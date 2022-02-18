GingerGeneration.it

Simple Plan e Sum 41: video, testo e traduzione di Ruin My Life

scritto da Roberta Marciano
I Simple Plan hanno collaborato con Deryck Whibley dei Sum 41 per il loro nuovo singolo Ruin My Life. Questo nuovo brano segue a The Antidote che aveva dato il via alla nuova era per la band pop-punk dopo alcuni anni di assenza.

Non sappiamo ancora quando sarà rilasciato un nuovo album, ma questa collaborazione farà di certo impazzire tutti i fan di vecchia data.

 

Qui per guardare il video ufficiale di Ruin My Life

 

Testo di Simple Plan e Deryck Whibley

I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind
I used to put you first and always leave myself behind
And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight
Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you
It didn’t ruin my life

Why’d I let you in my head
I never shoulda let you creep in
Every single word you said
Gotta find a way to shake it

You don’t wanna let me be
You wanna see my fall to pieces
Tryna put a curse on me
Gotta find a way to break it

I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind
I used to put you first and always leave myself behind
And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight
Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you
It didn’t ruin my life

Some days I just can’t win
You always had to point your finger
But words will never pierce my skin
I finally found a way to shake them

And you can spill your hate on me
Now I know that I can take it
And you’re the one who’s hurt clearly
You’re the one who’s really breaking

I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind
I used to put you first and always leave myself behind
And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight
Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you
It didn’t ruin my life

I used to lie awake and let you occupy my mind (occupy my mind)
I used to put you first and always leave myself behind
And I’ll admit you got real close but I’ll be sleeping fine tonight
Sorry, I don’t mean to disappoint you
You didn’t ruin my life
You didn’t ruin my life
You didn’t ruin my life

Roberta Marciano

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

