Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Slut!: Audio, testo e traduzione

Taylor Swift ha finalmente pubblicato il suo terzo re-recording: 1989 (Taylor’s Version)! Il disco contiene anche cinque canzoni inedite, tra cui Slut!.

Significato della canzone:

Sicuramente il brano avrà colto di sorpresa molti dei fan di Taylor perché il titolo poteva far pensare ad un brano in stile Reputation o Vigilante Shit; si tratta invece di una ballata nella quale la narratrice parla dei sentimenti incontrollabili che prova per una persona e dice che questa volta, se la chiameranno Slut, questo amore ne sarà valsa la pena.

[Verse 1]

Flamingo pink, Sunrise Boulevard

Clink, clink, being this young is art

Aquamarine, moonlit swimming pool

What if all I need is you?

[Pre-Chorus]

Got love-struck, went straight to my head

Got lovesick all over my bed

Love to think you’ll never forget

Handprints in wet cement

Adorned with smoke on my clothes

Lovelorn and nobody knows

Love thorns all over this rose

I’ll pay the price, you won’t

[Chorus]

But if I’m all dressed up

They might as well be lookin’ at us

And if they call me a slut

You know it might be worth it for once

And if I’m gonna be drunk

I might as well be drunk in love

[Verse 2]

Send the code, he’s waitin’ there

The sticks and stones they throw froze mid-air

Everyone wants him, that was my crime

The wrong place at the right time

And I break down, then he’s pullin’ me in

In a world of boys, he’s a gentleman

[Pre-Chorus]

Got love-struck, went straight to my head (Straight to my head)

Got lovesick all over my bed (Over my bed)

Love to think you’ll never forget

We’ll pay the price, I guess

[Chorus]

But if I’m all dressed up (If I’m all dressed up)

They might as well be lookin’ at us (Lookin’ at us)

And if they call me a slut (If they call me a slut)

You know it might be worth it for once (Worth it for once)

And if I’m gonna be drunk

I might as well be drunk in love

[Bridge]

Half asleep, takin’ your time

In the tangerine, neon light, this is luxury

You’re not sayin’ you’re in love with me

But you’re going to

Half awake, takin’ your chances

It’s a big mistake, I said, “It might blow up in your

Pretty face”, I’m not saying, “Do it anyway” (Do it anyway)

But you’re going to

[Outro]

Up!

And if they call me a slut!

You know it might be worth it for once

And if I’m gonna be drunk!

I might as well be drunk in love

1989 (Taylor’s Version):

1989 (Taylor’s Version) è la quarta re-incisione della prima parte della discografia dell’artista, dopo Fearless TV, Red TV e Speak Now TV, uscito il 7 luglio. La notizia della pubblicazione del disco è avvenuta a sorpresa sul palco dell’ultima data della prima parte dell’Eras Tour, a Los Angeles, lo scorso 10 agosto. Il tour di Taylor Swift farà tappa anche in Italia per due date evento andate completamente sold out in poco tempo, in programma il 13 e 14 luglio 2024 allo Stadio San Siro di Milano.

“Sorpresa!!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) sta per arrivare! Questo album ha cambiato la mia vita in innumerevoli modi e mi riempie di gioia annunciare che la mia versione di “1989” uscirà il 27 ottobre. Ad essere del tutto onesti, questa è la mia ri-registrazione preferita che abbia mai fatto perché le 5 tracce di From The Vault sono pazzesche. Non riesco a credere che siano state lasciate indietro. Ma non per molto!”

L’album, pubblicato originariamente nel 2014, certificato disco di platino in Italia con all’interno singoli come “Shake it off”, “Blank Space”, entrambi dischi di platino, e “Wildest Dreams”, recentemente certificato disco d’oro in Italia, ha già visto estratti “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” nel maggio 2022 come colonna sonora di “The Summer I Turned Pretty” e “Wildest Dreams (Taylors’ Version)”, dopo che il brano era diventato virale su TikTok.