Simple Plan e Sum 41: video, testo e traduzione di Ruin My Life scritto da Roberta Marciano 18 Febbraio 2022 I Simple Plan hanno collaborato con Deryck Whibley dei Sum 41 per il loro nuovo singolo Ruin My Life. Questo nuovo brano segue a The Antidote che aveva dato il via alla nuova era per la band pop-punk dopo alcuni anni di assenza. Non sappiamo ancora quando sarà rilasciato un nuovo album, ma questa collaborazione farà di certo impazzire tutti i fan di vecchia data. Qui per guardare il video ufficiale di Ruin My Life Testo di Simple Plan e Deryck Whibley I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind I used to put you first and always leave myself behind And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you It didn’t ruin my life Why’d I let you in my head I never shoulda let you creep in Every single word you said Gotta find a way to shake it You don’t wanna let me be You wanna see my fall to pieces Tryna put a curse on me Gotta find a way to break it I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind I used to put you first and always leave myself behind And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you It didn’t ruin my life Some days I just can’t win You always had to point your finger But words will never pierce my skin I finally found a way to shake them And you can spill your hate on me Now I know that I can take it And you’re the one who’s hurt clearly You’re the one who’s really breaking I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind I used to put you first and always leave myself behind And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you It didn’t ruin my life I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind (occupy my mind) I used to put you first and always leave myself behind And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you You didn’t ruin my life You didn’t ruin my life You didn’t ruin my life Traduzione in aggiornamento