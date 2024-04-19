GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
taylor swift the tortured poets deparment the antology

Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Chloe o Sam o Sophia o Marcus racconta la storia di una relazione difficile piena di dolore e di autoesame. Taylor osserva il suo partner tradirla e, nonostante cerchi di salvare le cose, l’attenzione di lui sulle sue dipendenze piuttosto che sull’amore la fa sentire abbandonata. La cantante condivide un desiderio di onestà e chiusura, mentre si chiede se sarà mai in grado di superare il dolore.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus

[Verse 1]
Your hologram stumbled into my apartment
Hands in the hair of somebody in darkness
Named Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus
And I just watched it happen
As the decade would play us for fools
And you saw my bones out with somebody new
Who seemed like he would’ve bullied you in school
And you just watched it happen

[Chorus]
If you want to break my cold, cold heart
Just say, “I loved you the way that you were”
If you want to tear my world apart
Just say you’ve always wondered

[Verse 2]
You said some things that I can’t unabsorb
You turned me into an idea of sorts
You needed me, but you needed drugs more
And I couldn’t watch it happen
I changed into goddesses, villains, and fools
Changed plans and lovers and outfits and rules
All to outrun my desertion of you
And you just watched it

[Chorus]
If you want to break my cold, cold heart
Just say, “I loved you the way that you were”
If you want to tear my world apart
Just say you’ve always wondered

[Verse 3]
You said some things that I can’t unabsorb
You turned me into an idea of sorts
You needed me, but you needed drugs more
And I couldn’t watch it happen
I changed into goddesses, villains, and fools
Changed plans and lovers and outfits and rules
All to outrun my desertion of you
And you just watched it

[Chorus]
If you want to break my cold, cold heart
Just say, “I loved you the way that you were”
If you want to tear my world apart
Just say you’ve always wondered

[Bridge]
If the glint in my eye traced the depths of your sigh
Down that passage in time
Back to the moment I crashed into you
Like so many wrecks do
Too impaired by my youth
To know what to do
So if I sell my apartment
And you have some kids with an internet starlet
Will that make your memory fade from this scarlet maroon?
Like it never happened
Could it be enough to just float in your orbit?
Can we watch our phantoms like watching wild horses?
Cooler in theory, but not if you force it
To be, it just didn’t happen

[Chorus]
So if you want to break my cold, cold heart
Say you loved me
And if you want to tear my world apart
Say you’ll always wonder

[Outro]
‘Cause I wonder
Will I always
Will I always wonder?

(fonte Genius)

Traduzione Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus

[Verso 1]
Il tuo ologramma è inciampato nel mio appartamento
Mani tra i capelli di qualcuno nell’oscurità
Si chiamava Chloe o Sam o Sophia o Marcus
E l’ho appena visto accadere
Poiché il decennio ci prenderebbe in giro
E hai visto le mie ossa con qualcuno di nuovo
Che sembrava ti avrebbe reso vittima di bullismo a scuola
E l’hai appena visto accadere

[Coro]
Se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo
Dì solo: “Ti ho amata così come eri”
Se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo
Dì solo che te lo sei sempre chiesto

[Verso 2]
Hai detto alcune cose che non riesco ad assorbire
Mi hai trasformato in una sorta di idea
Avevi bisogno di me, ma avevi ancora più bisogno di droghe
E non potevo vederlo accadere
Mi sono trasformata in dee, cattivi e sciocchi
Piani, amanti, abiti e regole cambiati
Tutto per sfuggire al mio abbandono di te
E l’hai appena guardato

[Coro]
Se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo
Dì solo: “Ti ho amata così come eri”
Se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo
Dì solo che te lo sei sempre chiesto

[Verso 3]
Hai detto alcune cose che non riesco ad assorbire
Mi hai trasformato in una sorta di idea
Avevi bisogno di me, ma avevi ancora più bisogno di droghe
E non potevo vederlo accadere
Mi sono trasformata in dee, cattivi e sciocchi
Piani, amanti, abiti e regole cambiati
Tutto per sfuggire al mio abbandono di te
E l’hai appena guardato

[Coro]
Se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo
Dì solo: “Ti ho amata così come eri”
Se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo
Dì solo che te lo sei sempre chiesto

[Ponte]
Se il luccichio nei miei occhi tracciasse le profondità del tuo sospiro
In quel passaggio nel tempo
Ritorno al momento in cui mi sono scontrata con te
Come fanno tanti relitti
Troppo indebolita dalla mia giovinezza
Per sapere cosa fare
Quindi se vendo il mio appartamento
E hai dei figli con una stellina di Internet
Questo farà svanire la tua memoria da questo marrone scarlatto?
Come se non fosse mai successo
Potrebbe essere sufficiente fluttuare nella tua orbita?
Possiamo guardare i nostri fantasmi come guardiamo i cavalli selvaggi?
Più fresco in teoria, ma non se lo forzi
Essere, semplicemente non è successo

[Coro]
Quindi se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo
Dimmi che mi amavi
E se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo
Dì che ti chiederai sempre

[Finale]
Perché mi chiedo
Lo farò sempre
Mi chiederò sempre?

Potrebbe anche interessarti:

Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

Articoli correlati