Simple Plan e Sum 41: video, testo e traduzione di Ruin My Life

I Simple Plan hanno collaborato con Deryck Whibley dei Sum 41 per il loro nuovo singolo Ruin My Life. Questo nuovo brano segue a The Antidote che aveva dato il via alla nuova era per la band pop-punk dopo alcuni anni di assenza.

Non sappiamo ancora quando sarà rilasciato un nuovo album, ma questa collaborazione farà di certo impazzire tutti i fan di vecchia data.

Qui per guardare il video ufficiale di Ruin My Life

Testo di Simple Plan e Deryck Whibley

I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind

I used to put you first and always leave myself behind

And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight

Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you

It didn’t ruin my life

Why’d I let you in my head

I never shoulda let you creep in

Every single word you said

Gotta find a way to shake it

You don’t wanna let me be

You wanna see my fall to pieces

Tryna put a curse on me

Gotta find a way to break it

I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind

I used to put you first and always leave myself behind

And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight

Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you

It didn’t ruin my life

Some days I just can’t win

You always had to point your finger

But words will never pierce my skin

I finally found a way to shake them

And you can spill your hate on me

Now I know that I can take it

And you’re the one who’s hurt clearly

You’re the one who’s really breaking

I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind

I used to put you first and always leave myself behind

And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight

Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you

It didn’t ruin my life

I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind (occupy my mind)

I used to put you first and always leave myself behind

And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight

Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you

You didn’t ruin my life

You didn’t ruin my life

You didn’t ruin my life

