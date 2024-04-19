Taylor Swift – Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus: audio, testo e traduzione

Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Chloe o Sam o Sophia o Marcus racconta la storia di una relazione difficile piena di dolore e di autoesame. Taylor osserva il suo partner tradirla e, nonostante cerchi di salvare le cose, l’attenzione di lui sulle sue dipendenze piuttosto che sull’amore la fa sentire abbandonata. La cantante condivide un desiderio di onestà e chiusura, mentre si chiede se sarà mai in grado di superare il dolore.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus

[Verse 1]

Your hologram stumbled into my apartment

Hands in the hair of somebody in darkness

Named Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus

And I just watched it happen

As the decade would play us for fools

And you saw my bones out with somebody new

Who seemed like he would’ve bullied you in school

And you just watched it happen

[Chorus]

If you want to break my cold, cold heart

Just say, “I loved you the way that you were”

If you want to tear my world apart

Just say you’ve always wondered

[Verse 2]

You said some things that I can’t unabsorb

You turned me into an idea of sorts

You needed me, but you needed drugs more

And I couldn’t watch it happen

I changed into goddesses, villains, and fools

Changed plans and lovers and outfits and rules

All to outrun my desertion of you

And you just watched it

[Chorus]

If you want to break my cold, cold heart

Just say, “I loved you the way that you were”

If you want to tear my world apart

Just say you’ve always wondered

[Verse 3]

You said some things that I can’t unabsorb

You turned me into an idea of sorts

You needed me, but you needed drugs more

And I couldn’t watch it happen

I changed into goddesses, villains, and fools

Changed plans and lovers and outfits and rules

All to outrun my desertion of you

And you just watched it

[Chorus]

If you want to break my cold, cold heart

Just say, “I loved you the way that you were”

If you want to tear my world apart

Just say you’ve always wondered

[Bridge]

If the glint in my eye traced the depths of your sigh

Down that passage in time

Back to the moment I crashed into you

Like so many wrecks do

Too impaired by my youth

To know what to do

So if I sell my apartment

And you have some kids with an internet starlet

Will that make your memory fade from this scarlet maroon?

Like it never happened

Could it be enough to just float in your orbit?

Can we watch our phantoms like watching wild horses?

Cooler in theory, but not if you force it

To be, it just didn’t happen

[Chorus]

So if you want to break my cold, cold heart

Say you loved me

And if you want to tear my world apart

Say you’ll always wonder

[Outro]

‘Cause I wonder

Will I always

Will I always wonder?

(fonte Genius)

Traduzione Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus

[Verso 1]

Il tuo ologramma è inciampato nel mio appartamento

Mani tra i capelli di qualcuno nell’oscurità

Si chiamava Chloe o Sam o Sophia o Marcus

E l’ho appena visto accadere

Poiché il decennio ci prenderebbe in giro

E hai visto le mie ossa con qualcuno di nuovo

Che sembrava ti avrebbe reso vittima di bullismo a scuola

E l’hai appena visto accadere

[Coro]

Se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo

Dì solo: “Ti ho amata così come eri”

Se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo

Dì solo che te lo sei sempre chiesto

[Verso 2]

Hai detto alcune cose che non riesco ad assorbire

Mi hai trasformato in una sorta di idea

Avevi bisogno di me, ma avevi ancora più bisogno di droghe

E non potevo vederlo accadere

Mi sono trasformata in dee, cattivi e sciocchi

Piani, amanti, abiti e regole cambiati

Tutto per sfuggire al mio abbandono di te

E l’hai appena guardato

[Coro]

Se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo

Dì solo: “Ti ho amata così come eri”

Se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo

Dì solo che te lo sei sempre chiesto

[Verso 3]

Hai detto alcune cose che non riesco ad assorbire

Mi hai trasformato in una sorta di idea

Avevi bisogno di me, ma avevi ancora più bisogno di droghe

E non potevo vederlo accadere

Mi sono trasformata in dee, cattivi e sciocchi

Piani, amanti, abiti e regole cambiati

Tutto per sfuggire al mio abbandono di te

E l’hai appena guardato

[Coro]

Se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo

Dì solo: “Ti ho amata così come eri”

Se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo

Dì solo che te lo sei sempre chiesto

[Ponte]

Se il luccichio nei miei occhi tracciasse le profondità del tuo sospiro

In quel passaggio nel tempo

Ritorno al momento in cui mi sono scontrata con te

Come fanno tanti relitti

Troppo indebolita dalla mia giovinezza

Per sapere cosa fare

Quindi se vendo il mio appartamento

E hai dei figli con una stellina di Internet

Questo farà svanire la tua memoria da questo marrone scarlatto?

Come se non fosse mai successo

Potrebbe essere sufficiente fluttuare nella tua orbita?

Possiamo guardare i nostri fantasmi come guardiamo i cavalli selvaggi?

Più fresco in teoria, ma non se lo forzi

Essere, semplicemente non è successo

[Coro]

Quindi se vuoi spezzare il mio cuore freddo, freddo

Dimmi che mi amavi

E se vuoi fare a pezzi il mio mondo

Dì che ti chiederai sempre

[Finale]

Perché mi chiedo

Lo farò sempre

Mi chiederò sempre?