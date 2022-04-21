Simple Plan Wake Me Up When The Nightmare’s ver dedicata all’Ucraina

I Simple Plan hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale del loro nuovo singolo, Wake Me Up (When The Nightmare’s Over) che anticipa il loro album in uscita il 6 maggio.

Vista la drammatica situazione che da oltre un mese interessa l’Ucraina a causa della guerra con la Russia, la band ha voluto omaggiare il paese e mettere in luce quanto sta accadendo. Per farlo Pierre, Seb, Jeff e Chuck hanno deciso di lasciare la direzione del video nelle mani di un regista ucraino, così come tutti i membri della crew e gli attori presenti nel video. Un modo per dar voce a chi sta vivendo le atrocità della guerra e raccontare direttamente la loro storia.

La band canadese ha, inoltre, lanciato una raccolta fondi a cui si può fare una donazione direttamente su Youtube.

I can’t believe this mess we’re inTell me, where do I begin?‘Cause it’s making my head spinAnd I can just feel itIt’s never been so loud and clearI wish that I could disappearTo a place that’s far from here‘Cause I can just feel it

Tell me we’ll be alright

Tell me we’ll be alright

Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over

Yeah, make it stop, it won’t last much longer

I wanna get away but I can’t escape

Try to run but I’m going nowhere

Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over

When did this stop making sense?

When did dreams get left for dead?

How the hell did we forget

That nothing else matters?

If we hit the lowest low

There’s only one place left to go

And I won’t just give up hope

‘Cause nothing else matters

Tell me we’ll be alright

Tell me we’ll be alright

Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over

Yeah, make it stop, it won’t last much longer

I wanna get away but I can’t escape

Try to run but I’m going nowhere

Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over

Tell me we’ll be alright (When this nightmare’s over)

Tell me we’ll be alright (When this nightmare’s over)

Tell me we’ll be alright

Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over

Yeah, make it stop, it won’t last much longer

I wanna get away but I can’t escape

Try to run but I’m going nowhere

Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over

Tell me we’ll be alright

Tell me we’ll be alright

Tell me we’ll be alright

Wake me up when this nightmare’s over

Tell me we’ll be alright

Tell me we’ll be alright

Tell me we’ll be alright

Wake me up when this nightmare’s over