Simple Plan Wake Me Up When The Nightmare’s ver dedicata all’Ucraina

scritto da Roberta Marciano
I Simple Plan hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale del loro nuovo singolo, Wake Me Up (When The Nightmare’s Over) che anticipa il loro album in uscita il 6 maggio.

Vista la drammatica situazione che da oltre un mese interessa l’Ucraina a causa della guerra con la Russia, la band ha voluto omaggiare il paese e mettere in luce quanto sta accadendo. Per farlo Pierre, Seb, Jeff e Chuck hanno deciso di lasciare la direzione del video nelle mani di un regista ucraino, così come tutti i membri della crew e gli attori presenti nel video. Un modo per dar voce a chi sta vivendo le atrocità della guerra e raccontare direttamente la loro storia.

La band canadese ha, inoltre, lanciato una raccolta fondi a cui si può fare una donazione direttamente su Youtube.

Testo

I can’t believe this mess we’re in
Tell me, where do I begin?
‘Cause it’s making my head spin
And I can just feel itIt’s never been so loud and clear
I wish that I could disappear
To a place that’s far from here
‘Cause I can just feel it

Tell me we’ll be alright
Tell me we’ll be alright

Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over
Yeah, make it stop, it won’t last much longer
I wanna get away but I can’t escape
Try to run but I’m going nowhere
Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over

When did this stop making sense?
When did dreams get left for dead?
How the hell did we forget
That nothing else matters?

If we hit the lowest low
There’s only one place left to go
And I won’t just give up hope
‘Cause nothing else matters

Tell me we’ll be alright
Tell me we’ll be alright

Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over
Yeah, make it stop, it won’t last much longer
I wanna get away but I can’t escape
Try to run but I’m going nowhere
Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over

Tell me we’ll be alright (When this nightmare’s over)
Tell me we’ll be alright (When this nightmare’s over)
Tell me we’ll be alright

Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over
Yeah, make it stop, it won’t last much longer
I wanna get away but I can’t escape
Try to run but I’m going nowhere
Yeah, wake me up when this nightmare’s over

Tell me we’ll be alright
Tell me we’ll be alright
Tell me we’ll be alright
Wake me up when this nightmare’s over

Tell me we’ll be alright
Tell me we’ll be alright
Tell me we’ll be alright
Wake me up when this nightmare’s over

Traduzione del singolo dei Simple Plan

Non posso credere a questo casino in cui ci troviamo
Dimmi, da dove comincio?
Perché mi sta facendo girare la testa
E posso solo sentirlo

Non è mai stato così forte e chiaro
Vorrei poter scomparire
In un posto che è lontano da qui
Perché posso solo sentirlo

Dimmi che andrà tutto bene
Dimmi che andrà tutto bene

Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito
Sì, fallo smettere, non durerà ancora a lungo
Voglio andarmene ma non posso scappare
Prova a correre ma non vado da nessuna parte
Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito

Quando ha smesso di avere senso?
Quando i sogni sono stati lasciati per morti?
Come diavolo abbiamo dimenticato
Che nient’altro conta?

Se raggiungiamo il minimo
C’è solo un posto dove andare
E non rinuncerò solo alla speranza
Perché nient’altro conta

Dimmi che andrà tutto bene
Dimmi che andrà tutto bene

Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito
Sì, fallo smettere, non durerà ancora a lungo
Voglio andarmene ma non posso scappare
Prova a correre ma non vado da nessuna parte
Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito

Dimmi che andrà tutto bene (quando questo incubo sarà finito)
Dimmi che andrà tutto bene (quando questo incubo sarà finito)
Dimmi che andrà tutto bene

Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito
Sì, fallo smettere, non durerà ancora a lungo
Voglio andarmene ma non posso scappare
Prova a correre ma non vado da nessuna parte
Sì, svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito

Dimmi che andrà tutto bene
Dimmi che andrà tutto bene
Dimmi che andrà tutto bene
Svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito

Dimmi che andrà tutto bene
Dimmi che andrà tutto bene
Dimmi che andrà tutto bene
Svegliami quando questo incubo sarà finito

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo dei Simple Plan?

