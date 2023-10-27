Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Say Don’t Go: audio, testo e traduzione

Taylor Swift ha finalmente pubblicato il suo terzo re-recording: 1989 (Taylor’s Version)! Il disco contiene anche cinque canzoni inedite, tra cui Say Don’t Go.

Significato della canzone:

Se avessimo ascoltato questa canzone in qualsiasi momento, sarebbe stato chiaro che si riferisse alla relazione raccontata da Taylor in 1989 (probabilmente ispirata dalla sua storia con Harry Styles); in Say Don’t Go, infatti, il narratore parla con la persona con cui ha una relazione scostante e piena di montagne russe emotive e lo supplica di chiederle di non andare via, non rinunciare al rapporto.

Nel testo la cantante chiede al suo amato perché ha scelto di farle credere che lui l’amasse, se poi, quando lei lo ha detto ad alta voce, lui non è staton in grado di dirlo a sua volta.

Ascolta Say Don’t Go di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Say Don’t Go di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

I’ve known it from the very start

We’re a shot in the darkest dark

Oh no, oh no, I’m unarmed

The waiting is a sadness

Fading into madness

Oh no, oh no, it won’t stop

[Refrain]

I’m standin’ on a tightrope alone

I hold my breath a little bit longer

Halfway out the door, but it won’t close

I’m holdin’ out hope for you to

[Pre-Chorus]

Say, “Don’t go”

I would stay forever if you say, “Don’t go”

[Chorus]

Why’d you have to lead me on?

Why you’d have to twist the knife?

Walk away and leave me bleedin’, bleedin’?

Why’d you whisper in the dark

Just to leave me in the night?

Now your silence has me screamin’, screamin’

[Post-Chorus]

(Say) Say

“(Don’t) Don’t

(Go) Go”

I would stay forevеr if you

(Say) Say

“(Don’t) Don’t

(Go) Go”

(Say, say, say, say)

[Verse 2]

Now I’m pacin’ on shaky ground

Strike a match, then you blow it out

Oh no, oh no, it’s not fair

‘Cause you kiss mе and it stops time

And I’m yours, but you’re not mine

Oh no, oh no, you’re not there

[Refrain]

I’m standin’ on the sidewalk alone

I wait for you to drive by

I’m tryna see the cards that you won’t show

I’m about to fold unless you

[Pre-Chorus]

(Say) Say

“(Don’t) Don’t

(Go) Go”

I would stay forever if you

(Say) Say

“(Don’t) Don’t

(Go) Go”

[Chorus]

Why’d you have to lead me on?

Why you’d have to twist the knife?

Walk away and leave me bleedin’, bleedin’?

Why’d you whisper in the dark

Just to leave me in the night?

Now your silence has me screamin’, screamin’

[Post-Chorus]

(Say) Say

“(Don’t) Don’t

(Go) Go”

I would stay forever if you

(Say) Say

“(Don’t) Don’t

(Go) Go”

(Say, say, say, say)

[Bridge]

Why’d you have to (Why’d you have to)

Make me want you (Make me want you)?

Why’d you have to (Why’d you have to)

Give me nothing back?

Why’d you have to (Why’d you have to)

Make me love you (Make me love you)?

I said, “I love you”

You say nothing back

[Chorus]

Why’d you have to lead me on?

Why you’d have to twist the knife?

Walk away and leave me bleedin’, bleedin’?

Why’d you whisper in the dark

Just to leave me in the night?

Now you silence has me screamin’, screamin’

[Post-Chorus]

(Say) Say

“(Don’t) Don’t

(Go) Go”

I would stay forever if you

(Say) Say

“(Don’t) Don’t

(Go) Go”

(Say, say, say, say)

[Outro]

But you won’t, but you won’t, but you won’t

I would stay forever if you say, “Don’t go”

But you won’t, but you won’t, but you won’t

Traduzione:

IN AGGIORNAMENTO

1989 (Taylor’s Version):

1989 (Taylor’s Version) è la quarta re-incisione della prima parte della discografia dell’artista, dopo Fearless TV, Red TV e Speak Now TV, uscito il 7 luglio. La notizia della pubblicazione del disco è avvenuta a sorpresa sul palco dell’ultima data della prima parte dell’Eras Tour, a Los Angeles, lo scorso 10 agosto. Il tour di Taylor Swift farà tappa anche in Italia per due date evento andate completamente sold out in poco tempo, in programma il 13 e 14 luglio 2024 allo Stadio San Siro di Milano.

“Sorpresa!!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) sta per arrivare! Questo album ha cambiato la mia vita in innumerevoli modi e mi riempie di gioia annunciare che la mia versione di “1989” uscirà il 27 ottobre. Ad essere del tutto onesti, questa è la mia ri-registrazione preferita che abbia mai fatto perché le 5 tracce di From The Vault sono pazzesche. Non riesco a credere che siano state lasciate indietro. Ma non per molto!”

L’album, pubblicato originariamente nel 2014, certificato disco di platino in Italia con all’interno singoli come “Shake it off”, “Blank Space”, entrambi dischi di platino, e “Wildest Dreams”, recentemente certificato disco d’oro in Italia, ha già visto estratti “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” nel maggio 2022 come colonna sonora di “The Summer I Turned Pretty” e “Wildest Dreams (Taylors’ Version)”, dopo che il brano era diventato virale su TikTok.