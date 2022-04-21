Simple Plan Wake Me Up When The Nightmare’s ver dedicata all’Ucraina scritto da Roberta Marciano 21 Aprile 2022 I Simple Plan hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale del loro nuovo singolo, Wake Me Up (When The Nightmare’s Over) che anticipa il loro album in uscita il 6 maggio. Vista la drammatica situazione che da oltre un mese interessa l’Ucraina a causa della guerra con la Russia, la band ha voluto omaggiare il paese e mettere in luce quanto sta accadendo. Per farlo Pierre, Seb, Jeff e Chuck hanno deciso di lasciare la direzione del video nelle mani di un regista ucraino, così come tutti i membri della crew e gli attori presenti nel video. Un modo per dar voce a chi sta vivendo le atrocità della guerra e raccontare direttamente la loro storia. La band canadese ha, inoltre, lanciato una raccolta fondi a cui si può fare una donazione direttamente su Youtube. Qui per guardare il video Testo I can’t believe this mess we’re in Tell me, where do I begin? ‘Cause it’s making my head spin And I can just feel itIt’s never been so loud and clear I wish that I could disappear To a place that’s far from here ‘Cause I can just feel it Tell me we’ll be alright Tell me we’ll be alright Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over Yeah, make it stop, it won’t last much longer I wanna get away but I can’t escape Try to run but I’m going nowhere Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over When did this stop making sense? When did dreams get left for dead? How the hell did we forget That nothing else matters? If we hit the lowest low There’s only one place left to go And I won’t just give up hope ‘Cause nothing else matters Tell me we’ll be alright Tell me we’ll be alright Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over Yeah, make it stop, it won’t last much longer I wanna get away but I can’t escape Try to run but I’m going nowhere Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over Tell me we’ll be alright (When this nightmare’s over) Tell me we’ll be alright (When this nightmare’s over) Tell me we’ll be alright Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over Yeah, make it stop, it won’t last much longer I wanna get away but I can’t escape Try to run but I’m going nowhere Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over Tell me we’ll be alright Tell me we’ll be alright Tell me we’ll be alright Wake me up when this nightmare’s over Tell me we’ll be alright Tell me we’ll be alright Tell me we’ll be alright Wake me up when this nightmare’s over Traduzione del singolo dei Simple Plan Non posso credere a questo casino in cui ci troviamo Dimmi, da dove comincio? Perché mi sta facendo girare la testa E posso solo sentirlo Non è mai stato così forte e chiaro Vorrei poter scomparire In un posto che è lontano da qui Perché posso solo sentirlo Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito Sì, fallo smettere, non durerà ancora a lungo Voglio andarmene ma non posso scappare Prova a correre ma non vado da nessuna parte Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito Quando ha smesso di avere senso? Quando i sogni sono stati lasciati per morti? Come diavolo abbiamo dimenticato Che nient’altro conta? Se raggiungiamo il minimo C’è solo un posto dove andare E non rinuncerò solo alla speranza Perché nient’altro conta Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito Sì, fallo smettere, non durerà ancora a lungo Voglio andarmene ma non posso scappare Prova a correre ma non vado da nessuna parte Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito Dimmi che andrà tutto bene (quando questo incubo sarà finito) Dimmi che andrà tutto bene (quando questo incubo sarà finito) Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito Sì, fallo smettere, non durerà ancora a lungo Voglio andarmene ma non posso scappare Prova a correre ma non vado da nessuna parte Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Dimmi che andrà tutto bene Svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo dei Simple Plan?