prenderebbe in giro E hai visto le mie ossa con qualcuno di nuovo Che sembrava ti avrebbe reso vittima di bullismo a scuola E l’hai appena visto accadere [Coro] Se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo Dì solo: “Ti ho amata così come eri” Se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo Dì solo che te lo sei sempre chiesto [Verso 2] Hai detto alcune cose che non riesco ad assorbire Mi hai trasformato in una sorta di idea Avevi bisogno di me, ma avevi ancora più bisogno di droghe E non potevo vederlo accadere Mi sono trasformata in dee, cattivi e sciocchi Piani, amanti, abiti e regole cambiati Tutto per sfuggire al mio abbandono di te E l’hai appena guardato [Coro] Se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo Dì solo: “Ti ho amata così come eri” Se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo Dì solo che te lo sei sempre chiesto [Verso 3] Hai detto alcune cose che non riesco ad assorbire Mi hai trasformato in una sorta di idea Avevi bisogno di me, ma avevi ancora più bisogno di droghe E non potevo vederlo accadere Mi sono trasformata in dee, cattivi e sciocchi Piani, amanti, abiti e regole cambiati Tutto per sfuggire al mio abbandono di te E l’hai appena guardato [Coro] Se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo Dì solo: “Ti ho amata così come eri” Se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo Dì solo che te lo sei sempre chiesto [Ponte] Se il luccichio nei miei occhi tracciasse le profondità del tuo sospiro In quel passaggio nel tempo Ritorno al momento in cui mi sono scontrata con te Come fanno tanti relitti Troppo indebolita dalla mia giovinezza Per sapere cosa fare Quindi se vendo il mio appartamento E hai dei figli con una stellina di Internet Questo farà svanire la tua memoria da questo marrone scarlatto? Come se non fosse mai successo Potrebbe essere sufficiente fluttuare nella tua orbita? Possiamo guardare i nostri fantasmi come guardiamo i cavalli selvaggi? Più fresco in teoria, ma non se lo forzi Essere, semplicemente non è successo [Coro] Quindi se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo Dimmi che mi amavi E se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo Dì che ti chiederai sempre [Finale] Perché mi chiedo Lo farò sempre Mi chiederò sempre?